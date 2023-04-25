Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

There were 2,444 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,114 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- WAUWATOSA, Wis., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF), holding company for WaterStone Bank, reported net income of $2.2 million, or $0.10 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $5.3 million, or $0.23 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
"The Community Banking segment achieved an 18% increase in year over year pre-tax income, while our Mortgage Banking segment, as well as the entire mortgage industry, continue to be challenged by higher mortgage rates and a nationwide housing inventory shortage,” said Douglas Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of Waterstone Financial, Inc. “Despite the mortgage industry headwinds, we will continue to position our mortgage segment to take advantage of future improvements in the industry.”
Highlights of the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
Waterstone Financial, Inc. (Consolidated)
Community Banking Segment
Mortgage Banking Segment
About Waterstone Financial, Inc.
Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank. WaterStone Bank was established in 1921 and offers a full suite of personal and business banking products. The Bank has branches in Wauwatosa/State St, Brookfield, Fox Point/North Shore, Franklin/Hales Corners, Germantown/Menomonee Falls, Greenfield/Loomis Rd, Milwaukee/Oklahoma Ave, Oak Creek/27th St, Oak Creek/Howell Ave, Oconomowoc/Lake Country, Pewaukee, Waukesha, West Allis/Greenfield Ave, and West Allis/National Ave, Wisconsin. WaterStone Bank is the parent company to Waterstone Mortgage, which has the ability to lend in 48 states. For more information about WaterStone Bank, go to http://www.wsbonline.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding expected financial and operating activities and results that are preceded by, followed by, or that include words such as “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates” or “believes.” Any such statements are based upon current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; the impact of technological advances; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; changes in the national and local economies; and other factors, including risk factors referenced in Item 1A. Risk Factors in Waterstone’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be described from time to time in Waterstone’s subsequent SEC filings, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect only Waterstone’s belief as of the date of this press release.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management uses non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods. The Company’s management believes that investors may use this non-GAAP measure to analyze the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items or events that may obscure trends in the Company’s underlying performance. This non-GAAP data should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in this measure and that different companies might calculate this measure differently.
|WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(Unaudited)
|For The Three Months
Ended March 31,
|2023
|2022
|(In Thousands, except per share amounts)
|Interest income:
|Loans
|$
|19,885
|$
|13,500
|Mortgage-related securities
|943
|602
|Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments
|1,062
|928
|Total interest income
|21,890
|15,030
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|4,088
|779
|Borrowings
|4,007
|2,387
|Total interest expense
|8,095
|3,166
|Net interest income
|13,795
|11,864
|Provision (credit) for credit losses
|460
|(76
|)
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|13,335
|11,940
|Noninterest income:
|Service charges on loans and deposits
|430
|510
|Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
|325
|316
|Mortgage banking income
|16,770
|28,275
|Other
|1,029
|717
|Total noninterest income
|18,554
|29,818
|Noninterest expenses:
|Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits
|20,052
|25,535
|Occupancy, office furniture, and equipment
|2,263
|2,188
|Advertising
|889
|905
|Data processing
|1,122
|1,202
|Communications
|251
|340
|Professional fees
|416
|461
|Real estate owned
|1
|5
|Loan processing expense
|1,018
|1,431
|Other
|3,095
|2,868
|Total noninterest expenses
|29,107
|34,935
|Income before income taxes
|2,782
|6,823
|Income tax expense
|627
|1,532
|Net income
|$
|2,155
|$
|5,291
|Income per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.23
|Diluted
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.23
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|20,890
|23,132
|Diluted
|20,980
|23,311
|WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2023
|2022
