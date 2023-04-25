Eos Energy Enterprises Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- EDISON, N.J., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) ("Eos" or the “Company”), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based long duration energy storage systems, today announced it will release its first quarter 2023 financial results after the U.S. market closes on May 9, 2023. A conference call to discuss its results will take place the following morning on May 10 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at https://investors.eose.com. To access the call by phone, please register in advance using this link (registration link), and you will be provided with dial in details via email upon registration. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Eos’ investor relations website for twelve months following the live presentation. The webcast replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. ET on May 10, 2023, and can be accessed by visiting https://investors.eose.com/events-and-presentations.

About Eos