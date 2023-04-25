Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,455 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,078 in the last 365 days.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Results for the First Quarter 2023

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

FIRST QUARTER 2023 HIGHLIGHTS 

  • Net loss available to common stockholders of $1.21 billion, or a loss of $10.22 per diluted share
  • Adjusted earnings of $89.4 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, which excludes non-cash goodwill impairment, and severance and contract termination expense (non-GAAP measure)
    • Goodwill impairment of $1.38 billion recorded due to decline in our stock price as a result of recent market volatility. Goodwill impairment is a non-cash charge and has no impact on our regulatory capital ratios, cash flows, or liquidity position
    • Severance and contract termination expense of $8.5 million accrued related to our efficiency initiative
  • First quarter results were marked by enhanced liquidity following market volatility
    • Total deposits increased $1.1 billion to $28.2 billion at March 31, 2023 compared to Company’s most recent update of $27.1 billion as of March 20, 2023. Deposit balances further increased approximately $700 million as of April 24, 2023
    • Total insured deposits, including accounts eligible for pass-through insurance, represented approximately 73% of total deposits as of April 24, 2023 up from 48% at December 31, 2022
    • Immediately-available liquidity (on-balance sheet liquidity and unused borrowing capacity) of $12.4 billion, which exceeded uninsured deposits of $8.1 billion, with a coverage ratio of 153% at March 31, 2023
  • All risk-based capital ratios increased from December 31, 2022, with CET1 increasing from 8.70% to 9.22%
  • Credit metrics remain steady with nonperforming assets ratio declining 3 basis points to 35 basis points
  • Unrealized losses on the Company’s investment portfolio improved, declining from $791 million at December 31, 2022 to $736 million at March 31, 2023

ADJUSTED EARNINGS

Financial results for the first quarter of 2023 were impacted by goodwill impairment of $1.38 billion and reorganization costs of $8.5 million. Excluding these amounts, adjusted earnings were $89.4 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023. A reconciliation of adjusted earnings to net (loss) earnings according to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”) is provided in the financial tables at the end of this press release.

    Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
    2023   2022   2022
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Earnings Summary:                        
Net (loss) earnings   $ (1,195,424 )   $ 49,509     $ 120,128  
Diluted earnings per common share   $ (10.22 )   $ 0.33     $ 1.01  
Return on average assets     (11.34 )%     0.48 %     1.22 %
Return on average tangible common equity (1)     14.45 %     12.71 %     20.77 %
                         
Adjusted Earnings Summary (1):                        
Adjusted earnings   $ 89,436     $ 75,066     $ 120,128  
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.66     $ 0.54     $ 1.01  
Adjusted return on average assets     0.85 %     0.72 %     1.22 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common                        
equity     15.62 %     13.56 %     20.77 %
                         
(1) Non-GAAP measure.                        
                         

CEO COMMENTARY

Paul Taylor, President and CEO, commented, “Our strong banking franchise and our loyal, diversified customer base have driven us through one of the most challenging recent periods in the banking industry. Our deposits have stabilized with total insured deposits increasing from 48% of total deposits at year-end to 71% of total deposits at March 31, 2023. Importantly, deposits stabilized in the latter part of March and rebounded nicely in April, increasing approximately $700 million subsequent to quarter-end. Moreover, in light of the recent events, management took immediate steps to maximize liquidity, including the exploration of strategic asset sales, which has led to the transfer of our $2.7 billion Lender Finance loan portfolio to held for sale.”

Mr. Taylor continued, “The industry dynamics in the quarter caused a significant decline in regional bank stocks, including ours. As a result, we recorded a goodwill impairment charge. It is important to note that goodwill impairment is a non-cash charge and has no impact on our regulatory capital ratios, cash flows, or liquidity position. We also are continuing the work we started last year to improve the overall efficiency of the Bank, which resulted in severance and contract termination expense of $8.5 million and the consolidation of two branches into nearby branches in the first quarter of 2023. I am proud to say that in the face of this crisis, our business of serving our customers and communities was unrelenting, allowing us to post $89.4 million in adjusted earnings for the quarter. In addition, credit quality remains strong as evidenced by nonperforming assets of 35 basis points and net charge-offs of 13 basis points for the quarter and 5 basis points for the trailing twelve months.”

