Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

/EIN News/ -- WAUWATOSA, Wis., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF), holding company for WaterStone Bank, reported net income of $2.2 million, or $0.10 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $5.3 million, or $0.23 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.



"The Community Banking segment achieved an 18% increase in year over year pre-tax income, while our Mortgage Banking segment, as well as the entire mortgage industry, continue to be challenged by higher mortgage rates and a nationwide housing inventory shortage,” said Douglas Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of Waterstone Financial, Inc. “Despite the mortgage industry headwinds, we will continue to position our mortgage segment to take advantage of future improvements in the industry.”

Highlights of the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (Consolidated)

Consolidated net income of Waterstone Financial, Inc. totaled $2.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $5.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Consolidated return on average assets was 0.43% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to 1.00% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Consolidated return on average equity was 2.35% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and 5.00% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Dividends declared during the quarter ended March 31, 2023, totaled $0.20 per common share.

We repurchased approximately 373,000 shares at a cost of $5.8 million, or $15.65 per share, during the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Nonperforming assets as percentage of total assets was 0.22% at March 31, 2023, 0.22% at December 31, 2022, and 0.34% at March 31, 2022.

Past due loans as percentage of total loans was 0.64% at March 31, 2023, 0.41% at December 31, 2022, and 0.53% at March 31, 2022.

Book value per share was $16.73 at March 31, 2023 and $16.71 at December 31, 2022.

Community Banking Segment

Pre-tax income totaled $6.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, which represents a $1.0 million, or 18.5%, increase compared to $5.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Net interest income totaled $14.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, which represents a $2.4 million, or 20.2%, increase compared to $11.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Average loans held for investment totaled $1.53 billion during the quarter ended March 31, 2023, which represents an increase of $326.6 million, or 27.1%, compared to $1.20 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The increase was primarily due to increases in the single-family and multi-family mortgages. Average loans held for investment increased $118.3 million compared to $1.41 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily due to increases in the single-family and multi-family mortgages.

The community banking segment purchased $27.4 million adjustable-rate loans that were originated by the mortgage banking segment during the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Net interest margin increased 50 basis points to 2.88% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to 2.38% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, which was a result of a decrease in the average balance of cash, as funds were utilized to fund loans held for investment, and purchase investment securities. In addition, yields increased on loans receivable, loans held for sale, mortgage related securities, debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments category. Net interest margin decreased 41 basis points compared to 3.29% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, driven by an increase in weighted average cost of deposits and borrowings as the federal funds rate increases resulted in increased funding rates.

The segment had a negative provision for credit losses - loans of $96,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to a provision for credit losses - loans of $17,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The current quarter decrease was primarily due to a decrease in loan loss rates. The provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments was $484,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to a negative provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments of $157,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The increase for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, was due primarily to three significant construction loans that have not funded.

The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP ratio, was 54.53% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to 59.59% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Average deposits (excluding escrow accounts) totaled $1.17 billion during the quarter ended March 31, 2023, a decrease of $56.9 million, or 4.6%, compared to $1.23 billion during the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Average deposits decreased $37.3 million, or 12.3% annualized, compared to the $1.21 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Other noninterest expense increased $296,000 to $896,000 during the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $600,000 during the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The increase was driven by fees paid to the mortgage banking segment for the purchase of single-family adjustable-rate mortgage loans. These fees totaled $383,000 during the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $181,000 during the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Mortgage Banking Segment

Pre-tax loss totaled $3.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $1.4 million of pre-tax income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Loan originations decreased $265.8 million, or 37.5%, to $442.7 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $708.5 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Origination volume relative to purchase activity accounted for 96.5% of originations for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to 77.3% of total originations for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Mortgage banking non-interest income decreased $10.7 million, or 37.2%, to $18.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $28.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Gross margin on loans sold decreased to 3.78% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to 4.00% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Company sold mortgage servicing rights related to $318.3 million in loans receivable and with a book value of $2.8 million for $3.4 million resulting in a gain on sale of $601,000. There was no comparable sale during the quarter ended March 31, 2022. As of March 31, 2023, the Company maintained servicing rights related to $116.6 million in loans previously sold to third parties.

