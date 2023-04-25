Long COVID Symptoms May Differ Among Racial and Ethnic Groups
Further research is needed about the effects of long-COVID, but these statistics support how important it is to talk to your health care provider about your risk of severe disease from COVID”PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery (RECOVER) Initiative was launched in 2021 to help scientists learn about the long-term effects of COVID. A recent NIH-supported study showed variations in symptoms and diagnostic experiences among different racial and ethnic groups.
— Andrea Stephenson
Over 200 researchers at over 200 research sites have been assessing a historic amount of collected data since the RECOVER Initiative began. These scientists estimate that of the over 98 million people with a SARS-CoV-2 infection in the U.S., 10 to 30% will experience long-term COVID symptoms.
The RECOVER study published in the February 2022 Journal of General Internal Medicine looked at the health records of 62,339 adults who had received a positive COVID-19 result between March 2020 and October 2021 in NYC. Results indicated that among the 13,106 adults whose COVID cases required hospital care, 25% of Black adults and 25% of Hispanic adults experienced more severe cases compared to their white non-Hispanic counterparts (14%).
“The NIH-supported RECOVER study has been significant in shining a new light on our longstanding awareness of the disproportionate impact of COVID on certain populations," says Andrea Stephenson, CEO of the Health Council of Southeast Florida.
While the white adults with severe cases of COVID in the RECOVER study were more likely to experience sleep disorders, cognitive problems, or fatigue, Black adults were more likely to be diagnosed with diabetes, headaches, and chest and joint pain. Hispanic adults with severe COVID were more likely than white adults to be diagnosed with headaches, shortness of breath, joint pain, and chest pain.
Among patients with mild to moderate COVID disease, Black adults in the RECOVER study were more likely than white adults to have blood clots in their lungs, chest pain, joint pain, anemia, or be malnourished. Hispanic adults were more likely than white adults to experience dementia, headaches, anemia, chest pain, and diabetes.
“Further research is needed about the effects of long-COVID, but these statistics support how important it is to talk to your health care provider about your risk of severe disease from COVID," says Stephenson.
Visit stayhealthysunshine.org for a reliable source of updated information and facts, a vaccination-finder link, a list of Florida's 11 Local Health Councils, and connections to assistance for COVID-related needs.
Catch the rays on Instagram and Facebook:
Instagram: @stayhealthysunshine
Facebook: stayhealthysunshine
#StayHealthySunshine #YourBrightestBet
Andrea Stephenson
Health Council of Southeast Florida
+1 561-844-4220
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram