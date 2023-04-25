Work for the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER)

What do Epidemiologists do at CDER?

The duties of an Epidemiologist at CDER differ by office. Opportunities may include:

Planning and conducting reviews by employing sound epidemiological principles and methods. Providing subject matter expertise in the epidemiological evaluation of information from clinical trials and observational studies (e.g., cohort, case-control studies) using all types of data, such as electronic health records, medical claims, registries, and others.

Initiating, formulating, and executing research projects pertinent to the assessment of safety and effectiveness associated with the use of FDA-regulated products. Research project activities include specification of research questions, development of study design and protocols, selection of data sources appropriate to the problem, preparation of analysis data sets through data management and computer programming, analysis of data using appropriate epidemiologic and statistical techniques, and interpretation of study findings and integration of findings into the regulatory decision-making process.

Applying federal laws and FDA regulations and related guidance for industry, including regulations pertaining to the legal and ethical conduct of human subjects research.

Working independently and in interdisciplinary teams to disseminate regulatory science findings in the forms of unpublished and published reports.

Maintaining contact with professional personnel of government and non-governmental organizations. Presenting epidemiologic data at FDA advisory committee meetings and professional meetings and conferences where the subject under consideration is related to the projects assigned to the incumbent.

How can I find an Epidemiologist position at CDER?

Available CDER positions are listed on USAJOBS and under the FDA 21st Century Cures Act Hiring Authority.

Search USAJOBS by Keyword: CDER. You can filter your search by Agency: Food and Drug Administration and Series: 0601 - General Medical and Healthcare. Visit We Are Hiring | FDA to find a current listing of opportunities utilizing the FDA 21st Century Cures Act Hiring Authority.

Where can I learn more about careers at the FDA?

For general information on working at the FDA and additional employment opportunities, visit: Jobs and Training at FDA.