HÉROUX-DEVTEK AND ITS LONGUEUIL FACILITY EMPLOYEES RATIFY A NEW THREE-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT

LONGUEUIL, QC, April 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Héroux-Devtek Inc. HRX ("Héroux-Devtek" or the "Corporation"), a leading international manufacturer of aerospace products and the world's third-largest landing gear manufacturer, announced today that the unionized employees of its Longueuil, Québec, facility have voted in favour of the renewal of a three-year collective agreement, which now extends through April 30, 2026. The renewal concerns approximately 200 employees who are members of Unifor, Local Section 1956, and plans to increase salaries by 12% over 3 years.

"We're pleased to have reached an agreement that meets the needs of both our employees and our Corporation at the Longueuil facility. Operating in today's dynamic business environment, we understand the crucial role of agility and flexibility in facing issues such as labour shortages and supply chain disruptions. This agreement reinforces our unwavering commitment to maintaining and improving strong relationships with our employees while creating a productive work environment to deliver our growing backlog. I wish to thank our management's negotiating team and union members who were able to discuss important issues while maintaining a constructive approach. We take great pride in working together to provide enriching employment opportunities across our Corporation," said Martin Brassard, President and CEO of Héroux-Devtek.

ABOUT HÉROUX-DEVTEK

Héroux-Devtek Inc. HRX is an international company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gear, hydraulic and electromechanical actuators, custom ball screws and fracture-critical components for the aerospace market. The Corporation is the third-largest landing gear company worldwide, supplying both the commercial and defence sectors. Approximately 94% of the Corporation's sales are outside of Canada, including about 58% in the United States. The Corporation's head office is located in Longueuil, Québec with facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Spain.

