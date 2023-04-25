Submit Release
Veritex Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter Operating Results

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritex Holdings, Inc. (“Veritex”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: VBTX), the holding company for Veritex Community Bank, today announced the results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“I am incredibly pleased with our first quarter operating performance. We reported outstanding earnings metrics while all banks were navigating the impact of the recent banking environment,” said C. Malcolm Holland, III. “These recent events have given our bankers an opportunity to connect with our customers and prospects to provide reassurance of our Company’s ability to meet their needs. I am encouraged that the time and focus put in over the years resulted in very little deposit outflow since last quarter.”

    Quarter to Date
Financial Highlights   Q1 2023   Q4 2022   Q1 2022
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
GAAP            
Net income   $ 38,411     $ 39,897     $ 33,470  
Diluted EPS     0.70       0.73       0.65  
Book value per common share     27.54       26.83       26.86  
Return on average assets2     1.28 %     1.35 %     1.36 %
Efficiency ratio     48.42       47.63       52.84  
Return on average equity2     10.55       11.03       10.00  
Non-GAAP1            
Operating earnings   $ 43,274     $ 40,395     $ 34,014  
Diluted operating EPS     0.79       0.74       0.66  
Tangible book value per common share     19.43       18.64       18.51  
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings     66,461       63,694       42,265  
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets2     2.21 %     2.15 %     1.71 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average loans 2     2.84       2.78       2.34  
Operating return on average assets2     1.44       1.36       1.38  
Operating efficiency ratio     45.63       47.11       52.05  
Return on average tangible common equity2     15.81       16.75       15.84  
Operating return on average tangible common equity2     17.72       16.95       16.08  

1 Refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of these non-generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.
2 Annualized ratio.

Other First Quarter Highlights

  • Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets increased 6 bps from the fourth quarter of 2022 to 2.21% and increased 50 bps from the first quarter 2022;
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average loans increased 6 bps from the fourth quarter of 2022 to 2.84% and increased 50 bps from the first quarter 2022;
  • Tangible book value per common share increased to $19.43 during the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to $18.64 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and $18.51 for the three months ended March 31, 2022;
  • Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) to total assets decreased to 0.35%, or 1 bps from December 31, 2022 and 11 bps from March 31, 2022, respectively;
  • Annualized net charge-offs to average loans outstanding were 4 bps for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 28 bps for the three months ended December 31, 2022;
  • Total loans held for investment (“LHI”), excluding mortgage warehouse (“MW”), grew $200.7 million, or 8.9% annualized, during the three months ended March 31, 2023 from $9.04 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022;
  • Declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of outstanding common stock payable on May 25, 2023.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Net Interest Income

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, net interest income before provision for credit losses was $103.4 million and net interest margin was 3.69% compared to $106.1 million and 3.87%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The $2.7 million decrease in net interest income before provision for credit losses was primarily due to a $12.4 million increase in interest expense on certificates and other time deposits and a $5.8 million increase in transaction and savings deposits driven by an increase in funding costs on deposits, partially offset by a $14.9 million increase in loan yields and average balances during the three months ended March 31, 2023. Net interest margin decreased 18 basis points compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to the increase in funding costs on deposits during three months ended March 31, 2023, partially offset by an increase in loan yields and average balances.

Compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022, net interest income before provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2023 increased by $30.3 million, or 41.6%. The increase was primarily due to a $80.3 million increase in interest income on loans driven by an increase in average balances and loan yields, partially offset by a $28.1 million increase in transaction and savings deposits and a $19.6 million increase in certificates and other time deposits driven by an increase in funding costs. Net interest margin increased 47 basis points to 3.69% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 from 3.22% for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The increase was primarily due to the increase in average balances and loan yields during the three months ended March 31, 2023, partially offset by an increase in funding costs.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $13.5 million, a decrease of $795 thousand, or 5.5%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a $5.3 million loss on sales of investment securities due to the Company selling $116.2 million of investment securities in early March 2023 and a $2.1 million decrease in customer swap income. The decrease was partially offset by a $3.9 million decrease in equity method investment losses and a $1.9 million increase in government guaranteed loan income primarily driven by an increase in USDA loans sold through our wholly owned subsidiary North Avenue Capital, LLC (“NAC”).

Compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022, noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 decreased by $1.6 million, or 10.4%. The decrease was primarily due to a $5.3 million loss on sales of investment securities due to the Company selling $116.2 million of investment securities in early March 2023 and a $1.9 million decrease in equity method investment income. The decrease was partially offset by a $4.8 million increase in government guaranteed loan income primarily driven by an increase in USDA loans sold through NAC and a $959 thousand increase in BOLI income.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $56.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $57.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, a decrease of $744 thousand, or 1.3%. The decrease was primarily due to a $1.8 million decrease in salaries and employee benefits, partially offset by a $523 thousand increase in data processing and software expenses, a $196 thousand increase in third party banking services, a $120 thousand increase in telephone and communications expenses, and a $459 thousand increase in other miscellaneous expenses.

Compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022, noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2023 increased by $10.0 million, or 21.6%. The increase was primarily driven by a $4.4 million increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $1.8 million increase in data processing and software expenses, a $1.4 million increase in loan and collection expenses, a $1.2 million increase in professional and regulatory fees, and a $429 thousand increase in third party banking services.

Financial Condition

Total LHI, excluding MW, were $9.24 billion at March 31, 2023, an increase of $200.7 million, or 8.9% annualized, compared to December 31, 2022. The increase was the result of the continued execution, and success of our loan growth strategy, including our continued investment in talent.

Total deposits were $9.03 billion at March 31, 2023, a decrease of $88.5 million, or 3.9% annualized, compared to December 31, 2022. The decrease was primarily the result of a decrease of $447.8 million in correspondent money market deposits and a decrease of $428.2 million in non-interest bearing deposits, partially offset by an increase of $810.2 million in certificates and other time deposits.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $44.5 million, or 0.35% of total assets, at March 31, 2023, compared to $43.7 million, or 0.36% of total assets, at December 31, 2022. The Company had net charge-offs of $858 thousand for the quarter, which were fully reserved against in prior quarters under our allowance for credit loss (“ACL”) model.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $8.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, an $11.8 million provision for credit losses for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and a $500 thousand benefit for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The recorded provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022, was primarily attributable to an increase in general reserves as a result of changes in economic factors and loan growth. The Company recorded a provision for unfunded commitments of $1.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, a $523 thousand benefit for unfunded commitments for the three months ended December 31, 2022, and a $493 thousand provision for unfunded commitments for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The recorded provision for unfunded commitments for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022, was attributable to changes in economic factors partially offset by a decrease in unfunded commitment balances. ACL as a percentage of LHI, excluding MW, was 1.07%, 1.01% and 1.02% at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.

Dividend Information

After the close of the market on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, Veritex’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on its outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend will be paid on or after May 25, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 11, 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Veritex’s management uses certain non-GAAP (U.S. generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its operating performance and provide information that is important to investors. However, non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Veritex’s reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, Veritex reviews and reports tangible book value per common share, operating earnings, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets, pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average loans, pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average loans, diluted operating earnings per share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible common equity and operating efficiency ratio. Veritex has included in this earnings release information related to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. Please refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” after the financial highlights at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call

The Company will host an investor conference call and webcast to review the results on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Central Time. Participants may pre-register for the call by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4tvcudmz and will receive a unique PIN, which can be used when dialing in for the call.

Participants may also register via teleconference at:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI557c0ef1335341a3870ff09ae09bc101. Once registration is completed, participants will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized conference code to access the call. All participants are instructed to dial-in 15 minutes prior to the start time.

A replay will be available within approximately two hours after the completion of the call, and made accessible for one week thereafter. You may access the replay via webcast through the investor relations section of Veritex’s website.

About Veritex Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Veritex is a bank holding company that conducts banking activities through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank, with locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Community Bank is a Texas state chartered bank regulated by the Texas Department of Banking and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. For more information, visit www.veritexbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release includes “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which change over time and are beyond our control, that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the expected payment of Veritex Holdings, Inc.’s (“Veritex”) quarterly cash dividend; the impact of certain changes in Veritex’s accounting policies, standards and interpretations; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken in response thereto; a continuation of recent turmoil in the banking industry, responsive measures to mitigate and manage it and related supervisory and regulatory actions and costs and Veritex’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact broader economic and industry trends, and any such variations may be material. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “seeks,” “targets,” “outlooks,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing words. We refer you to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of Veritex’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and any updates to those risk factors set forth in Veritex’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Veritex’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Veritex anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Veritex does not undertake any obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, to supplement, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this earnings release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Veritex or persons acting on Veritex’s behalf may issue.


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
    For the Quarter Ended
    Mar 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Sep 30, 2022   Jun 30, 2022   Mar 31, 2022
    (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
Per Share Data (Common Stock):                    
Basic EPS   $ 0.71     $ 0.74     $ 0.80     $ 0.55     $ 0.66  
Diluted EPS     0.70       0.73       0.79       0.54       0.65  
Book value per common share     27.54       26.83       26.15       26.50       26.86  
Tangible book value per common share1     19.43       18.64       17.91       18.20       18.51  
Dividends paid per common share outstanding2     0.20       0.20       0.20       0.20       0.20  
                     
Common Stock Data:                    
Shares outstanding at period end     54,229       54,030       53,988       53,951       53,907  
Weighted average basic shares outstanding for the period     54,149       54,011       53,979       53,949       50,695  
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the period     54,606       54,780       54,633       54,646       51,571  
                     
Summary of Credit Ratios:                    
ACL to total LHI, excluding MW     1.07 %     1.01 %     1.00 %     1.02 %     1.02 %
NPAs to total assets     0.35       0.36       0.26       0.40       0.46  
NPAs, excluding nonaccrual purchase credit deteriorated (“PCD”) loans, to total assets3     0.25       0.25       0.26       0.40       0.46  
Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding, excluding MW4     0.04       0.28       0.12       0.04       0.28  
                     
