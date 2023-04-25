ARDA Highlights 2023 Award Winners that Showcase the Highest Level of Excellence in the Industry

The American Resort Development Association (ARDA) announced the winners of the 2023 ARDA Awards at its 2023 Spring Conference, Timeshare Together: Leaders and Innovators, at the Hilton Orlando. The ARDA Awards Program recognizes the best in the industry in categories that include Marketing & Sales, Management & Administration, Advertising, Promotion & Communications and Resort Design. The ARDA Circle of Excellence (ACE) division honors those who have attained the highest level of excellence in the resort industry.

"With these awards, ARDA is highlighting the brands, people and products that serve as symbols of excellence in the timeshare industry and exemplify our commitment to providing incredible owner experiences and giving back to local communities," said Jason Gamel, ARDA president and CEO. "I'd like to congratulate each of this year's award winners for their hard work that makes timeshare the incredible product that it is. I'd particularly like to commend our ACE honorees, who have gone above and beyond to ensure timeshare owners, employees, and the industry as a whole continue to thrive."

During the awards ceremony, Travel + Leisure Co. was recognized with the 2023 ACE Diversity & Inclusion Award in honor of the diverse and inclusive culture it has thoughtfully cultivated through the development and advancement of diverse leaders, prioritization of diversity and inclusion throughout its hiring and retention strategies, and creation of its Global Inclusion and Diversity Council and Diversity Resource Groups.

The J.D. Power Certification Team at Holiday Inn Club Vacations received the 2023 ACE Innovation Leadership Award for their unwavering passion for discovering the most effective ways to provide exceptional customer satisfaction and experiences. The team worked for more than two years to complete a multi-phased assessment and demonstrated exceptional performance at each phase to earn the timeshare industry's first recognition from J.D.Power for providing "An Outstanding Customer Service Experience."

Courtney "CoCo" Robicheaux, director of global product development at RCI, took home the 2023 ACE Emerging Leader Award in recognition of her work designing the products and experiences that will define the future of timeshare. Courtney has led the creation of 15 regional and global products, 19 co-brands, and multiple regional partnerships, generating over 330,000 enrollments and more than $13 million in revenue.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide's David Calvert was honored with the 2023 ACE Employee of the Year Award. David is a 15-year hospitality veteran and committed champion of the Marriott Vacations Worldwide brand, its products and its programs. His unwavering positivity and dedication to nurturing relationships help to energize and empower his team to continually deliver exceptional results.

HGV Serves of Hilton Grand Vacations was recognized with the 2023 ACE Community Service and Philanthropy Company Award for empowering employees to volunteer throughout the year and providing generous financial support to numerous philanthropic efforts across the globe. The company has also established the Clean the World Soap Recycling Program as a brand standard at U.S. properties and launched a #30for30 Campaign, hosting 30 volunteer and philanthropic events in local communities as part of its 30th-anniversary celebrations.

Because of the importance the timeshare industry places on giving back, ARDA also recognized an individual with an ACE Community Service and Philanthropy Award, Wanda Thompson of the El Cid Resorts Foundation. Wanda has helped implement a wide range of educational programs, including onsite classes for employees and their families and college scholarship programs.

Club Wyndham Atlanta, a Wyndham Destinations property, received the 2023 ACE Project of Excellence Domestic Award. This property is the first vacation club resort property to open its doors in the Atlanta area, overlooking Centennial Olympic Park with upscale urban retreat and casual luxury accommodation options and an exciting collection of dining and retail experiences.

The Beach Resort Sesoko, a Hilton Club by Hilton Grand Vacations, took home the 2023 ACE Project of Excellence International Award. The first timeshare resort in Okinawa, Japan, the property pays careful homage to Okinawa's rich heritage and the diverse beauty of Sesoko.

A complete list of 2023 ARDA Award winners can be viewed here.

