Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

/EIN News/ -- WAUWATOSA, Wis., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF), holding company for WaterStone Bank, reported net income of $2.2 million, or $0.10 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $5.3 million, or $0.23 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. 

"The Community Banking segment achieved an 18% increase in year over year pre-tax income, while our Mortgage Banking segment, as well as the entire mortgage industry, continue to be challenged by higher mortgage rates and a nationwide housing inventory shortage,” said Douglas Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of Waterstone Financial, Inc. “Despite the mortgage industry headwinds, we will continue to position our mortgage segment to take advantage of future improvements in the industry.”

Highlights of the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (Consolidated)

  • Consolidated net income of Waterstone Financial, Inc. totaled $2.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $5.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
  • Consolidated return on average assets was 0.43% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to 1.00% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
  • Consolidated return on average equity was 2.35% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and 5.00% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
  • Dividends declared during the quarter ended March 31, 2023, totaled $0.20 per common share.
  • We repurchased approximately 373,000 shares at a cost of $5.8 million, or $15.65 per share, during the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
  • Nonperforming assets as percentage of total assets was 0.22% at March 31, 2023, 0.22% at December 31, 2022, and 0.34% at March 31, 2022.
  • Past due loans as percentage of total loans was 0.64% at March 31, 2023, 0.41% at December 31, 2022, and 0.53% at March 31, 2022.
  • Book value per share was $16.73 at March 31, 2023 and $16.71 at December 31, 2022.  

Community Banking Segment

  • Pre-tax income totaled $6.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, which represents a $1.0 million, or 18.5%, increase compared to $5.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
  • Net interest income totaled $14.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, which represents a $2.4 million, or 20.2%, increase compared to $11.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
  • Average loans held for investment totaled $1.53 billion during the quarter ended March 31, 2023, which represents an increase of $326.6 million, or 27.1%, compared to $1.20 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The increase was primarily due to increases in the single-family and multi-family mortgages. Average loans held for investment increased $118.3 million compared to $1.41 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily due to increases in the single-family and multi-family mortgages.
  • The community banking segment purchased $27.4 million adjustable-rate loans that were originated by the mortgage banking segment during the quarter ended March 31, 2023.    
  • Net interest margin increased 50 basis points to 2.88% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to 2.38% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, which was a result of a decrease in the average balance of cash, as funds were utilized to fund loans held for investment, and purchase investment securities. In addition, yields increased on loans receivable, loans held for sale, mortgage related securities, debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments category. Net interest margin decreased 41 basis points compared to 3.29% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, driven by an increase in weighted average cost of deposits and borrowings as the federal funds rate increases resulted in increased funding rates.
  • The segment had a negative provision for credit losses - loans of $96,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to a provision for credit losses - loans of $17,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.  The current quarter decrease was primarily due to a decrease in loan loss rates. The provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments was $484,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to a negative provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments of $157,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The increase for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, was due primarily to three significant construction loans that have not funded.
  • The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP ratio, was 54.53% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to 59.59% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
  • Average deposits (excluding escrow accounts) totaled $1.17 billion during the quarter ended March 31, 2023, a decrease of $56.9 million, or 4.6%, compared to $1.23 billion during the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Average deposits decreased $37.3 million, or 12.3% annualized, compared to the $1.21 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.
  • Other noninterest expense increased $296,000 to $896,000 during the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $600,000 during the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The increase was driven by fees paid to the mortgage banking segment for the purchase of single-family adjustable-rate mortgage loans.  These fees totaled $383,000 during the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $181,000 during the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Mortgage Banking Segment

  • Pre-tax loss totaled $3.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $1.4 million of pre-tax income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
  • Loan originations decreased $265.8 million, or 37.5%, to $442.7 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $708.5 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Origination volume relative to purchase activity accounted for 96.5% of originations for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to 77.3% of total originations for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
  • Mortgage banking non-interest income decreased $10.7 million, or 37.2%, to $18.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $28.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
  • Gross margin on loans sold decreased to 3.78% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to 4.00% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
  • During the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Company sold mortgage servicing rights related to $318.3 million in loans receivable and with a book value of $2.8 million for $3.4 million resulting in a gain on sale of $601,000. There was no comparable sale during the quarter ended March 31, 2022. As of March 31, 2023, the Company maintained servicing rights related to $116.6 million in loans previously sold to third parties.
  • Total compensation, payroll taxes and other employee benefits decreased $5.3 million, or 26.1%, to $15.1 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $20.4 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The decrease primarily related to decreased commission expense and salary expense driven by decreased loan origination volume and reduced employee headcount.