Summary Performance Ratios:                    
Return on average assets4     1.28 %     1.35 %     1.50 %     1.11 %     1.36 %
Return on average equity4     10.55       11.03       11.82       8.21       10.00  
Return on average tangible common equity1, 4     15.81       16.75       17.82       12.68       15.84  
Efficiency ratio     48.42       47.63       44.71       50.76       52.84  
Net interest margin     3.69       3.87       3.77       3.42       3.22  
                     
Selected Performance Metrics - Operating:                    
Diluted operating EPS1   $ 0.79     $ 0.74     $ 0.80     $ 0.55     $ 0.66  
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets1, 4     2.21 %     2.15 %     2.20 %     1.76 %     1.71 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average loans1, 4     2.84       2.78       2.88       2.35       2.34  
Operating return on average assets1,4     1.44       1.36       1.51       1.12       1.38  
Operating return on average tangible common equity1,4     17.72       16.95       17.94       12.77       16.08  
Operating efficiency ratio1     45.63       47.11       44.37       50.45       52.05  
                     
Veritex Holdings, Inc. Capital Ratios:                    
Average stockholders' equity to average total assets     12.09 %     12.20 %     12.69 %     13.51 %     13.58 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets1     8.66       8.60       8.58       9.04       9.98  
Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage)     9.67       9.82       9.79       10.14       10.66  
Common equity tier 1 capital     9.32       9.09       9.09       9.25       9.84  
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets     9.56       9.34       9.35       9.52       10.14  
Total capital to risk-weighted assets     11.99       11.63       11.68       11.95       12.73  

1Refer to the section titled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” after the financial highlights for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.
2Dividend amount represents dividend paid per common share subsequent to each respective quarter end.
3Nonaccrual PCD loans consist of PCD loans that transitioned upon adoption of ASC326 and were accounted for on a pooled basis that have subsequently been placed on nonaccrual status.
4Annualized ratio for quarterly metrics.

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(In thousands)
    Mar 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Sep 30, 2022   Jun 30, 2022   Mar 31, 2022
    (unaudited)       (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)
ASSETS                    
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 808,395     $ 436,077     $ 433,897     $ 410,716     $ 551,573  
Debt securities, net     1,150,959       1,282,460       1,303,004       1,354,403       1,244,514  
Other investments     137,621       122,450       115,551       202,685       188,699  
                     
Loans held for sale     42,816       20,641       17,644       14,210       18,721  
LHI, MW     437,501       446,227       523,805       629,291       542,877  
LHI, excluding MW     9,237,159       9,036,424       8,513,254       7,923,131       7,143,941  
Total loans     9,717,476       9,503,292       9,054,703       8,566,632       7,705,539  
ACL, loans     (98,694 )     (91,052 )     (85,037 )     (80,576 )     (72,485 )
Bank-owned life insurance     84,962       84,496       84,030       84,097       83,641  
Bank premises, furniture and equipment, net     107,540       108,824       108,720       108,769       109,138  
Other real estate owned (“OREO”)                       1,032       1,062  
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization     51,086       53,213       56,238       59,011       63,986  
Goodwill     404,452       404,452       404,452       404,452       404,452  
Other assets     245,690       250,149       238,896       193,590       173,561  
Total assets   $ 12,609,487     $ 12,154,361     $ 11,714,454     $ 11,304,811     $ 10,453,680  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                    
Deposits:                    
Noninterest-bearing deposits   $ 2,212,389     $ 2,640,617     $ 2,811,412     $ 2,947,830     $ 2,765,895  
Interest-bearing transaction and savings deposits     3,492,011       3,514,729       3,437,898       3,233,803       3,030,852  
Certificates and other time deposits     2,896,870       2,086,642       1,667,364       1,562,626       1,435,409  
Correspondent money market deposits     433,468       881,246       831,770       773,447       657,440  
Total deposits     9,034,738       9,123,234       8,748,444       8,517,706       7,889,596  
Accounts payable and other liabilities     171,985       177,579       173,198       126,116       105,552  
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”)     1,680,000       1,175,000       1,150,000       1,000,000       777,522  
Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes     229,027       228,775       228,524       228,272       228,018  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase                 2,389       3,275       4,996  
Total liabilities     11,115,750       10,704,588       10,302,555       9,875,369       9,005,684  
Commitments and contingencies                    
Stockholders’ equity:                    
Common stock     609       607       606       606       605  
Additional paid-in capital     1,308,345       1,306,852       1,303,171       1,300,170       1,297,161  
Retained earnings     406,873       379,299       350,195       317,664       298,830  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income     (54,508 )     (69,403 )     (74,491 )     (21,416 )     18,982  
Treasury stock     (167,582 )     (167,582 )     (167,582 )     (167,582 )     (167,582 )
Total stockholders’ equity     1,493,737       1,449,773       1,411,899       1,429,442       1,447,996  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 12,609,487     $ 12,154,361     $ 11,714,454     $ 11,304,811     $ 10,453,680  


