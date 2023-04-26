Sri Lanka’s Big Five Encountered on Aggressor Safaris
Aggressor Adventures® Seven-night Safaris Deliver Amazing Wild Animal EncountersANURADHAPURA, SRI LANKA, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wilpattu and Minneriya National Parks are home to the largest herds of Asian elephants in the world. Sri Lanka’s amazing wildlife also include sloth bears, leopards, and water buffaloes and Ceylon spotted deer, also known by photographers and wildlife enthusiasts as “Sri Lanka’s Big Five.” These amazing animals and a host of native bird species may be encountered during guided safaris hosted by long-time travel experts Aggressor Adventures®. To make this opportunity more affordable for thrill seeking travelers, Aggressor Safari Lodges® Sri Lanka is offering seven-day inclusive safaris for only $1,499.00 per person, double occupancy for a limited time.
Sri Lanka is the perfect destination for adventurers seeking safe, guided pampered wildlife excursions. Travelers will savor the country’s pristine habitats, extensive indigenous species and friendly, rich, culture.
Minneriya National Park hosts up to 300 elephants during the drier months of June through September. Migrating herds congregate at an ancient water tank that dates to the Third Century AD. Guided, open-air jeep tours allow photographers safe, eco-friendly opportunities to observe the behavior among the multigenerational elephant families. Unspoiled Wilpattu National Park contains over 100 natural lakes which attract leopards, crocodiles, monkeys, Malabar pied hornbills and painted storks. Additional excursions explore the Sigiriya rock fortress, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, beautiful Buddhist stupas and other rich cultural treasures of Sri Lanka.
Nestled in Sri Lanka’s North Central Province, the ﬁve-star Aggressor Safari Lodges® offers luxury, private, air-conditioned tented chalets; chef-prepared mouth-watering culinary delights and personalized service. Safari packages includes private transfers from the Jetwing Beach Hotel in Negombo to the Lodge, which is north of Anuradhapura. Travel to Sri Lanka is made easy through many international airlines offering service to Colombo’s Airport (CMB).
Aggressor Safari Lodges® reservations can be made online at www.aggressorsafaris.com email slsafari@aggressor.com, or by calling 800-348-2628.