About Waterstone Financial, Inc.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank. WaterStone Bank was established in 1921 and offers a full suite of personal and business banking products. The Bank has branches in Wauwatosa/State St, Brookfield, Fox Point/North Shore, Franklin/Hales Corners, Germantown/Menomonee Falls, Greenfield/Loomis Rd, Milwaukee/Oklahoma Ave, Oak Creek/27th St, Oak Creek/Howell Ave, Oconomowoc/Lake Country, Pewaukee, Waukesha, West Allis/Greenfield Ave, and West Allis/National Ave, Wisconsin. WaterStone Bank is the parent company to Waterstone Mortgage, which has the ability to lend in 48 states. For more information about WaterStone Bank, go to http://www.wsbonline.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding expected financial and operating activities and results that are preceded by, followed by, or that include words such as “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates” or “believes.”  Any such statements are based upon current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements.  Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; the impact of technological advances; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; changes in the national and local economies; and other factors, including risk factors referenced in Item 1A. Risk Factors in Waterstone’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be described from time to time in Waterstone’s subsequent SEC filings, which factors are incorporated herein by reference.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect only Waterstone’s belief as of the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management uses non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods. The Company’s management believes that investors may use this non-GAAP measure to analyze the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items or events that may obscure trends in the Company’s underlying performance. This non-GAAP data should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.  Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in this measure and that different companies might calculate this measure differently. 


WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
     
  For The Three Months
Ended March 31,		  
  2023     2022  
  (In Thousands, except per share amounts)  
Interest income:              
Loans $ 19,885     $ 13,500  
Mortgage-related securities   943       602  
Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments   1,062       928  
Total interest income   21,890       15,030  
Interest expense:              
Deposits   4,088       779  
Borrowings   4,007       2,387  
Total interest expense   8,095       3,166  
Net interest income   13,795       11,864  
Provision (credit) for credit losses   460       (76 )
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   13,335       11,940  
Noninterest income:              
Service charges on loans and deposits   430       510  
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance   325       316  
Mortgage banking income   16,770       28,275  
Other   1,029       717  
Total noninterest income   18,554       29,818  
Noninterest expenses:              
Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits   20,052       25,535  
Occupancy, office furniture, and equipment   2,263       2,188  
Advertising   889       905  
Data processing   1,122       1,202  
Communications   251       340  
Professional fees   416       461  
Real estate owned   1       5  
Loan processing expense   1,018       1,431  
Other   3,095       2,868  
Total noninterest expenses   29,107       34,935  
Income before income taxes   2,782       6,823  
Income tax expense   627       1,532  
Net income $ 2,155     $ 5,291  
Income per share:              
Basic $ 0.10     $ 0.23  
Diluted $ 0.10     $ 0.23  
Weighted average shares outstanding:              
Basic   20,890       23,132  
Diluted   20,980       23,311  


WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
           
  March 31,     December 31,  
  2023     2022  
  (Unaudited)          
Assets (In Thousands, except per share amounts)  
Cash $ 45,922     $ 33,700  
Federal funds sold   8,010       10,683  
Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions and other short-term investments   260       2,259  
Cash and cash equivalents   54,192       46,642  
Securities available for sale (at fair value)   200,440       196,588  
Loans held for sale (at fair value)   161,325       131,188  
Loans receivable   1,550,219       1,510,178  
Less: Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") - loans   17,744       17,757  
Loans receivable, net   1,532,475       1,492,421  
               
Office properties and equipment, net   20,716       21,105  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost)   23,873       17,357  
Cash surrender value of life insurance   66,294       66,443  
Real estate owned, net   145       145  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   55,039       59,783  
Total assets $ 2,114,499     $ 2,031,672  
               
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity              
Liabilities:              
Demand deposits $ 205,930     $ 230,596  
Money market and savings deposits   301,089       326,145  
Time deposits   675,866       642,271  
Total deposits   1,182,885       1,199,012  
               
Borrowings   501,696       386,784  
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes   13,434       5,334  
Other liabilities   50,677       70,056  
Total liabilities   1,748,692       1,661,186  
               
Shareholders' equity:              
Preferred stock   -       -  
Common stock   219       222  
Additional paid-in capital   123,448       128,550  
Retained earnings   272,269       274,246  
Unearned ESOP shares   (12,760 )     (13,056 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes   (17,369 )     (19,476 )
Total shareholders' equity   365,807       370,486  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,114,499     $ 2,031,672  
               