Mr. Taylor concluded, “As we look forward, we continue to execute on our overall strategy, which includes managing the balance sheet around a stable and diversified funding mix, emphasizing our core business, preserving profitability with a strong asset base and reduced costs, and maintaining our capital and liquidity positions while prudently managing risks. We expect that our total assets will be closer to $35 billion within the next few months, after we complete certain asset sales and bring down liquidity to more normal levels. These actions will improve our liquidity position and are expected to increase our CET1 capital ratio to above 10%. We are also expediting our operational efficiency strategy to reduce facilities and vendors, optimize business processes, and execute on other cost savings across the business to improve our profitability. We will continue to prioritize our customer relationships, which have been the bedrock of our success for more than twenty years.”

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

    At or For the       At or For the    
    Three Months Ended       Three Months Ended    
    March 31,   December 31,   Increase   March 31,   Increase
Financial Highlights   2023   2022   (Decrease)   2023   2022   (Decrease)
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Net (loss) earnings available                                                
to common stockholders   $ (1,205,371 )   $ 39,562     $ (1,244,933 )   $ (1,205,371 )   $ 120,128     $ (1,325,499 )
Diluted (loss) earnings per                                                
common share   $ (10.22 )   $ 0.33     $ (10.55 )   $ (10.22 )   $ 1.01     $ (11.23 )
Pre-provision, pre-goodwill                                                
impairment, pre-tax net                                                
revenue ("PPNR") (1)   $ 119,396     $ 106,151     $ 13,245     $ 119,396     $ 162,109     $ (42,713 )
Return on average assets     (11.34 )%     0.48 %     (11.82 )     (11.34 )%     1.22 %     (12.56 )
PPNR return on average                                                
assets (1)     1.13 %     1.02 %     0.11       1.13 %     1.65 %     (0.52 )
Return on average                                                
tangible common equity (1)     14.45 %     12.71 %     1.74       14.45 %     20.77 %     (6.32 )
                                                 
Yield on average loans and                                                
leases (tax equivalent)     6.14 %     5.73 %     0.41       6.14 %     4.66 %     1.48  
Cost of average total                                                
deposits     1.98 %     1.37 %     0.61       1.98 %     0.07 %     1.91  
Net interest margin ("NIM")                                                
(tax equivalent)     2.89 %     3.41 %     (0.52 )     2.89 %     3.43 %     (0.54 )
Efficiency ratio     58.2 %     53.3 %     4.9       58.2 %     50.1 %     8.1  
                                                 
Total assets   $ 44,302,981     $ 41,228,936     $ 3,074,045     $ 44,302,981     $ 39,249,639     $ 5,053,342  
Loans and leases held                                                
for investment,                                                
net of deferred fees   $ 25,672,381     $ 28,609,129     $ (2,936,748 )   $ 25,672,381     $ 24,352,072     $ 1,320,309  
Noninterest-bearing                                                
demand deposits   $ 7,030,759     $ 11,212,357     $ (4,181,598 )   $ 7,030,759     $ 14,057,051     $ (7,026,292 )
Retail non-maturity deposits   $ 19,230,293     $ 26,561,129     $ (7,330,836 )   $ 19,230,293     $ 31,676,404     $ (12,446,111 )
Total deposits   $ 28,187,561     $ 33,936,334     $ (5,748,773 )   $ 28,187,561     $ 33,224,895     $ (5,037,334 )
                                                 
As percentage of total                                                
deposits:                                                
Noninterest-bearing                                                
demand deposits     25 %     33 %     (8 )     25 %     42 %     (17 )
Retail non-maturity                                                
deposits     68 %     78 %     (10 )     68 %     95 %     (27 )
                                                 