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except per share data)
    For the Quarter Ended
    Mar 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Sep 30, 2022   Jun 30, 2022   Mar 31, 2022
    (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)
Interest income:                    
Loans, including fees   $ 151,707     $ 136,846     $ 109,199     $ 82,191     $ 71,443  
Debt securities     10,988       10,880       10,462       9,632       7,762  
Deposits in financial institutions and Fed Funds sold     5,534       3,401       1,898       714       262  
Equity securities and other investments     1,408       1,087       1,666       1,057       910  
Total interest income     169,637       152,214       123,225       93,594       80,377  
Interest expense:                    
Transaction and savings deposits     29,857       24,043       12,897       4,094       1,751  
Certificates and other time deposits     20,967       8,543       3,919       1,465       1,380  
Advances from FHLB     12,358       10,577       2,543       834       1,547  
Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes     3,066       2,954       2,826       2,721       2,659  
Total interest expense     66,248       46,117       22,185       9,114       7,337  
Net interest income     103,389       106,097       101,040       84,480       73,040  
Provision (benefit) for credit losses1     9,385       11,800       6,650       9,000       (500 )
Provision (benefit) for unfunded commitments     1,497       (523 )     850             493  
Net interest income after provisions     92,507       94,820       93,540       75,480       73,047  
Noninterest income:                    
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts     5,017       5,173       5,217       5,039       4,710  
Loan fees     2,064       2,477       2,786       2,385       2,794  
Loss on sales of investment securities     (5,321 )                        
Gain on sales of mortgage loans held for sale     6       4       16       223       307  
Government guaranteed loan income, net     9,688       7,808       572       789       4,891  
Equity method investment (loss) income     (1,521 )     (5,416 )     (1,058 )     966       367  
Customer swap income     217       2,273       3,358       1,321       946  
Other income (loss)     3,381       2,007       2,130       (345 )     1,082  
Total noninterest income     13,531       14,326       13,021       10,378       15,097  
Noninterest expense:                    
Salaries and employee benefits     31,865       33,690       29,714       26,924       27,513  
Occupancy and equipment     4,973       5,116       4,615       4,496       4,517  
Professional and regulatory fees     4,389       4,401       3,718       2,865       3,158  
Data processing and software expense     4,720       4,197       3,509       3,386       2,921  
Marketing     1,779       1,841       1,845       2,306       1,187  
Amortization of intangibles     2,495       2,495       2,494       2,495       2,495  
Telephone and communications     478       358       389       352       385  
Merger and acquisition (“M&A”) expense                 384       295       700  
Other     5,916       5,261       4,323       5,034       3,696  
Total noninterest expense     56,615       57,359       50,991       48,153       46,572  
Income before income tax expense     49,423       51,787       55,570       37,705       41,572  
Income tax expense     11,012       11,890       12,248       8,079       8,102  
Net income   $ 38,411     $ 39,897     $ 43,322     $ 29,626     $ 33,470  
Net income available to common stockholders   $ 38,411     $ 39,897     $ 43,322     $ 29,626     $ 33,470  
                     
Basic EPS   $ 0.71     $ 0.74     $ 0.80     $ 0.55     $ 0.66  
Diluted EPS   $ 0.70     $ 0.73     $ 0.79     $ 0.54     $ 0.65  
Weighted average basic shares outstanding     54,149       54,011       53,979       53,949       50,695  
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding     54,606       54,780       54,633       54,646       51,571  

1 Includes provision for credit losses on loans of $8.5 million and available for sale (“AFS”) securities of $885 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
    For the Quarter Ended
    March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   March 31, 2022
    Average
Outstanding
Balance 		  Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid 		  Average
Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Outstanding
Balance 		  Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid 		  Average
Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Outstanding
Balance 		  Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid 		  Average
Yield/
Rate
    (In thousands, except percentages)
Assets                                    
Interest-earning assets:                                    
Loans1   $ 9,141,137     $ 146,801   6.51 %   $ 8,743,380     $ 131,823   5.98 %   $ 6,904,278     $ 68,374   4.02 %
LHI, MW     360,172       4,906   5.52       383,080       5,024   5.20       421,680       3,069   2.95  
Debt securities     1,252,457       10,988   3.56       1,286,342       10,880   3.36       1,140,834       7,762   2.76  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks     478,345       5,534   4.69       353,737       3,401   3.81       554,864       262   0.19  
Equity securities and other investments     124,985       1,408   4.57       119,054       1,087   3.62       190,002       910   1.94  
Total interest-earning assets     11,357,096       169,637   6.06       10,885,593       152,215   5.55       9,211,658       80,377   3.54  
ACL, loans     (92,664 )             (85,275 )             (77,843 )        
Noninterest-earning assets     949,881               960,726               865,107          
Total assets   $ 12,214,313             $ 11,761,044             $ 9,998,922          
                                     
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                                    
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                    
Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits   $ 4,150,995     $ 29,857   2.92 %   $ 4,321,936     $ 24,043   2.21 %   $ 3,471,645     $ 1,751   0.20 %
Certificates and other time deposits     2,588,728       20,967   3.28       1,785,152       8,543   1.90       1,501,852       1,380   0.37  
Advances from FHLB     1,122,683       12,358   4.46       1,073,049       10,577   3.91       777,538       1,547   0.81  
Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes     231,251       3,066   5.38       229,037       2,954   5.12       231,875       2,659   4.65  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     8,093,657       66,248   3.32       7,409,174       46,117   2.47       5,982,910       7,337   0.50  
                                     