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|(In Thousands, except per share amounts)
|Cash
|$
|45,922
|$
|33,700
|Federal funds sold
|8,010
|10,683
|Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions and other short-term investments
|260
|2,259
|Cash and cash equivalents
|54,192
|46,642
|Securities available for sale (at fair value)
|200,440
|196,588
|Loans held for sale (at fair value)
|161,325
|131,188
|Loans receivable
|1,550,219
|1,510,178
|Less: Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") - loans
|17,744
|17,757
|Loans receivable, net
|1,532,475
|1,492,421
|Office properties and equipment, net
|20,716
|21,105
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost)
|23,873
|17,357
|Cash surrender value of life insurance
|66,294
|66,443
|Real estate owned, net
|145
|145
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|55,039
|59,783
|Total assets
|$
|2,114,499
|$
|2,031,672
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Liabilities:
|Demand deposits
|$
|205,930
|$
|230,596
|Money market and savings deposits
|301,089
|326,145
|Time deposits
|675,866
|642,271
|Total deposits
|1,182,885
|1,199,012
|Borrowings
|501,696
|386,784
|Advance payments by borrowers for taxes
|13,434
|5,334
|Other liabilities
|50,677
|70,056
|Total liabilities
|1,748,692
|1,661,186
|Shareholders' equity:
|Preferred stock
|-
|-
|Common stock
|219
|222
|Additional paid-in capital
|123,448
|128,550
|Retained earnings
|272,269
|274,246
|Unearned ESOP shares
|(12,760
|)
|(13,056
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes
|(17,369
|)
|(19,476
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|365,807
|370,486
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|2,114,499
|$
|2,031,672
|Share Information
|Shares outstanding
|21,867
|22,174
|Book value per share
|$
|16.73
|$
|16.71
|WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
|(Unaudited)
|At or For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|2023
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2022
|(Dollars in Thousands, except per share amounts)
|Condensed Results of Operations:
|Net interest income
|$
|13,795
|$
|15,611
|$
|15,398
|$
|14,081
|$
|11,864
|Provision (credit) for credit losses
|460
|664
|332
|48
|(76
|)
|Total noninterest income
|18,554
|17,095
|27,404
|31,238
|29,818
|Total noninterest expense
|29,107
|31,384
|35,694
|35,050
|34,935
|Income before income taxes
|2,782
|658
|6,776
|10,221
|6,823
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|627
|(277
|)
|1,506
|2,231
|1,532
|Net income
|$
|2,155
|$
|935
|$
|5,270
|$
|7,990
|$
|5,291
|Income per share – basic
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.23
|Income per share – diluted
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.23
|Dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.20
|Performance Ratios (annualized):
|Return on average assets - QTD
|0.43
|%
|0.19
|%
|1.08
|%
|1.61
|%
|1.00
|%
|Return on average equity - QTD
|2.35
|%
|0.99
|%
|5.38
|%
|7.93
|%
|5.00
|%
|Net interest margin - QTD
|2.88
|%
|3.29
|%
|3.34
|%
|3.02
|%
|2.38
|%
|Return on average assets - YTD
|0.43
|%
|0.96
|%
|1.22
|%
|1.30
|%
|1.00
|%
|Return on average equity - YTD
|2.35
|%
|4.91
|%
|6.09
|%
|6.42
|%
|5.00
|%
|Net interest margin - YTD
|2.88
|%
|3.00
|%
|2.90
|%
|2.69
|%
|2.38
|%
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|Past due loans to total loans
|0.64
|%
|0.41
|%
|0.48
|%
|0.60
|%
|0.53
|%
|Nonaccrual loans to total loans
|0.29
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.37
|%
|0.59
|%
|0.55
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.22
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.39
|%
|0.34
|%
|Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans receivable
|1.14
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.29
|%
|1.35
|%
|1.40
|%
|WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD/COSTS
|(Unaudited)
|At or For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|2023
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2022
|Average balances
|(Dollars in Thousands)
|Interest-earning assets
|Loans receivable and held for sale
|$
|1,654,942
|$
|1,578,790
|$
|1,492,462
|$
|1,433,452
|$
|1,361,839
|Mortgage related securities
|170,218
|170,209
|172,807
|168,000
|138,863
|Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments
|115,962
|130,973
|162,211
|269,823
|519,116
|Total interest-earning assets
|1,941,122
|1,879,972
|1,827,480
|1,871,275
|2,019,818
|Noninterest-earning assets
|107,009
|122,643
|114,274
|117,248
|128,813
|Total assets
|$
|2,048,131
|$
|2,002,615
|$
|1,941,754
|$
|1,988,523
|$
|2,148,631
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Demand accounts
|$
|68,564
|$
|75,449
|$
|75,058
|$
|70,674
|$
|69,736
|Money market, savings, and escrow accounts
|322,220
|349,820
|398,643
|412,321
|404,413
|Certificates of deposit
|648,531
|628,375
|586,012
|584,244
|610,681
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|1,039,315