Equity to assets ratio     6.26 %     9.58 %     (3.32 )     6.26 %     9.30 %     (3.04 )
Common equity tier 1                                                
capital ratio     9.22 %     8.70 %     0.52       9.22 %     8.64 %     0.58  
Tier 1 capital ratio     11.16 %     10.61 %     0.55       11.16 %     9.07 %     2.09  
Total capital ratio     14.22 %     13.61 %     0.61       14.22 %     12.27 %     1.95  
Tangible common equity                                                
ratio (1)     5.07 %     5.13 %     (0.06 )     5.07 %     5.83 %     (0.76 )
Tangible book value per                                                
common share (1)   $ 18.66     $ 17.00     $ 1.66     $ 18.66     $ 18.42     $ 0.24  
                                                 
(1) Non-GAAP measure.                                                
                                                 

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income decreased by $43.7 million to $279.3 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $322.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 due mainly to higher interest expense on deposits and borrowings, offset partially by higher interest income on loans and leases and deposits in financial institutions. Interest income on loans and leases increased by $25.7 million in the first quarter of 2023 due to a 41 basis points increase in the tax equivalent yield on loans and leases and a $390.3 million increase in the average balance of loans and leases compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Interest income on deposits in financial institutions increased by $25.1 million in the first quarter of 2023 due mainly to a $1.8 billion increase in the average balance of deposits in financial institutions and a 98 basis points increase in the yield on deposits in financial institutions. The tax equivalent yield on loans and leases was 6.14% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to 5.73% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in the tax equivalent yield on loans and leases was due primarily to higher coupon interest attributable to increased rates on production and on existing variable rate loans. Interest expense on deposits increased by $38.3 million in the first quarter of 2023 due mainly to increased market rates and an increased use of brokered deposits that contributed to a 61 basis points increase in the cost of total deposits, offset partially by the decrease in the average balance of deposits. Interest expense on borrowings increased by $49.2 million due to a $3.6 billion increase in the average balance and a 57 basis points increase in the cost of borrowings attributable mainly to the impact of increased market rates on our variable rate borrowings and higher market rates on new borrowings.

The tax equivalent NIM was 2.89% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 3.41% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in the NIM was due mainly to a shift in our funding mix in the second half of March 2023 as we responded to the banking crisis to enhance liquidity and protect franchise value. Average borrowings as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities was 19% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 7% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The additional borrowings are largely short term in nature, which will allow us to normalize our funding mix over time as economic conditions stabilize. The tax-equivalent NIM was further impacted by a higher cost of total deposits and borrowings, offset partially by higher yields on loans and leases and deposits in financial institutions.

The cost of total deposits was 1.98% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 1.37% for the fourth quarter of 2022 due mainly to higher market interest rates and a change in the mix of average deposits, resulting from a decrease in lower cost retail non-maturity deposits and an increase in higher cost retail and brokered time deposits.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

The following table presents details of the provision for credit losses for the periods indicated:

    Three Months Ended    
    March 31,   December 31,   Increase
Provision for Credit Losses   2023   2022   (Decrease)
    (In thousands)        
Addition to allowance for                        
loan and lease losses   $ 18,500     $ 14,000     $ 4,500  
Reduction in reserve for                        
unfunded loan commitments     (15,500 )     (4,000 )     (11,500 )
Total loan-related provision     3,000       10,000       (7,000 )
Addition to allowance for                        
held-to-maturity securities     -       -         -    
Total provision for credit losses   $ 3,000     $ 10,000     $ (7,000 )

The provision for credit losses was $3.0 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $10.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The provision for the fourth quarter of 2022 reflected the impact of net loan growth. During the first quarter of 2023, while loans and leases held for investment and unfunded loan commitments declined, a $3 million provision was recognized due to an increase in qualitative reserves for loans secured by commercial real estate and higher net charge-offs.

