First Community Bankshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- BLUEFIELD, Va., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCBC) (www.firstcommunitybank.com) (the “Company”) today reported its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Company reported net income of $11.78 million, or $0.72 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.  

The Company also declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of twenty-nine cents ($0.29) per common share, an increase of two cents $0.02, or 7.41%, over the quarterly dividend declared in the same quarter of 2022. The quarterly dividend is payable to common shareholders of record on May 12, 2023, and is expected to be paid on or about May 26, 2023. This marks the 38th consecutive year of regular dividends to common shareholders.

On April 21, 2023, the Company completed its acquisition of Surrey Bancorp and its subsidiary Surrey Bank and Trust of Mount Airy, North Carolina. At closing, Surrey had approximately $468 million in assets, $253 million in loans, and $405 million in deposits. 

First Quarter 2023 and Current Highlights

      Income Statement

  • Net income of $11.78 million for the quarter was an approximate 24% increase, or $2.27 million, compared to $9.52 million recorded in the same quarter of 2022. The increase is primarily attributable to an increase in net interest income of $4.26 million. The increase in net interest income was offset by an increase in noninterest expense of $827 thousand and a decrease in noninterest income of $611 thousand.
  • Annualized return on average assets was 1.55% for the first quarter of 2023 and 1.20% for the same quarter of 2022. Annualized return on average common equity was 11.15% for the first quarter of 2023 and 8.98% for the same quarter of 2022.
  • Net interest margin for the first quarter was 4.35%, which was an 80 basis point increase from 3.55% reported for the same quarter of 2022. The yield on earning assets increased 85 basis points, primarily driven by increased earnings on loans and securities.
  • The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 6 basis points to 0.16%, primarily driven by an increase in the interest expense associated with savings and money market deposit accounts.
  • Interest and fees on loans increased $2.99 million from the same quarter of 2022 and is attributable to both an increase in yield and an increase in average balance compared to the yield and average balance of the prior year. Interest income from securities of $2.10 million was an increase of $1.35 million over the first quarter of 2022 primarily attributable to an increase in the portfolio. Interest income on deposits in banks also increased $214 thousand to $462 thousand for the first quarter primarily due to a significant increase in overnight rates as compared to the first quarter of 2022.
  • The net provision for credit losses of $1.74 million for the quarter was a decrease of $219 thousand compared to $1.96 million recorded in the same quarter of 2022. This quarter’s provision was a function of a $1.97 million provision for credit losses and a reduction in the allowance for unfunded commitments of $232 thousand.

      Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

  • The Company’s loan portfolio decreased by $11.3 million, or 0.47%, from year-end 2022, with the largest decreases in the consumer non-real estate loan type.
  • The Company did not repurchase any common shares during the first quarter of 2023. Share repurchases had been stopped in anticipation of the now completed acquisition of Surrey Bancorp.
  • Non-performing loans to total loans remained low at 0.65% of total loans and continues the declining trend experienced over the past four quarters. The Company experienced net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2023 of $1.74 million, or 0.29% of annualized average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $838 thousand, or 0.15% of annualized average loans, for the same period in 2022.
  • The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.29% at March 31, 2023.
  • Book value per share at March 31, 2023, was $26.58, an increase of $0.57 from year-end 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release include “tangible book value per common share,” “return on average tangible common equity,” “adjusted earnings,” “adjusted diluted earnings per share,” “adjusted return on average assets,” “adjusted return on average common equity,” “adjusted return on average tangible common equity,” and certain financial measures presented on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis. FTE basis is calculated using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%. While the Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance, they are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions.

About First Community Bankshares, Inc.

First Community Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia, provides banking products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary First Community Bank. First Community Bank operated 48 branch banking locations in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee as of March 31, 2023. First Community Bank offers wealth management and investment advice and services through its Trust Division and through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Community Wealth Management, which collectively managed and administered $1.34 billion in combined assets as of March 31, 2023. The Company reported consolidated assets of $3.05 billion as of March 31, 2023. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol, “FCBC”. Additional investor information is available on the Company’s website at www.firstcommunitybank.com.

