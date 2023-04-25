31 Days of Action During Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month

There were 2,442 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,185 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) is honoring Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month this May with 31 days of action designed to raise awareness and help improve the quality of life for people with asthma and allergies.
“Every May, we call attention to the over 100 million people in the U.S. with asthma or allergies – many have both – by encouraging action to save and improve lives,” said Melanie Carver, chief mission officer for AAFA. “This means continuing to push for improved access to health care, clean air, and safe food. Our 31 days of action are designed to bring awareness to these conditions and give people with asthma and allergies concrete steps to manage their disease.”
Highlights of AAFA’s 31 Days of Action include:
For a full list of activities and actions advocates can take, visit our website.
For additional resources, download and share our fact sheets on asthma (PDF), allergy (PDF), and food allergy (PDF) or our shareable images throughout the month.
“With spring allergy season in full swing, the month of May is a time to raise awareness of asthma and allergies and focus on solutions for people with these conditions,” said Kenneth Mendez, president and CEO of AAFA. “It is highly likely that someone you know has some form of chronic allergic disease. With over one in three people in the U.S. suffering from allergic disease, it’s important for everyone to understand ways to address these conditions. AAFA is committed to calling attention to and providing help for the challenges faced by people in the U.S. with asthma and allergies.”
About the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America
AAFA is the oldest and largest non-profit patient organization dedicated to saving lives and reducing the burden of disease for people with asthma, allergies and related conditions through research, education, advocacy, and support. AAFA offers extensive support for individuals and families affected by asthma and allergic diseases, such as food allergies and atopic dermatitis (eczema). Through its online patient support communities, network of local chapters and affiliated support groups, AAFA empowers patients and their families by providing practical, evidence-based information and community programs and services. AAFA is the only asthma and allergy patient advocacy group that is certified to meet the standards of excellence set by the National Health Council. For more information, visit: aafa.org and kidswithfoodallergies.org