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                    
Noninterest-bearing deposits     2,470,700               2,737,468               2,591,504          
Other liabilities     173,380               179,584               67,060          
Total liabilities     10,737,737               10,326,226               8,641,474          
Stockholders’ equity     1,476,576               1,434,818               1,357,448          
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 12,214,313             $ 11,761,044             $ 9,998,922          
                                     
Net interest rate spread2           2.74 %           3.08 %           3.04 %
Net interest income and margin3       $ 103,389   3.69 %       $ 106,098   3.87 %       $ 73,040   3.22 %

1 Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $19,679, $15,296 and $12,769 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively, and average balances of LHI, excluding MW.
2 Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
3 Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
Yield Trend
    For the Quarter Ended
    Mar 31,
2023 		  Dec 31,
2022 		  Sep 30,
2022 		  Jun 30,
2022 		  Mar 31,
2022
Average yield on interest-earning assets:                    
Loans1   6.51 %   5.98 %   5.01 %   4.16 %   4.02 %
LHI, MW   5.52     5.20     4.11     3.29     2.95  
Debt securities   3.56     3.36     3.05     2.93     2.76  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks   4.69     3.81     2.17     0.77     0.19  
Equity securities and other investments   4.57     3.62     3.25     2.53     1.94  
Total interest-earning assets   6.06 %   5.55 %   4.59 %   3.79 %   3.54 %
                     
Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities:                    
Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits   2.92 %   2.21 %   1.23 %   0.44 %   0.20 %
Certificates and other time deposits   3.28     1.90     0.94     0.40     0.37  
Advances from FHLB   4.46     3.91     1.12     0.40     0.81  
Subordinated debentures and subordinated notes   5.38     5.12     4.85     4.70     4.65  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3.32 %   2.47 %   1.27 %   0.58 %   0.50 %
                     
Net interest rate spread2   2.74 %   3.08 %   3.32 %   3.21 %   3.04 %
Net interest margin3   3.69 %   3.87 %   3.77 %   3.42 %   3.22 %

  
1Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $19,679, $15,296, $14,023, $12,112 and $12,769 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively, and average balances of LHI, excluding MW.
2 Net interest rate spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
3 Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Supplemental Yield Trend

    For the Quarter Ended
    Mar 31,
2023 		  Dec 31,
2022 		  Sep 30,
2022 		  Jun 30,
2022 		  Mar 31,
2022
Average cost of interest-bearing deposits   3.06 %   2.12 %   1.15 %   0.43 %   0.26 %
Average costs of total deposits, including noninterest-bearing   2.24     1.46     0.76     0.28     0.17  


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

LHI and Deposit Portfolio Composition
    Mar 31,
2023 		  Dec 31,
2022 		  Sep 30,
2022 		  Jun 30,
2022 		  Mar 31,
2022
    (In thousands, except percentages)
LHI1                                        
Commercial   $ 2,895,957     31.3 %   $ 2,942,348     32.4 %   $ 2,743,769     32.2 %   $ 2,457,742     31.0 %   $ 2,144,412     30.0 %
Real Estate:                                        
Owner occupied commercial (“OOCRE”)     631,563     6.8       715,829     7.9       677,705     7.9       646,723     8.1       633,615     8.9  
Non-owner occupied commercial (“NOOCRE”)     2,505,344     27.1       2,341,379     25.9       2,273,305     26.6       2,203,970     27.8       2,145,826     29.9  
Construction and land     1,831,349     19.8       1,787,400     19.7       1,673,997     19.6       1,532,997     19.3       1,297,338     18.1  
Farmland     51,680     0.6       43,500     0.5       43,569     0.5       47,319     0.6       48,095     0.7  
1-4 family residential     896,252     9.7       894,456     9.9       858,693     10.1       765,260     9.6       604,408     8.4  
Multi-family residential     432,209     4.6       322,679     3.6       252,244     3.0       276,632     3.5       272,250     3.8  
Consumer     8,316     0.1       7,806     0.1       7,465     0.1       7,520     0.1       9,533     0.1  
Total LHI   $ 9,252,670     100 %   $ 9,055,397     100 %   $ 8,530,747     100 %   $ 7,938,163     100 %   $ 7,155,477     100 %
                                         
MW     437,501           446,227           523,805           629,291           542,877      
                                         
Total LHI1   $ 9,690,171         $ 9,501,624         $ 9,054,552         $ 8,567,454         $ 7,698,354      
                                         
Deposits                                        
Noninterest-bearing   $ 2,212,389     24.5 %   $ 2,640,617     28.9 %   $ 2,811,412     32.1 %   $ 2,947,830     34.6 %   $ 2,765,895     35.1 %
Interest-bearing transaction     866,609     9.6       622,814     6.8       603,729     6.9       660,557     7.8       599,580     7.6  
Money market     2,518,922     27.9       2,773,622     30.4       2,701,762     30.9       2,443,748     28.7       2,301,350     29.2  
Savings     106,480     1.2       118,293     1.3       132,407     1.5       129,498     1.5       129,922     1.6  
Certificates and other time deposits     2,896,870     32.1       2,086,642     22.9       1,667,364     19.1       1,562,626     18.3       1,435,409     18.2  
Correspondent money market accounts     433,468     4.8       881,246     9.7       831,770     9.5       773,447     9.1       657,440     8.3  
Total deposits   $ 9,034,738     100 %   $ 9,123,234     100 %   $ 8,748,444     100 %   $ 8,517,706     100 %   $ 7,889,596     100 %
                                         
Loan to Deposit Ratio     107.3 %         104.1 %         103.5 %         100.6 %         97.6 %    
                                         
Loan to Deposit Ratio, excluding MW     102.4 %         99.3 %         97.5 %         93.2 %         90.7 %    

1 Total LHI does not include deferred fees of $15.5 million, $19.0 million, $17.5 million, $15.0 million and $11.5 million at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)

Asset Quality
  For the Quarter Ended
  Mar 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Sep 30, 2022   Jun 30, 2022   Mar 31, 2022
  (In thousands, except percentages)
NPAs:                  
Nonaccrual loans $ 31,452     $ 30,364     $ 30,592     $ 42,242     $ 46,680  
Nonaccrual PCD loans1   12,784       13,178                    
Accruing loans 90 or more days past due2   296       125             1,753       264  
Total nonperforming loans held for investment (“NPLs”)   44,532       43,667       30,592       43,995       46,944  
OREO                     1,032       1,062  
Total NPAs $ 44,532     $ 43,667     $ 30,592     $ 45,027     $ 48,006  
                   
Charge-offs:                  
OOCRE $ (116 )   $     $ (1,061 )   $ (244 )   $ (1,341 )
NOOCRE         (1,019 )     (838 )           (553 )
Commercial   (1,051 )     (5,449 )     (460 )     (528 )     (3,294 )
Consumer   (62 )     (41 )     (19 )     (1,091 )     (134 )
Total charge-offs   (1,229 )     (6,509 )     (2,378 )     (1,863 )     (5,322 )
                   
Recoveries:                  
1-4 family residential   1       24       4       3        
OOCRE         26             245        
NOOCRE         229       3       93       400  
Commercial   364       415       177       572       144  
Consumer   6       30       5       41       9  
Total recoveries   371       724       189       954       553  
                   
Net charge-offs $ (858 )   $ (5,785 )   $ (2,189 )   $ (909 )   $ (4,769 )
                   
                   
ACL $ 98,694     $ 91,052     $ 85,037     $ 80,576     $ 72,485  
                   
Asset Quality Ratios:                  
NPAs to total assets   0.35 %     0.36 %     0.26 %     0.40 %     0.46 %
NPAs, excluding nonaccrual PCD loans, to total assets   0.25       0.25       0.26       0.40       0.46  
NPLs to total LHI, excluding MW   0.49       0.50       0.37       0.55       0.66  
NPLs, excluding nonaccrual PCD loans, to total LHI, excluding MW   0.34       0.34       0.36       0.55       0.66  
ACL to total LHI, excluding MW   1.07       1.01       1.00       1.02       1.02  
Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding3   0.04       0.28       0.12       0.04       0.28  

1 Nonaccrual PCD loans consist of PCD loans that transitioned upon adoption of ASC 326 and were accounted for on a pooled basis that have subsequently been placed on nonaccrual status.
2 Accruing loans greater than 90 days past due exclude purchase credit deteriorated loans greater than 90 days past due that are accounted for on a pooled basis.
3Annualized ratio for quarterly metrics.

VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

We identify certain financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being “non-GAAP financial measures.” In accordance with SEC rules, we classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles as in effect from time to time in the United States (“GAAP”), in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios calculated using exclusively either one or both of (i) financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and (ii) operating measures or other measures that are not non-GAAP financial measures.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we present in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we present in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other financial institutions calculate their financial measures that appear to be similar or have similar names to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.

Tangible Book Value Per Common Share. Tangible book value is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) tangible common equity as total stockholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; and (b) tangible book value per common share as tangible common equity (as described in clause (a)) divided by number of common shares outstanding. For tangible book value per common share, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is book value per common share.

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per common share exclusive of changes in core deposit intangibles. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing our tangible book value.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, total stockholders’ equity to tangible common equity and presents our tangible book value per common share compared with our book value per common share:

    As of
    Mar 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Sep 30, 2022   Jun 30, 2022   Mar 31, 2022
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Tangible Common Equity                    
Total stockholders' equity   $ 1,493,737     $ 1,449,773     $ 1,411,899     $ 1,429,442     $ 1,447,996  
Adjustments:                    
Goodwill     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )
Core deposit intangibles     (35,808 )     (38,247 )     (40,684 )     (43,122 )     (45,560 )
Tangible common equity   $ 1,053,477     $ 1,007,074     $ 966,763     $ 981,868     $ 997,984  
Common shares outstanding     54,229       54,030       53,988       53,951       53,907  
                     
Book value per common share   $ 27.54     $ 26.83     $ 26.15     $ 26.50     $ 26.86  
Tangible book value per common share   $ 19.43     $ 18.64     $ 17.91     $ 18.20     $ 18.51  


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets. Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) tangible common equity as total stockholders’ equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; (b) tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; and (c) tangible common equity to tangible assets as tangible common equity (as described in clause (a)) divided by tangible assets (as described in clause (b)). For tangible common equity to tangible assets, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is total stockholders’ equity to total assets.

