T.R.A.C.E.S. FLA Launches to Provide Evidence-Based Therapy Services in Clay County and Surrounding Jacksonville Area

Ruth Swissa has over 15 years of experience in mental health counseling and psychotherapy.

"I am thrilled to launch T.R.A.C.E.S. and provide our clients with evidence-based and compassionate care," said Ruth Swissa.”
ORANGE PARK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Welcome to T.R.A.C.E.S. - Treatment, Recovery, Accountability, Change, Empowerment, and Solutions! T.R.A.C.E.S. FLA, LLC – or simply T.R.A.C.E.S. - is proud to announce the launch of its services, which offer a comprehensive range of therapeutic treatments for individuals, families, and groups in Clay County and the surrounding Jacksonville area. Our goal is to help you achieve a state of mental well-being and to provide you with the tools you need to change, grow, and succeed.

The counseling center provides evidence-based individual and family therapy, as well as supportive services like court-ordered supervised visitations, specialized group therapies, and workshops. At T.R.A.C.E.S., the team of mental health professionals is committed to helping clients recognize and achieve their full potential by providing high-quality and personalized treatment. The center's evidence-based approach focuses on understanding and resolving challenges and conflicts in clients' lives, helping them change negative thought patterns and behaviors that may be contributing to mental health difficulties.

The founder of T.R.A.C.E.S., Ruth Swissa, has over 15 years of experience in mental health counseling and psychotherapy. Ruth's qualifications include an MSC, IMHC, Post Grad Cert Counseling Psychology, BSC, BSC, ensuring that clients receive the highest quality care possible. After observing a growing demand for evidence-based therapy services, Ruth decided to establish T.R.A.C.E.S. to meet the increasing need for high-quality mental health services in the area.

"I am thrilled to launch T.R.A.C.E.S. and provide our clients with evidence-based and compassionate care," said Ruth Swissa. "Our team is committed to helping clients overcome their mental health challenges and achieve their goals."

To learn more about T.R.A.C.E.S FLA, LLC and its services, please visit our website.