This news release may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially. These risks include: changes in business or other market conditions; the timely development, production and acceptance of new products and services; the challenge of managing asset/liability levels; the management of credit risk and interest rate risk; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission reports including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year end. Pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
                       
    Three Months Ended  
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,  
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)   2023       2022       2022       2022       2022    
Interest income                    
  Interest and fees on loans $ 27,628     $ 27,873     $ 26,405     $ 25,651     $ 24,641    
  Interest on securities   2,099       1,900       1,785       1,551       750    
  Interest on deposits in banks   462       1,215       1,532       768       248    
Total interest income   30,189         30,988         29,722         27,970         25,639      
Interest expense                    
  Interest on deposits   718       366       380       422       486    
  Interest on borrowings   59       1       -       1       -    
Total interest expense   777         367         380         423         486      
Net interest income   29,412         30,621         29,342         27,547         25,153      
Provision for credit losses   1,742       3,416       685       510       1,961    
Net interest income after provision   27,670         27,205         28,657         27,037         23,192      
Noninterest income   8,583       9,184       9,950       8,854       9,194    
Noninterest expense   20,813       20,730       21,145       21,255       19,986    
Income before income taxes   15,440         15,659         17,462         14,636         12,400      
Income tax expense   3,658       3,076       4,111       3,423       2,885    
Net income $ 11,782       $ 12,583       $ 13,351       $ 11,213       $ 9,515      
                         
Earnings per common share                    
  Basic $ 0.73     $ 0.78     $ 0.82     $ 0.67     $ 0.57    
  Diluted   0.72       0.77       0.81       0.67       0.56    
Cash dividends per common share                    
  Regular   0.29       0.29       0.27       0.27       0.27    
Weighted average shares outstanding                    
  Basic   16,228,297       16,229,289       16,378,022       16,662,817       16,817,284    
  Diluted   16,289,489       16,281,922       16,413,202       16,682,615       16,864,515    
Performance ratios                    
  Return on average assets   1.55 %     1.59 %     1.63 %     1.38 %     1.20 %  
  Return on average common equity   11.15 %     11.99 %     12.60 %     10.61 %     8.98 %  
  Return on average tangible common equity(1)   16.19 %     17.75 %     18.51 %     15.56 %     13.10 %  
                         
(1)  A non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets
                         


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY NONINTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE (Unaudited)
                       
    Three Months Ended  
    March 31,   December 31, September 30, June 30,   March 31,  
(Amounts in thousands)   2023     2022     2022     2022     2022  
Noninterest income                    
  Wealth management $ 1,017   $ 958   $ 932   $ 993   $ 972  
  Service charges on deposits   3,159     3,354     3,689     3,672     3,498  
  Other service charges and fees   3,082     3,006     2,988     3,297     3,017  
  Gain on sale of securities   7     -     -     -     -  
  Gain on divestiture   -     -     1,658     -     -  
  Other operating income   1,318     1,866     683     892     1,707  
Total noninterest income $ 8,583     $ 9,184     $ 9,950     $ 8,854     $ 9,194  
Noninterest expense                    
  Salaries and employee benefits $ 11,595   $ 11,913   $ 12,081   $ 11,518   $ 11,671  
  Occupancy expense   1,168     1,196     1,188     1,165     1,269  
  Furniture and equipment expense   1,401     1,413     1,478     1,496     1,614  
  Service fees   2,019     1,905     1,635     2,563     1,503  
  Advertising and public relations   643     574     718     577     540  
  Professional fees   327     98     208     544     453  
  Amortization of intangibles   234     364     365     360     357  
  FDIC premiums and assessments   320     330     321     257     218  
  Merger expense   379     596     -     -     -  
  Divestiture expense   -     -     153     -     -  
  Other operating expense   2,727     2,341     2,998     2,775     2,361  
Total noninterest expense $ 20,813   $ 20,730   $ 21,145   $ 21,255   $ 19,986  
                       


RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS (Unaudited)
                         
      Three Months Ended
      March 31,   December 31, September 30, June 30,   March 31,  
        2023       2022       2022       2022       2022    
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)                    
Net income $ 11,782     $ 12,583     $ 13,351     $ 11,213     $ 9,515    
Non-GAAP adjustments:                    
  (Gain) loss on sale of securities   (7 )     -       -       -       -    
  Merger expense   379       596       -       -       -    
  Divestiture expense   -       -       153       -       -    
  Gain on divestiture   -       -       (1,658 )     -       -    
  Other items(1)   -       (450 )     -       (92 )     -    
Total adjustments   372       146       (1,505 )     (92 )     -    
 Tax effect   10   -   (29 ) -   (361 ) -   (22 ) -   -    
Adjusted earnings, non-GAAP $ 12,144     $ 12,758     $ 12,207     $ 11,143     $ 9,515    
                         
