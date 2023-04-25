Torigen Pharmaceuticals Opens New Headquarters and Promotes Two to Executive Leadership

Connecticut-based animal biologics company builds momentum in Q2 2023 with state-of-the-art production facility and team expansion

Torigen Pharmaceuticals Inc., a commercial-stage animal health biologics company that recently completed its Series A capital raise, has opened its new 7,800 square foot production facility and headquarters at 6 Executive Drive in Farmington, CT. The company also announced two promotions to the Executive Leadership Team and several personnel additions.

Torigen's new space includes a purpose-built production facility featuring a state-of-the-art clean room. The expanded facility will allow the company to fivefold its vaccine production capacity and provides opportunity for growth as the company executes on recently announced partnerships. The new office space will house the Executive Leadership Team and 15 team members and is dog friendly.

"Our new space provides us with tremendous opportunity for growth as we continue to establish ourselves as a leader in companion animal immuno-therapeutics," said Troy Gobbett, Vice President of Operational Excellence.

"From starting our lab at the University of Connecticut back in 2017, to seeing the amazing team we have brought together to grow this business, I have never been more excited," said Ashley Kalinauskas, Founder and CEO, Torigen. "The level of expertise in oncology, commercial operations, and new product development is truly among the best in the animal health industry. Our team and our new facility will be instrumental as we focus on bringing transformative products to companion animals."

Torigen Team Growth:

Over the last quarter, Torigen has added several key hires in marketing, sales, and scientific roles to ramp up growth and spread awareness of the company's experimental autologous prescription product. Recent hires include a Director of Equine Sales, a Senior Scientist, a Director of Corporate Accounts, two Business Development Managers, and two Executive Sales Consultants. The addition of these team members will help the company launch a new product line later this year and continue to develop and optimize its current offering. The company is currently recruiting for several business development roles, as well as a Director of Marketing.

Promotions to the Leadership Team:

To further support Torigen's rapid growth, two senior employees have been promoted to the Executive Leadership Team. Troy Gobbett has been promoted to Vice President of Operational Excellence and will continue to focus on improving Torigen's operational and financial efficiency and enhancing customer satisfaction. Dr. Ryan Clauson has been promoted to Chief Innovation Officer where he will lead the company's innovation strategy.

"Troy and Ryan have demonstrated their expertise and ability to move complex projects forward in our fast-paced environment, along with their dedication to bringing Torigen to new heights," added Ms. Kalinauskas. "We expect 2023 to be an extremely productive year for the company and I am delighted to have them join our Leadership Team."

About Torigen Pharmaceuticals Inc.:

Torigen is a spin-out from the University of Notre Dame and backed by Emerald Development Managers, The University of Connecticut, SoGal Ventures, The Fund, Gaingels, Connecticut Innovations, Aimers Venture Partners, and other prominent investors.

With over 50% of all dogs over the age of 10 dying from cancer, Torigen is dedicated to providing affordable and effective cancer care solutions for all companion animals. Torigen recognizes the instrumental role pets play in our families, and is determined to extend the lives of companion animals despite a cancer diagnosis.

About Torigen's Autologous Cancer Vaccine:

Torigen produces a personalized autologous prescription product for dogs, cats, and horses that uses the animal's own tumor cells to create an immunotherapy from a surgically resected portion of tumor that can be used alone or in combination with chemotherapy and radiation. Torigen's autologous prescription product is an experimental product regulated by the USDA Center of Veterinary Biologics under 9 CFR 103.3.

Torigen's autologous prescription product is an active immunotherapy consisting of cells harvested from the patient's own tumor. This whole cell tumor vaccine is generated by a patented method to preserve cellular material and tumor associated antigens, and then mixed them with immune stimulating adjuvants. The objective is to increase activation of tumor-specific T-cells resulting in an enhanced ability of the pet's immune system to destroy cancer cells, stop or slow the growth of cancer cells, or delay cancer metastasis.

For more information about Torigen, please visit http://www.torigen.com.

