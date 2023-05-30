Antique Collecting on How to Get the Best Deals on Antiques
This content contains tips to help both collectors and dealers get amazing deals when buying antique pieces.
Antiques are tangible survivors of times long gone. They are the gifts of our ancestors to the generations that follow.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, U.S.A, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Selling antiques can be an atypical way to make money. However, it can generate significant profits and become a profitable side business over time. However, like any other investment, buying antiques comes with risks and the value of specific items can go up or down. So here are seven tips from Avi-Meir Zaslavsky- founder of 999Global - to help collectors get the most out of their vintage collection.
- Go for rare items: Always look for rare antiques with distinctive designs. This is because antiques that are unusual in color and shape, or those that are usually hard to find, are more valuable than mass-produced items, and collectors may pay more to have them in their collections.
- Get the best price possible: “To ensure a high ROI when selling antiques in the future, you should only buy valuable antiques at the most reasonable price possible,” says Avi-Meir. To do this, collectors should only deal with reputable sellers who understand the antique industry and understand valuable items. In addition, they can also visit auction houses, flea markets, and real estate sales, where they can buy the most valuable items at the best prices. Remember, half the fun of collecting antiques is finding a valuable item at a reasonable price.
- Trust the gut: scammers and dishonest dealers use whatever means necessary to get their victims to part with their money, including putting up fake antiques for sale claiming to be real. “As collectors, our superpower is our intuition, and we must follow it to avoid future regrets,” explains Avi-Meir. “If your instincts tell you that something is wrong with an item, it would be wise not to buy it until you find an expert or specialist who can confirm its authenticity.
-Buy unrestored antiques: Consider antiques that have not been restored. “These items tend to cost more and have more value than those that have been refurbished because their defects and scratches are indicative of authenticity, age, rarity and the use of high quality materials,” explains Avi-Meir.
Determining whether an antique has been restored can be done by examining whether there are any modifications or repairs that were made using tools that were not available at the time the antique was created. In addition, if some parts of the part were replaced with spare parts, it is most likely repaired. Therefore, when buying antiques, seek the advice of a specialist, because an inexperienced eye may miss the acts of restoration carried out. “In addition, researching the specific item you are about to purchase can also help you determine the necessary details and features to look out for.”
-Origin: The term "origin" refers to the documented history of an item. “Knowing the history of antiques and having documents to back up that history can increase your chances of selling an item for a fair price,” says Avi-Meir. The origin of an item is the authenticity factor that most buyers look at as it reveals the antique's ownership history and place of origin.
- Spend money on things you love: Genuine interest should be the driving force behind antique collecting. “While you may want to profit from your collections, having a genuine love for the items you collect will help make you more accessible and attract buyers in the future,” explains Avi-Meir. Thus, collectors need to make sure they only spend money on items they adore and don't mind having them for a long time.
-Sell to the right people: "In order to successfully sell antiques, it's important to have a clear idea of your target market and what they want," explains Avi-Meir. Consider reaching out to interior designers and decorators who are constantly on the lookout for unique items to include in their projects. "You can also reach out to fellow collectors who may be interested in adding antiques to their collections, or dealers who are looking to expand their business."
Collectors can also get great deals by selling online. Another alternative would be to sell valuable antiques to reputable organizations such as 999Antiques. Their evaluation process is safe and simple. The seller simply has to fill out their form or submit their part for evaluation. They get paid immediately if they accept the 999Antiques offer. Contact them if you have any questions.
Avi-Meir Zaslavsky
999Antiques
support@999global.com