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share,                    
  non-GAAP $ 0.75     $ 0.78     $ 0.74     $ 0.67     $ 0.56    
Performance ratios, non-GAAP                    
  Adjusted return on average assets   1.60 %     1.61 %     1.49 %     1.37 %     1.20 %  
  Adjusted return on average common equity   11.49 %     12.16 %     11.52 %     10.55 %     8.98 %  
  Adjusted return on average tangible                    
    common equity(2)   16.69 %     17.93 %     16.92 %     15.46 %     13.10 %  
                         
(1) Includes other non-recurring income and expense items
(2) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted earnings divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets
                         
                         


AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
                      
   Three Months Ended March 31,  
     2023       2022    
   Average     Average Yield/   Average     Average Yield/
(Amounts in thousands) Balance Interest(1)   Rate(1)   Balance Interest(1)   Rate(1)  
Assets                    
Earning assets                    
  Loans(2)(3) $ 2,393,759 $ 27,698   4.69 %   $ 2,200,003 $ 24,698   4.55 %  
  Securities available for sale   316,734   2,140   2.74 %     140,975   800   2.30 %  
  Interest-bearing deposits   40,993   465   4.60 %     544,718   249   0.19 %  
Total earning assets   2,751,486   30,303   4.47 %     2,885,696   25,747   3.62 %  
Other assets   322,789           328,212        
Total assets $ 3,074,275         $ 3,213,908        
                       
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                    
Interest-bearing deposits                    
  Demand deposits $ 666,447 $ 26   0.02 %   $ 679,211 $ 28   0.02 %  
  Savings deposits   827,414   484   0.24 %     881,295   66   0.03 %  
  Time deposits   271,214   208   0.31 %     346,902   392   0.46 %  
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,765,075   718   0.16 %     1,907,408   486   0.10 %  
Borrowings                    
  Federal funds purchased   4,719   58   5.07 %     -   -   -    
  Retail repurchase agreements   2,086   1   0.06 %     1,993   -   N/M  
Total borrowings   6,805   59   0.07 %     1,993   -   N/M  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,771,880   777   0.18 %     1,909,401   486   0.10 %  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   838,041           835,921        
Other liabilities   35,669           38,956        
Total liabilities   2,645,590           2,784,278        
Stockholders' equity   428,685           429,630        
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,074,275         $ 3,213,908        
Net interest income, FTE(1)   $ 29,526         $ 25,261      
Net interest rate spread       4.29 %         3.52 %  
Net interest margin, FTE(1)       4.35 %         3.55 %  
                       
(1) Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.  
(2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual.  
(3) Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $193 thousand and $866 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.  
                       


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)  
                       
    March 31,   December 31, September 30,   June 30,   March 31,  
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)   2023       2022       2022       2022       2022    
Assets                    
Cash and cash equivalents $ 92,385     $ 170,846     $ 229,095     $ 398,242     $ 457,306    
Debt securities available for sale   308,269       300,349       299,620       287,767       268,703    
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income   2,388,897       2,400,197       2,362,733       2,299,798       2,244,296    
  Allowance for credit losses   (30,789 )     (30,556 )     (29,388 )     (29,749 )     (28,981 )  
Loans held for investment, net   2,358,108       2,369,641       2,333,345       2,270,049       2,215,315    
Premises and equipment, net   47,407       47,340       47,891       49,752       50,912    
Other real estate owned   481       703       559       579       848    
Interest receivable   8,646       9,279       8,345       8,433       8,100    
Goodwill   129,565       129,565       129,565       129,565       129,565    
Other intangible assets   3,942       4,176       4,541       4,905       5,266    
Other assets   102,869       103,673       107,838       109,085       108,112    
Total assets $ 3,051,672     $ 3,135,572     $ 3,160,799     $ 3,258,377     $ 3,244,127    
                       