|1,053,644
|1,059,713
|1,067,239
|1,084,830
|Borrowings
|441,716
|333,249
|296,111
|326,068
|440,252
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,481,031
|1,386,893
|1,355,824
|1,393,307
|1,525,082
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|143,296
|177,217
|153,591
|154,070
|152,900
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|51,840
|63,866
|43,683
|36,962
|41,232
|Total liabilities
|1,676,167
|1,627,976
|1,553,098
|1,584,339
|1,719,214
|Equity
|371,964
|374,639
|388,656
|404,184
|429,417
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|2,048,131
|$
|2,002,615
|$
|1,941,754
|$
|1,988,523
|$
|2,148,631
|Average Yield/Costs (annualized)
|Loans receivable and held for sale
|4.87
|%
|4.69
|%
|4.32
|%
|4.07
|%
|4.02
|%
|Mortgage related securities
|2.25
|%
|2.13
|%
|2.07
|%
|1.96
|%
|1.76
|%
|Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments
|3.71
|%
|3.35
|%
|2.41
|%
|1.56
|%
|0.72
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|4.57
|%
|4.36
|%
|3.93
|%
|3.52
|%
|3.02
|%
|Demand accounts
|0.08
|%
|0.08
|%
|0.08
|%
|0.09
|%
|0.08
|%
|Money market and savings accounts
|1.26
|%
|0.67
|%
|0.21
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.21
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|1.92
|%
|1.10
|%
|0.51
|%
|0.37
|%
|0.37
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|1.60
|%
|0.89
|%
|0.37
|%
|0.28
|%
|0.29
|%
|Borrowings
|3.68
|%
|3.23
|%
|2.34
|%
|1.95
|%
|2.20
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|2.22
|%
|1.45
|%
|0.80
|%
|0.67
|%
|0.84
|%
|COMMUNITY BANKING SEGMENT
|SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
|(Unaudited)
|At or For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|2023
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2022
|(Dollars in Thousands)
|Condensed Results of Operations:
|Net interest income
|$
|14,008
|$
|15,737
|$
|15,507
|$
|13,710
|$
|11,652
|Provision (credit) for credit losses
|388
|624
|234
|(41
|)
|(140
|)
|Total noninterest income
|987
|1,033
|1,116
|1,640
|1,432
|Noninterest expenses:
|Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits
|5,168
|4,781
|4,424
|4,596
|5,212
|Occupancy, office furniture and equipment
|1,031
|877
|955
|876
|937
|Advertising
|184
|203
|213
|244
|227
|Data processing
|601
|551
|539
|531
|608
|Communications
|78
|92
|108
|63
|94
|Professional fees
|218
|153
|123
|118
|114
|Real estate owned
|1
|13
|1
|-
|5
|Loan processing expense
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Other
|896
|2,468
|1,477
|1,006
|600
|Total noninterest expense
|8,177
|9,138
|7,840
|7,434
|7,797
|Income before income taxes
|6,430
|7,008
|8,549
|7,957
|5,427
|Income tax expense
|1,600
|1,308
|1,983
|1,658
|1,167
|Net income
|$
|4,830
|$
|5,700
|$
|6,566
|$
|6,299
|$
|4,260
|Efficiency ratio - QTD (non-GAAP)
|54.53
|%
|54.49
|%
|47.16
|%
|48.43
|%
|59.59
|%
|Efficiency ratio - YTD (non-GAAP)
|54.53
|%
|52.10
|%
|51.20
|%
|53.57
|%
|59.59
|%
|MORTGAGE BANKING SEGMENT
|SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
|(Unaudited)
|At or For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|2023
|2022
|2022
|2022
|2022
|(Dollars in Thousands)
|Condensed Results of Operations:
|Net interest (loss) income
|$
|(282
|)
|$
|(241
|)
|$
|(155
|)
|$
|370
|$
|183
|Provision for credit losses
|72
|40
|98
|89
|64
|Total noninterest income
|17,951
|18,066
|27,305
|30,126
|28,604
|Noninterest expenses:
|Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits
|15,099
|17,397
|21,864
|21,311
|20,438
|Occupancy, office furniture and equipment
|1,232
|1,289
|1,341
|1,180
|1,251
|Advertising
|705
|769
|924
|718
|678
|Data processing
|516
|490
|543
|613
|588
|Communications
|173
|197
|194
|195
|246
|Professional fees
|188
|453
|265
|222
|338
|Real estate owned
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Loan processing expense
|1,018
|1,059
|1,120
|1,134
|1,431
|Other
|2,403
|2,584
|2,571
|2,733
|2,309
|Total noninterest expense
|21,334
|24,238
|28,822
|28,106
|27,279
|(Loss) income before income taxes
|(3,737
|)
|(6,453
|)
|(1,770
|)
|2,301
|1,444
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(1,002
|)
|(1,602
|)
|(470
|)
|578
|377
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(2,735
|)
|$
|(4,851
|)
|$
|(1,300
|)
|$
|1,723
|$
|1,067
|Efficiency ratio - QTD (non-GAAP)
|120.74
|%
|135.98
|%
|106.16
|%
|92.16
|%
|94.76
|%
|Efficiency ratio - YTD (non-GAAP)
|120.74
|%
|104.02
|%
|97.42
|%
|93.42
|%
|94.76
|%
|Loan originations
|$
|442,710
|$
|546,628
|$
|729,897
|$
|778,760
|$
|708,463
|Purchase
|96.5
|%
|95.6
|%
|94.2
|%
|90.4
|%
|77.3
|%
|Refinance
|3.5
|%
|4.4
|%
|5.8
|%
|9.6
|%
|22.7
|%
|Gross margin on loans sold (1)
|3.78
|%
|3.41
|%
|3.70
|%
|3.85
|%
|4.00
|%
(1) Gross margin on loans sold equals mortgage banking income (excluding the change in interest rate lock value) divided by total loan originations
Contact: Mark R. Gerke
Chief Financial Officer
414-459-4012
markgerke@wsbonline.com