Share Information              
Shares outstanding   21,867       22,174  
Book value per share $ 16.73     $ 16.71  


WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)
 
  At or For the Three Months Ended  
  March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
  2023     2022     2022     2022     2022  
  (Dollars in Thousands, except per share amounts)  
Condensed Results of Operations:                                      
Net interest income $ 13,795     $ 15,611     $ 15,398     $ 14,081     $ 11,864  
Provision (credit) for credit losses   460       664       332       48       (76 )
Total noninterest income   18,554       17,095       27,404       31,238       29,818  
Total noninterest expense   29,107       31,384       35,694       35,050       34,935  
Income before income taxes   2,782       658       6,776       10,221       6,823  
Income tax (benefit) expense   627       (277 )     1,506       2,231       1,532  
Net income $ 2,155     $ 935     $ 5,270     $ 7,990     $ 5,291  
Income per share – basic $ 0.10     $ 0.04     $ 0.25     $ 0.36     $ 0.23  
Income per share – diluted $ 0.10     $ 0.04     $ 0.25     $ 0.36     $ 0.23  
Dividends declared per common share $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20     $ 0.20  
                                       
Performance Ratios (annualized):                                      
Return on average assets - QTD   0.43 %     0.19 %     1.08 %     1.61 %     1.00 %
Return on average equity - QTD   2.35 %     0.99 %     5.38 %     7.93 %     5.00 %
Net interest margin - QTD   2.88 %     3.29 %     3.34 %     3.02 %     2.38 %
                                       
Return on average assets - YTD   0.43 %     0.96 %     1.22 %     1.30 %     1.00 %
Return on average equity - YTD   2.35 %     4.91 %     6.09 %     6.42 %     5.00 %
Net interest margin - YTD   2.88 %     3.00 %     2.90 %     2.69 %     2.38 %
                                       
Asset Quality Ratios:                                      
Past due loans to total loans   0.64 %     0.41 %     0.48 %     0.60 %     0.53 %
Nonaccrual loans to total loans   0.29 %     0.29 %     0.37 %     0.59 %     0.55 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.22 %     0.22 %     0.27 %     0.39 %     0.34 %
Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans receivable   1.14 %     1.18 %     1.29 %     1.35 %     1.40 %


WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD/COSTS
(Unaudited)
     
  At or For the Three Months Ended  
  March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
  2023     2022     2022     2022     2022  
Average balances (Dollars in Thousands)  
Interest-earning assets                                      
Loans receivable and held for sale $ 1,654,942     $ 1,578,790     $ 1,492,462     $ 1,433,452     $ 1,361,839  
Mortgage related securities   170,218       170,209       172,807       168,000       138,863  
Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments   115,962       130,973       162,211       269,823       519,116  
Total interest-earning assets   1,941,122       1,879,972       1,827,480       1,871,275       2,019,818  
Noninterest-earning assets   107,009       122,643       114,274       117,248       128,813  
Total assets $ 2,048,131     $ 2,002,615     $ 1,941,754     $ 1,988,523     $ 2,148,631  
                                       
Interest-bearing liabilities                                      
Demand accounts $ 68,564     $ 75,449     $ 75,058     $ 70,674     $ 69,736  
Money market, savings, and escrow accounts   322,220       349,820       398,643       412,321       404,413  
Certificates of deposit   648,531       628,375       586,012       584,244       610,681  
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,039,315       1,053,644       1,059,713       1,067,239       1,084,830  
Borrowings   441,716       333,249       296,111       326,068       440,252  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,481,031       1,386,893       1,355,824       1,393,307       1,525,082  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   143,296       177,217       153,591       154,070       152,900  
Noninterest-bearing liabilities   51,840       63,866       43,683       36,962       41,232  
Total liabilities   1,676,167       1,627,976       1,553,098       1,584,339       1,719,214  
Equity   371,964       374,639       388,656       404,184       429,417  
Total liabilities and equity $ 2,048,131     $ 2,002,615     $ 1,941,754     $ 1,988,523     $ 2,148,631  
                                       
Average Yield/Costs (annualized)                                      
Loans receivable and held for sale   4.87 %     4.69 %     4.32 %     4.07 %     4.02 %
Mortgage related securities   2.25 %     2.13 %     2.07 %     1.96 %     1.76 %
Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments   3.71 %     3.35 %     2.41 %     1.56 %     0.72 %
Total interest-earning assets   4.57 %     4.36 %     3.93 %     3.52 %     3.02 %
                                       