Total compensation, payroll taxes and other employee benefits decreased $5.3 million, or 26.1%, to $15.1 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $20.4 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The decrease primarily related to decreased commission expense and salary expense driven by decreased loan origination volume and reduced employee headcount.

About Waterstone Financial, Inc.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank. WaterStone Bank was established in 1921 and offers a full suite of personal and business banking products. The Bank has branches in Wauwatosa/State St, Brookfield, Fox Point/North Shore, Franklin/Hales Corners, Germantown/Menomonee Falls, Greenfield/Loomis Rd, Milwaukee/Oklahoma Ave, Oak Creek/27th St, Oak Creek/Howell Ave, Oconomowoc/Lake Country, Pewaukee, Waukesha, West Allis/Greenfield Ave, and West Allis/National Ave, Wisconsin. WaterStone Bank is the parent company to Waterstone Mortgage, which has the ability to lend in 48 states. For more information about WaterStone Bank, go to http://www.wsbonline.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding expected financial and operating activities and results that are preceded by, followed by, or that include words such as “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates” or “believes.” Any such statements are based upon current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; the impact of technological advances; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; changes in the national and local economies; and other factors, including risk factors referenced in Item 1A. Risk Factors in Waterstone’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be described from time to time in Waterstone’s subsequent SEC filings, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect only Waterstone’s belief as of the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management uses non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods. The Company’s management believes that investors may use this non-GAAP measure to analyze the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items or events that may obscure trends in the Company’s underlying performance. This non-GAAP data should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in this measure and that different companies might calculate this measure differently.





WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) For The Three Months

Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (In Thousands, except per share amounts) Interest income: Loans $ 19,885 $ 13,500 Mortgage-related securities 943 602 Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments 1,062 928 Total interest income 21,890 15,030 Interest expense: Deposits 4,088 779 Borrowings 4,007 2,387 Total interest expense 8,095 3,166 Net interest income 13,795 11,864 Provision (credit) for credit losses 460 (76 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 13,335 11,940 Noninterest income: Service charges on loans and deposits 430 510 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 325 316 Mortgage banking income 16,770 28,275 Other 1,029 717 Total noninterest income 18,554 29,818 Noninterest expenses: Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 20,052 25,535 Occupancy, office furniture, and equipment 2,263 2,188 Advertising 889 905 Data processing 1,122 1,202 Communications 251 340 Professional fees 416 461 Real estate owned 1 5 Loan processing expense 1,018 1,431 Other 3,095 2,868 Total noninterest expenses 29,107 34,935 Income before income taxes 2,782 6,823 Income tax expense 627 1,532 Net income $ 2,155 $ 5,291 Income per share: Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.23 Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.23 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 20,890 23,132 Diluted 20,980 23,311





WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Assets (In Thousands, except per share amounts) Cash $ 45,922 $ 33,700 Federal funds sold 8,010 10,683 Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions and other short-term investments 260 2,259 Cash and cash equivalents 54,192 46,642 Securities available for sale (at fair value) 200,440 196,588 Loans held for sale (at fair value) 161,325 131,188 Loans receivable 1,550,219 1,510,178 Less: Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") - loans 17,744 17,757 Loans receivable, net 1,532,475 1,492,421 Office properties and equipment, net 20,716 21,105 Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 23,873 17,357 Cash surrender value of life insurance 66,294 66,443 Real estate owned, net 145 145 Prepaid expenses and other assets 55,039 59,783 Total assets $ 2,114,499 $ 2,031,672 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Demand deposits $ 205,930 $ 230,596 Money market and savings deposits 301,089 326,145 Time deposits 675,866 642,271 Total deposits 1,182,885 1,199,012 Borrowings 501,696 386,784 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 13,434 5,334 Other liabilities 50,677 70,056 Total liabilities 1,748,692 1,661,186 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock - - Common stock 219 222 Additional paid-in capital 123,448 128,550 Retained earnings 272,269 274,246 Unearned ESOP shares (12,760 ) (13,056 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (17,369 ) (19,476 ) Total shareholders' equity 365,807 370,486 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,114,499 $ 2,031,672 Share Information Shares outstanding 21,867 22,174 Book value per share $ 16.73 $ 16.71





WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) At or For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 (Dollars in Thousands, except per share amounts) Condensed Results of Operations: Net interest income $ 13,795 $ 15,611 $ 15,398 $ 14,081 $ 11,864 Provision (credit) for credit losses 460 664 332 48 (76 ) Total noninterest income 18,554 17,095 27,404 31,238 29,818 Total noninterest expense 29,107 31,384 35,694 35,050 34,935 Income before income taxes 2,782 658 6,776 10,221 6,823 Income tax (benefit) expense 627 (277 ) 1,506 2,231 1,532 Net income $ 2,155 $ 935 $ 5,270 $ 7,990 $ 5,291 Income per share – basic $ 0.10 $ 0.04 $ 0.25 $ 0.36 $ 0.23 Income per share – diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.04 $ 0.25 $ 0.36 $ 0.23 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 Performance Ratios (annualized): Return on average assets - QTD 0.43 % 0.19 % 1.08 % 1.61 % 1.00 % Return on average equity - QTD 2.35 % 0.99 % 5.38 % 7.93 % 5.00 % Net interest margin - QTD 2.88 % 3.29 % 3.34 % 3.02 % 2.38 % Return on average assets - YTD 0.43 % 0.96 % 1.22 % 1.30 % 1.00 % Return on average equity - YTD 2.35 % 4.91 % 6.09 % 6.42 % 5.00 % Net interest margin - YTD 2.88 % 3.00 % 2.90 % 2.69 % 2.38 % Asset Quality Ratios: Past due loans to total loans 0.64 % 0.41 % 0.48 % 0.60 % 0.53 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.29 % 0.29 % 0.37 % 0.59 % 0.55 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.22 % 0.22 % 0.27 % 0.39 % 0.34 % Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans receivable 1.14 % 1.18 % 1.29 % 1.35 % 1.40 %





WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD/COSTS (Unaudited) At or For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Average balances (Dollars in Thousands) Interest-earning assets Loans receivable and held for sale $ 1,654,942 $ 1,578,790 $ 1,492,462 $ 1,433,452 $ 1,361,839 Mortgage related securities 170,218 170,209 172,807 168,000 138,863 Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments 115,962 130,973 162,211 269,823 519,116 Total interest-earning assets 1,941,122 1,879,972 1,827,480 1,871,275 2,019,818 Noninterest-earning assets 107,009 122,643 114,274 117,248 128,813 Total assets $ 2,048,131 $ 2,002,615 $ 1,941,754 $ 1,988,523 $ 2,148,631 Interest-bearing liabilities Demand accounts $ 68,564 $ 75,449 $ 75,058 $ 70,674 $ 69,736 Money market, savings, and escrow accounts 322,220 349,820 398,643 412,321 404,413 Certificates of deposit 648,531 628,375 586,012 584,244 610,681 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,039,315 1,053,644 1,059,713 1,067,239 1,084,830 Borrowings 441,716 333,249 296,111 326,068 440,252 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,481,031 1,386,893 1,355,824 1,393,307 1,525,082 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 143,296 177,217 153,591 154,070 152,900 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 51,840 63,866 43,683 36,962 41,232 Total liabilities 1,676,167 1,627,976 1,553,098 1,584,339 1,719,214 Equity 371,964 374,639 388,656 404,184 429,417 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,048,131 $ 2,002,615 $ 1,941,754 $ 1,988,523 $ 2,148,631 Average Yield/Costs (annualized) Loans receivable and held for sale 4.87 % 4.69 % 4.32 % 4.07 % 4.02 % Mortgage related securities 2.25 % 2.13 % 2.07 % 1.96 % 1.76 % Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments 3.71 % 3.35 % 2.41 % 1.56 % 0.72 % Total interest-earning assets 4.57 % 4.36 % 3.93 % 3.52 % 3.02 % Demand accounts 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.09 % 0.08 % Money market and savings accounts 1.26 % 0.67 % 0.21 % 0.19 % 0.21 % Certificates of deposit 1.92 % 1.10 % 0.51 % 0.37 % 0.37 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1.60 % 0.89 % 0.37 % 0.28 % 0.29 % Borrowings 3.68 % 3.23 % 2.34 % 1.95 % 2.20 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.22 % 1.45 % 0.80 % 0.67 % 0.84 %