Liabilities                    
Deposits                    
  Noninterest-bearing $ 823,297     $ 872,168     $ 878,423     $ 877,962     $ 860,652    
  Interest-bearing   1,761,327       1,806,647       1,831,798       1,920,577       1,922,292    
Total deposits   2,584,624       2,678,815       2,710,221       2,798,539       2,782,944    
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   1,866       1,874       1,958       2,635       2,488    
Interest, taxes, and other liabilities   33,451       32,898       36,362       39,157       34,539    
Total liabilities   2,619,941       2,713,587       2,748,541       2,840,331       2,819,971    
                       
Stockholders' equity                    
Common stock   16,243       16,225       16,273       16,502       16,782    
Additional paid-in capital   128,666       128,508       129,914       136,705       144,088    
Retained earnings   300,047       292,971       285,096       276,499       269,798    
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (13,225 )     (15,719 )     (19,025 )     (11,660 )     (6,512 )  
Total stockholders' equity   431,731       421,985       412,258       418,046       424,156    
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,051,672     $ 3,135,572     $ 3,160,799     $ 3,258,377     $ 3,244,127    
                       
Shares outstanding at period-end   16,243,551       16,225,399       16,273,177       16,502,144       16,781,975    
Book value per common share $ 26.58     $ 26.01     $ 25.33     $ 25.33     $ 25.27    
Tangible book value per common share(1)   18.36       17.76       17.09       17.18       17.24    
                       
                       
(1) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding
                       


SELECTED CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited)  
                       
    March 31,   December 31, September 30, June 30,   March 31,  
(Amounts in thousands)   2023       2022       2022       2022       2022    
Allowance for Credit Losses                    
Balance at beginning of year:                    
Allowance for credit losses - loans $ 30,556     $ 29,388     $ 29,749     $ 28,981     $ 27,858    
Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments (1)   1,196       1,416       956       775       678    
Total allowance for credit losses beginning of year   31,752       30,804       30,705       29,756       28,536    
Provision for credit losses:                    
Provision for credit losses - loans   1,974       3,416       685       510       1,961    
(Recovery of) provision for credit losses - loan commitments (1)     (232 )     (220 )     460       181       97    
Total provision for credit losses - loans and loan commitments     1,742       3,196       1,145       691       2,058    
Charge-offs   (2,570 )     (2,873 )     (2,158 )     (1,469 )     (1,302 )  
Recoveries   829       625       1,112       1,727       464    
Net (charge-offs) recoveries   (1,741 )     (2,248 )     (1,046 )     258       (838 )  
Balance at end of period:                    
Allowance for credit losses - loans   30,789       30,556       29,388       29,749       28,981    
Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments (1)   964       1,196       1,416       956       775    
Ending balance $ 31,753     $ 30,556     $ 29,388     $ 29,749     $ 28,981    
                       
Nonperforming Assets                    
Nonaccrual loans $ 15,557     $ 15,208     $ 15,303     $ 17,826     $ 20,487    
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more   23       142       131       131       -    
Modified loans past due 90 days or more (2)   -       -       -       -       -    
Troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs") (3)   -       1,346       1,331       515       1,141    
Total nonperforming loans   15,580       16,696       16,765       18,472       21,628    
OREO   481       703       559       579       848    
Total nonperforming assets $ 16,061     $ 17,399     $ 17,324     $ 19,051     $ 22,476    
                       
                       
Additional Information                    
Total modified loans (2) $ 429     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -    
Total accruing TDRs (4) $ -     $ 7,112     $ 7,028     $ 8,313     $ 8,782    
                       
Asset Quality Ratios                    
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.65 %     0.70 %     0.71 %     0.80 %     0.96 %  
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.53 %     0.55 %     0.55 %     0.58 %     0.69 %  
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans   197.62 %     183.01 %     175.29 %     161.05 %     134.00 %  
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   1.29 %     1.27 %     1.24 %     1.29 %     1.29 %  
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans   0.29 %     0.37 %     0.18 %     -0.05 %     0.15 %  
                       
                       
(1) Prior quarter information for loan commitments has been reclassed for presentation purposes.  
(2) ASU 2022-02, Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326), Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures. ASU adopted effective January 1, 2023.  
(3) Accruing TDRs restructured within the past six months or nonperforming as reported prior to the adoption of ASU 2022-02 Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326), Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures.  
(4) Accruing total TDRs as reported prior to the adoption of ASU 2022-02 Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326), Troubled Debt Restructurings and Vintage Disclosures.  