Demand accounts   0.08 %     0.08 %     0.08 %     0.09 %     0.08 %
Money market and savings accounts   1.26 %     0.67 %     0.21 %     0.19 %     0.21 %
Certificates of deposit   1.92 %     1.10 %     0.51 %     0.37 %     0.37 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   1.60 %     0.89 %     0.37 %     0.28 %     0.29 %
Borrowings   3.68 %     3.23 %     2.34 %     1.95 %     2.20 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2.22 %     1.45 %     0.80 %     0.67 %     0.84 %


COMMUNITY BANKING SEGMENT
SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)
     
  At or For the Three Months Ended  
  March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
  2023     2022     2022     2022     2022  
  (Dollars in Thousands)  
Condensed Results of Operations:                                      
Net interest income $ 14,008     $ 15,737     $ 15,507     $ 13,710     $ 11,652  
Provision (credit) for credit losses   388       624       234       (41 )     (140 )
Total noninterest income   987       1,033       1,116       1,640       1,432  
Noninterest expenses:                                      
Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits   5,168       4,781       4,424       4,596       5,212  
Occupancy, office furniture and equipment   1,031       877       955       876       937  
Advertising   184       203       213       244       227  
Data processing   601       551       539       531       608  
Communications   78       92       108       63       94  
Professional fees   218       153       123       118       114  
Real estate owned   1       13       1       -       5  
Loan processing expense   -       -       -       -       -  
Other   896       2,468       1,477       1,006       600  
Total noninterest expense   8,177       9,138       7,840       7,434       7,797  
Income before income taxes   6,430       7,008       8,549       7,957       5,427  
Income tax expense   1,600       1,308       1,983       1,658       1,167  
Net income $ 4,830     $ 5,700     $ 6,566     $ 6,299     $ 4,260  
                                       
Efficiency ratio - QTD (non-GAAP)   54.53 %     54.49 %     47.16 %     48.43 %     59.59 %
Efficiency ratio - YTD (non-GAAP)   54.53 %     52.10 %     51.20 %     53.57 %     59.59 %


MORTGAGE BANKING SEGMENT
SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)
     
  At or For the Three Months Ended  
  March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
  2023     2022     2022     2022     2022  
  (Dollars in Thousands)  
Condensed Results of Operations:                                      
Net interest (loss) income $ (282 )   $ (241 )   $ (155 )   $ 370     $ 183  
Provision for credit losses   72       40       98       89       64  
Total noninterest income   17,951       18,066       27,305       30,126       28,604  
Noninterest expenses:                                      
Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits   15,099       17,397       21,864       21,311       20,438  
Occupancy, office furniture and equipment   1,232       1,289       1,341       1,180       1,251  
Advertising   705       769       924       718       678  
Data processing   516       490       543       613       588  
Communications   173       197       194       195       246  
Professional fees   188       453       265       222       338  
Real estate owned   -       -       -       -       -  
Loan processing expense   1,018       1,059       1,120       1,134       1,431  
Other   2,403       2,584       2,571       2,733       2,309  
Total noninterest expense   21,334       24,238       28,822       28,106       27,279  
(Loss) income before income taxes   (3,737 )     (6,453 )     (1,770 )     2,301       1,444  
Income tax (benefit) expense   (1,002 )     (1,602 )     (470 )     578       377  
Net (loss) income $ (2,735 )   $ (4,851 )   $ (1,300 )   $ 1,723     $ 1,067  
                                       
Efficiency ratio - QTD (non-GAAP)   120.74 %     135.98 %     106.16 %     92.16 %     94.76 %
Efficiency ratio - YTD (non-GAAP)   120.74 %     104.02 %     97.42 %     93.42 %     94.76 %
                                       
Loan originations $ 442,710     $ 546,628     $ 729,897     $ 778,760     $ 708,463  
Purchase   96.5 %     95.6 %     94.2 %     90.4 %     77.3 %
Refinance   3.5 %     4.4 %     5.8 %     9.6 %     22.7 %
Gross margin on loans sold (1)   3.78 %     3.41 %     3.70 %     3.85 %     4.00 %

(1) Gross margin on loans sold equals mortgage banking income (excluding the change in interest rate lock value) divided by total loan originations

Contact: Mark R. Gerke
Chief Financial Officer
414-459-4012
markgerke@wsbonline.com


Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