NONINTEREST INCOME

The following table presents details of noninterest income for the periods indicated:

    Three Months Ended    
    March 31,   December 31,   Increase
Noninterest Income   2023   2022   (Decrease)
    (In thousands)        
Service charges on deposit accounts   $ 3,573     $ 3,178     $ 395  
Other commissions and fees     10,344       11,208       (864 )
Leased equipment income     13,857       12,322       1,535  
Gain on sale of loans and leases     2,962       388       2,574  
Gain (loss) on sale of securities     -       (49,302 )     49,302  
Dividends and gains on equity investments     1,098       661       437  
Warrant loss     (333 )     (46 )     (287 )
Other income     4,890       2,635       2,255  
Total noninterest income (loss)   $ 36,391     $ (18,956 )   $ 55,347  

Noninterest income increased by $55.3 million to income of $36.4 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to a loss of $19.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 due primarily to a decrease of $49.3 million in loss on sale of securities, and increases of $2.6 million in gain on sale of loans and leases, $2.3 million in other income, and $1.5 million in leased equipment income. The decrease in loss on sale of securities resulted from the sales of $1.0 billion of securities for a net loss of $49.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to no sales in the first quarter of 2023. The increase in gain on sale of loans and leases resulted from the sale of $287.3 million of loans for a net gain of $3.0 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the sale of $11.0 million of loans for a net gain of $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in other income was due primarily to a $2.0 million gain from the change in fair value of the credit-linked notes in the first quarter of 2023. The increase in leased equipment income was due mainly to higher rental income compared to the linked quarter.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

The following table presents details of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

    Three Months Ended    
    March 31,   December 31,   Increase
Noninterest Expense   2023   2022   (Decrease)
    (In thousands)
Compensation   $ 88,476     $ 106,124     $ (17,648 )
Occupancy     15,067       14,922       145  
Data processing     10,938       9,722       1,216  
Other professional services     6,073       6,924       (851 )
Insurance and assessments     11,717       7,205       4,512  
Intangible asset amortization     2,411       2,629       (218 )
Leased equipment depreciation     9,375       8,627       748  
Foreclosed assets expense (income), net     363       (108 )     471  
Customer related expense     24,005       18,197       5,808  
Loan expense     6,524       6,150       374  
Other     12,804       11,737       1,067  
Total operating expense     187,753       192,129       (4,376 )
Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs     8,514       5,703       2,811  
Goodwill impairment     1,376,736       29,000       1,347,736  
Total noninterest expense   $ 1,573,003     $ 226,832     $ 1,346,171  

The Company recorded a goodwill impairment charge of $1.38 billion in the first quarter of 2023. It is a standard accounting requirement for companies to periodically assess and determine the carrying value of goodwill as an asset. The severe effects of recent industry events on the market valuation of the Company warranted goodwill impairment testing and, following a comprehensive analysis, it was determined that the total amount of goodwill was impaired. The goodwill impairment charge does not have an impact on the Company’s regulatory capital ratios, cash flows, or liquidity position.

Noninterest expense increased by $1.35 billion to $1.57 billion for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $226.8 million for the fourth quarter 2022 due primarily to the $1.38 billion goodwill impairment charge. Excluding the goodwill impairment and acquisition, integration and reorganization costs, operating expense decreased by $4.4 million to $187.8 million. The $4.4 million decrease was due mainly to a decrease of $17.6 million in compensation expense, offset partially by increases of $5.8 million in customer related expense and $4.5 million in insurance and assessments expense. The decrease in compensation expense was due primarily to lower bonus expense and lower stock-based compensation expense. The increase in customer related expense was due mostly to higher third-party payments for deposit customers on account analysis. The increase in insurance and assessments was due mainly to higher FDIC assessment expense attributable to the 2 basis point assessment rate increase effective January 1, 2023, and a higher assessment base as a result of the $1.6 billion increase in average assets in the first quarter of 2023.

INCOME TAXES

The effective income tax rate was 5.2% for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 26.3% for the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding goodwill impairment, the effective income tax rate for the first quarter of 2023 was 28.4%. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2022 was due primarily to higher disallowed interest expense in the first quarter of 2023. Excluding goodwill impairment, the effective tax rate for the full year 2023 is currently estimated to be in the range of 28% to 30%.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

DEPOSITS AND CLIENT INVESTMENT FUNDS

The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:

  March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   March 31, 2022
    % of      % of      % of 
Deposit Composition Balance Total   Balance Total   Balance Total
  (Dollars in thousands)
Noninterest-bearing demand $       7,030,759 25 %   $     11,212,357 33 %   $     14,057,051 42 %
Interest checking            5,307,413 19 %             6,990,377 20 %             6,673,696 20 %
Money market            6,220,203 22 %             7,780,758 23 %           10,301,996 31 %
Savings               671,918 2 %                577,637 2 %                643,661 2 %
Total retail non-maturity deposits         19,230,293 68 %           26,561,129 78 %           31,676,404 95 %
Wholesale non-maturity deposits           2,028,676 7 %             2,637,362 8 %                322,732 1 %
Total non-maturity deposits         21,258,969 75 %           29,198,491 86 %           31,999,136 96 %
Retail time deposits           2,502,914 9 %             2,434,414 7 %             1,030,124 3 %
Brokered time deposits           4,425,678 16 %             2,303,429 7 %                195,635 1 %
Total time deposits (1)           6,928,592 25 %             4,737,843 14 %             1,225,759 4 %
Total deposits $     28,187,561 100 %   $     33,936,334 100 %   $     33,224,895 100 %
                 
(1) Includes time deposits over $250,000 of $1.1 billion, $1.5 billion, and $347.4 million at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022,  and March 31, 2022, respectively.

Total deposits decreased by $5.7 billion or 16.9% in the first quarter of 2023 due primarily to a $7.3 billion or 27.6% decrease in retail non-maturity deposits and a $608.7 million decrease in wholesale non-maturity deposits, offset partially by a $2.2 billion increase in time deposits. At March 31, 2023, retail non-maturity deposits totaled $19.2 billion or 68% of total deposits, including $7.0 billion of noninterest-bearing demand deposits or 25% of total deposits.

The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio by division as of the dates indicated:

  March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022    
    % of      % of    Increase
  Balance Total   Balance Total   (Decrease)
  (Dollars in thousands)
Community Banking  $        14,917,027 53 %   $        17,466,726 52 %   $        (2,549,699 )
Venture Banking               6,584,554 23 %              11,296,574 33 %              (4,712,020 )
Wholesale Deposits              6,685,980 24 %                5,173,034 15 %                1,512,946  
Total deposits $        28,187,561 100 %   $        33,936,334 100 %   $        (5,748,773 )

As of March 31, 2023, FDIC-insured deposits represented approximately 71% of total deposits, including accounts eligible for pass-through insurance, and FDIC-insured venture-specific deposits accounted for approximately 83% of total venture-specific deposits, including accounts eligible for pass-through insurance. The Bank’s spot deposit rates increased from 1.71% at December 31, 2022 to 2.32% at March 31, 2023.

In addition to deposit products, we also offer alternative, non-depository cash investment options for select clients. These alternative options include investments managed by Pacific Western Asset Management Inc. (“PWAM”), our registered investment advisor subsidiary, and third-party sweep products. Total off-balance sheet client investment funds decreased from $1.4 billion as of December 31, 2022 to $1.2 billion as of March 31, 2023, of which $0.8 billion was managed by PWAM.