COMMUNITY BANKING SEGMENT SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) At or For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 (Dollars in Thousands) Condensed Results of Operations: Net interest income $ 14,008 $ 15,737 $ 15,507 $ 13,710 $ 11,652 Provision (credit) for credit losses 388 624 234 (41 ) (140 ) Total noninterest income 987 1,033 1,116 1,640 1,432 Noninterest expenses: Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 5,168 4,781 4,424 4,596 5,212 Occupancy, office furniture and equipment 1,031 877 955 876 937 Advertising 184 203 213 244 227 Data processing 601 551 539 531 608 Communications 78 92 108 63 94 Professional fees 218 153 123 118 114 Real estate owned 1 13 1 - 5 Loan processing expense - - - - - Other 896 2,468 1,477 1,006 600 Total noninterest expense 8,177 9,138 7,840 7,434 7,797 Income before income taxes 6,430 7,008 8,549 7,957 5,427 Income tax expense 1,600 1,308 1,983 1,658 1,167 Net income $ 4,830 $ 5,700 $ 6,566 $ 6,299 $ 4,260 Efficiency ratio - QTD (non-GAAP) 54.53 % 54.49 % 47.16 % 48.43 % 59.59 % Efficiency ratio - YTD (non-GAAP) 54.53 % 52.10 % 51.20 % 53.57 % 59.59 %





MORTGAGE BANKING SEGMENT SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) At or For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 (Dollars in Thousands) Condensed Results of Operations: Net interest (loss) income $ (282 ) $ (241 ) $ (155 ) $ 370 $ 183 Provision for credit losses 72 40 98 89 64 Total noninterest income 17,951 18,066 27,305 30,126 28,604 Noninterest expenses: Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 15,099 17,397 21,864 21,311 20,438 Occupancy, office furniture and equipment 1,232 1,289 1,341 1,180 1,251 Advertising 705 769 924 718 678 Data processing 516 490 543 613 588 Communications 173 197 194 195 246 Professional fees 188 453 265 222 338 Real estate owned - - - - - Loan processing expense 1,018 1,059 1,120 1,134 1,431 Other 2,403 2,584 2,571 2,733 2,309 Total noninterest expense 21,334 24,238 28,822 28,106 27,279 (Loss) income before income taxes (3,737 ) (6,453 ) (1,770 ) 2,301 1,444 Income tax (benefit) expense (1,002 ) (1,602 ) (470 ) 578 377 Net (loss) income $ (2,735 ) $ (4,851 ) $ (1,300 ) $ 1,723 $ 1,067 Efficiency ratio - QTD (non-GAAP) 120.74 % 135.98 % 106.16 % 92.16 % 94.76 % Efficiency ratio - YTD (non-GAAP) 120.74 % 104.02 % 97.42 % 93.42 % 94.76 % Loan originations $ 442,710 $ 546,628 $ 729,897 $ 778,760 $ 708,463 Purchase 96.5 % 95.6 % 94.2 % 90.4 % 77.3 % Refinance 3.5 % 4.4 % 5.8 % 9.6 % 22.7 % Gross margin on loans sold (1) 3.78 % 3.41 % 3.70 % 3.85 % 4.00 %

(1) Gross margin on loans sold equals mortgage banking income (excluding the change in interest rate lock value) divided by total loan originations

Contact: Mark R. Gerke

Chief Financial Officer

414-459-4012

markgerke@wsbonline.com