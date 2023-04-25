PHH Mortgage Renews Partnership with NAACP to Help Homeowners Through Virtual Borrower Outreach Series

/EIN News/ -- Fourth consecutive year partnering with NAACP for annual borrower outreach series

40 regional virtual events planned for 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHH Mortgage, a subsidiary of Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) and a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator, announced the renewal of its partnership with the NAACP to host regional virtual borrower outreach events for PHH Mortgage customers who are having trouble making their mortgage payments. Approximately 40 outreach events are expected to be held in multiple locations across the country this year.

PHH Mortgage expanded its partnership with the NAACP at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 to conduct virtual borrower outreach events nationwide and assist the increased number of struggling homeowners. Since that time, and through 2022, the organizations have completed 145 borrower outreach events across 29 states to help homeowners in need.

The virtual events provide attendees with information regarding mortgage assistance options and feature speakers from a local HUD-certified counseling agency and PHH Mortgage. After the event, homeowners can schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with a housing counselor and PHH Mortgage Home Retention Agent to discuss their unique situations and receive information about mortgage assistance options available to them.

“Ocwen is proud to partner with the NAACP for the fourth consecutive year. We appreciate the ongoing support of the NAACP to help reach homeowners who are struggling to pay their mortgages. Our partnerships with the NAACP and local and national HUD-certified housing counseling agencies help us to provide assistance options and create positive outcomes for our homeowners and communities,” said Tamara Gifford, Director of Community and External Relations at Ocwen.

Keisha Deonarine, Director, Center for Opportunity, Race and Justice at the NAACP said, “The NAACP is pleased to continue the partnership with PHH Mortgage to assist struggling homeowners who have been negatively impacted by financial hardships, including COVID-19 which continues to have a negative impact that lingers in our Black communities. Black homeowners deserve the right to resources and the opportunity to receive support to keep their homes, and borrower outreach efforts provided by PHH and the NAACP do just that.”

Since March 2020, PHH Mortgage has helped approximately 225,000 borrowers with mortgage forbearance due to financial hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the financial crisis, PHH Mortgage has helped more than 1.5 million U.S. homeowners avoid foreclosure and forgiven approximately $19.5 billion in mortgage debt.

For a list of dates and locations of upcoming events, please go to www.ocwencares.com/events.

About Ocwen Financial Corporation

Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) is a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator providing solutions through its primary brands, PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage. PHH Mortgage is one of the largest servicers in the country, focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending programs. Liberty is one of the nation’s largest reverse mortgage lenders dedicated to education and providing loans that help customers meet their personal and financial needs. We are headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with offices and operations in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, India and the Philippines, and have been serving our customers since 1988. For additional information, please visit our website (www.ocwen.com).