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period in common equity and total assets, in each case, exclusive of changes in core deposit intangibles. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing both total stockholders’ equity and assets while not increasing our tangible common equity or tangible assets.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, total stockholders’ equity to tangible common equity and total assets to tangible assets and presents our tangible common equity to tangible assets:

    As of
    Mar 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Sep 30, 2022   Jun 30, 2022   Mar 31, 2022
    (Dollars in thousands)
Tangible Common Equity                    
Total stockholders' equity   $ 1,493,737     $ 1,449,773     $ 1,411,899     $ 1,429,442     $ 1,447,996  
Adjustments:                    
Goodwill     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )
Core deposit intangibles     (35,808 )     (38,247 )     (40,684 )     (43,122 )     (45,560 )
Tangible common equity   $ 1,053,477     $ 1,007,074     $ 966,763     $ 981,868     $ 997,984  
Tangible Assets                    
Total assets   $ 12,609,487     $ 12,154,361     $ 11,714,454     $ 11,304,811     $ 10,453,680  
Adjustments:                    
Goodwill     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )
Core deposit intangibles     (35,808 )     (38,247 )     (40,684 )     (43,122 )     (45,560 )
Tangible Assets   $ 12,169,227     $ 11,711,662     $ 11,269,318     $ 10,857,237     $ 10,003,668  
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets     8.66 %     8.60 %     8.58 %     9.04 %     9.98 %


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity. Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP measure generally used by financial analysts and investment bankers to evaluate financial institutions. We calculate: (a) net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles (which we refer to as “return”) as net income, plus amortization of core deposit intangibles, less tax benefit at the statutory rate; (b) average tangible common equity as total average stockholders’ equity less average goodwill and average core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization; and (c) return (as described in clause (a)) divided by average tangible common equity (as described in clause (b)). For return on average tangible common equity, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is return on average equity.

We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the return on common equity, exclusive of the impact of core deposit intangibles. Goodwill and core deposit intangibles have the effect of increasing total stockholders’ equity while not increasing our tangible common equity. This measure is particularly relevant to acquisitive institutions that may have higher balances in goodwill and core deposit intangibles than non-acquisitive institutions.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, average tangible common equity to average common equity and net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles, net of taxes to net income and presents our return on average tangible common equity:

    For the Quarter Ended
    Mar 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Sep 30, 2022   Jun 30, 2022   Mar 31, 2022
    (Dollars in thousands)
Net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles                    
Net income   $ 38,411     $ 39,897     $ 43,322     $ 29,626     $ 33,470  
Adjustments:                    
Plus: Amortization of core deposit intangibles     2,438       2,438       2,438       2,438       2,438  
Less: Tax benefit at the statutory rate     512       512       512       512       512  
Net income available for common stockholders adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles   $ 40,337     $ 41,823     $ 45,248     $ 31,552     $ 35,396  
                     
Average Tangible Common Equity                    
Total average stockholders' equity   $ 1,476,576     $ 1,434,818     $ 1,453,816     $ 1,447,377     $ 1,357,448  
Adjustments:                    
Average goodwill     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,014 )
Average core deposit intangibles     (37,361 )     (39,792 )     (42,230 )     (44,720 )     (47,158 )
Average tangible common equity   $ 1,034,763     $ 990,574     $ 1,007,134     $ 998,205     $ 906,276  
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Annualized)     15.81 %     16.75 %     17.82 %     12.68 %     15.84 %


VERITEX HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

Operating Earnings, Pre-tax, Pre-provision Operating Earnings and performance metrics calculated using Operating Earnings and Pre-tax, Pre-provision Operating Earnings, including Diluted Operating Earnings per Share, Operating Return on Average Assets, Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Return on Average Assets, Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Return on Average Loans, Operating Return on Average Tangible Common Equity and Operating Efficiency Ratio. Operating earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings and the performance metrics calculated using these metrics, listed below, are non-GAAP measures used by management to evaluate the Company’s financial performance. We calculate (a) operating earnings as net income plus severance payments, plus loss on sale of debt securities AFS, net, less tax impact of adjustments, plus nonrecurring tax adjustments. We calculate (b) diluted operating earnings per share as operating earnings as described in clause (a) divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding. We calculate (c) pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings as operating earnings as described in clause (a) plus provision for income taxes, plus provision (benefit) for credit losses and unfunded commitments. We calculate (d) pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets as pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings as described in clause (a) divided by total average assets. We calculate (e) operating return on average assets as operating earnings as described in clause (a) divided by total average assets. We calculate (f) operating return on average tangible common equity as operating earnings as described in clause (a), adjusted for the amortization of intangibles and tax benefit at the statutory rate, divided by total average tangible common equity (average stockholders’ equity less average goodwill and average core deposit intangibles, net of accumulated amortization). We calculate (g) operating efficiency ratio as noninterest expense plus adjustments to operating noninterest expense divided by noninterest income plus adjustments to operating noninterest income, plus net interest income.

We believe that these measures and the operating metrics calculated utilizing these measures are important to management and many investors in the marketplace who are interested in understanding the ongoing operating performance of the Company and provide meaningful comparisons to its peers.

The following tables reconcile, as of the dates set forth below, operating net income and pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings and related metrics:

    For the Quarter Ended
    Mar 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Sep 30, 2022   Jun 30, 2022   Mar 31, 2022
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Operating Earnings                    
Net income   $ 38,411   $ 39,897   $ 43,322   $ 29,626   $ 33,470
                     
Plus: Severance payments1     835     630            
Plus: Loss on sale of debt securities AFS, net     5,321                
Plus: M&A expenses             384     295     700
Operating pre-tax income     44,567     40,527     43,706     29,921     34,170
Less: Tax impact of adjustments     1,293     132     81     66     156
Operating earnings   $ 43,274   $ 40,395   $ 43,625   $ 29,855   $ 34,014
                     
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding     54,606     54,780     54,633     54,646     51,571
Diluted EPS   $ 0.70   $ 0.73   $ 0.79   $ 0.54   $ 0.65
Diluted operating EPS   $ 0.79   $ 0.74   $ 0.80   $ 0.55   $ 0.66

1 Severance payments relate to certain restructurings made during the periods disclosed.

    For the Quarter Ended
    Mar 31, 2023   Dec 31, 2022   Sep 30, 2022   Jun 30, 2022   Mar 31, 2022
    (Dollars in thousands)
Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Operating Earnings                    
Net income   $ 38,411     $ 39,897     $ 43,322     $ 29,626     $ 33,470  
Plus: Provision for income taxes     11,012       11,890       12,248       8,079       8,102  
Plus: Provision (benefit) for credit losses and unfunded commitments     10,882       11,277       7,500       9,000       (7 )
Plus: Severance payments     835       630                    
Plus: Loss on sale of debt securities AFS, net     5,321                          
Plus: M&A expenses                 384       295       700  
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating earnings   $ 66,461     $ 63,694     $ 63,454     $ 47,000     $ 42,265  
                     
Average total assets   $ 12,214,313     $ 11,761,044     $ 11,460,857     $ 10,711,663     $ 9,998,922  
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average assets1     2.21 %     2.15 %     2.20 %     1.76 %     1.71 %
                     
Average loans   $ 9,501,309     $ 9,103,552     $ 8,729,093     $ 8,038,153     $ 7,325,958  
Pre-tax, pre-provision operating return on average loans1     2.84 %     2.78 %     2.88 %     2.35 %     2.34 %
                     
Average total assets   $ 12,214,313     $ 11,761,044     $ 11,460,857     $ 10,711,663     $ 9,998,922  
Return on average assets1     1.28 %     1.35 %     1.50 %     1.11 %     1.36 %
Operating return on average assets1     1.44       1.36       1.51       1.12       1.38  
                     
Operating earnings adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles                    
Operating earnings   $ 43,274     $ 40,395     $ 43,625     $ 29,855     $ 34,014  
Adjustments:                    
Plus: Amortization of core deposit intangibles     2,438       2,438       2,438       2,438       2,438  
Less: Tax benefit at the statutory rate     512       512       512       512       512  
Operating earnings adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangibles   $ 45,200     $ 42,321     $ 45,551     $ 31,781     $ 35,940  
                     
Average Tangible Common Equity                    
Total average stockholders' equity   $ 1,476,576     $ 1,434,818     $ 1,453,816     $ 1,447,377     $ 1,357,448  
Adjustments:                    
Less: Average goodwill     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,452 )     (404,014 )
Less: Average core deposit intangibles     (37,361 )     (39,792 )     (42,230 )     (44,720 )     (47,158 )
Average tangible common equity   $ 1,034,763     $ 990,574     $ 1,007,134     $ 998,205     $ 906,276  
Operating return on average tangible common equity1     17.72 %     16.95 %     17.94 %     12.77 %     16.08 %
                     
Efficiency ratio     48.42 %     47.63 %     44.71 %     50.76 %     52.84 %
Net interest income   $ 103,389     $ 106,097     $ 101,040     $ 84,480     $ 73,040  
Noninterest income     13,531       14,326       13,021       10,378       15,097  
Plus: Loss on sale of AFS securities, net     5,321                          
Operating noninterest income     18,852       14,326       13,021       10,378       15,097  
Noninterest expense     56,615       57,359       50,991       48,153       46,572  
Less: Severance payments     835       630                    
Less: M&A expenses                 384       295       700  
Operating noninterest expense   $ 55,780     $ 56,729     $ 50,607     $ 47,858     $ 45,872  
Operating efficiency ratio     45.63 %     47.11 %     44.37 %     50.45 %     52.05 %

1 Annualized ratio for quarterly metrics.


Media and Investor Relations:
investorrelations@veritexbank.com

Primary Logo

Veritex Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter Operating Results