BORROWINGS

The following table presents the composition of our borrowings as of the dates indicated:

    March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022    
        Weighted       Weighted    
        Avarage       Avarage   Increase
Borrowing Type   Balance   Rate   Balance   Rate   (Decrease)
    (Dollars in thousands)
FHLB secured advances   $ 5,450,000       5.07 %   $ 1,270,000       4.62 %   $ 4,180,000  
Bank Term Funding Program     4,910,000       4.38 %     -       -       4,910,000  
Repurchase agreement (1)     1,393,337       8.50 %     -       -       1,393,337  
Credit-linked notes     128,375       15.24 %     132,030       14.56 %     (3,655 )
AFX borrowings     -       -       250,000       4.68 %     (250,000 )
FHLB unsecured overnight advance     -       -       112,000       4.37 %     (112,000 )
Total borrowings   $ 11,881,712       5.30 %   $ 1,764,030       5.36 %   $ 10,117,682  
                                         
(1) Balance is net of unamortized issuance costs of $17.9 million and $0.4 million of accrued exit fees.  
Rate calculation does not include the effects of issuance costs and exit fees.  

The $10.1 billion increase in borrowings in the first quarter of 2023 is the result of the Company’s proactive effort to bolster its on-balance sheet liquidity in response to the elevated net deposit outflows caused by the banking crisis. The increase is comprised of borrowings under the new Bank Term Funding Program of $4.9 billion, an increase in FHLB secured advances of $4.2 billion, and borrowing under a new repurchase agreement facility of $1.4 billion. Available borrowing capacity was approximately $5.8 billion at March 31, 2023.

LOANS AND LEASES

The following table presents roll forwards of loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees, for the periods indicated:

    Three Months Ended
Roll Forward of Loans and Leases Held   March 31,   December 31,
for Investment, Net of Deferred Fees   2023   2022
    (Dollars in thousands)
Balance, beginning of period   $ 28,609,129     $ 27,660,041  
Additions:                
Production     468,671       1,287,248  
Disbursements     1,622,898       1,919,979  
Total production and disbursements     2,091,569       3,207,227  
Reductions:                
Payoffs     (1,021,652 )     (1,136,016 )
Paydowns     (965,537 )     (1,050,727 )
Total payoffs and paydowns     (1,987,189 )     (2,186,743 )
Sales     (231,798 )     (2,611 )
Transfers to foreclosed assets     (2,568 )     (4,714 )
Charge-offs     (10,397 )     (3,352 )
Transfers to loans held for sale     (2,796,365 )     (60,719 )
Total reductions     (5,028,317 )     (2,258,139 )
Net (decrease) increase     (2,936,748 )     949,088  
Balance, end of period   $ 25,672,381     $ 28,609,129  
                 
Weighted average rate on production (1)     8.44 %     7.55 %
                 
(1) The weighted average rate on production presents contractual rates on a tax equivalent basis and excludes amortized fees.   
 Amortized fees added approximately 17 basis points to loan yields in 2023.                

Loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees, decreased by $2.9 billion, or 10.3% in the first quarter of 2023 to $25.7 billion at March 31, 2023. The overall decrease in the loans and leases balance for the first quarter of 2023 was due primarily to a $2.7 billion transfer to loans held for sale of Lender Finance loans included in the asset-based commercial loan portfolio.

The weighted average rate on the $469 million of production for the first quarter of 2023 increased to 8.44% from 7.55% for the fourth quarter of 2022 due primarily to the loan mix (lower percentage of multi-family production and a higher percentage of Civic production) and the increase in market interest rates. 

The following table presents the composition of loans and leases held for investment by loan portfolio segment and class, net of deferred fees, as of the dates indicated:

  March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   March 31, 2022
    % of      % of      % of 
Loan and Lease Portfolio Balance Total   Balance Total   Balance Total
  (Dollars in thousands)
Real estate mortgage:                
Commercial $       3,808,751 15 %   $       3,846,831 13 %   $       3,669,741 15 %
Multi-family           5,523,320 21 %             5,607,865 20 %             4,080,257 17 %
Other residential           6,075,540 24 %             6,275,628 22 %             4,759,066 20 %
Total real estate mortgage         15,407,611 60 %           15,730,324 55 %           12,509,064 52 %
Real estate construction and land:                
Commercial              910,327 4 %                898,592 3 %                802,022 3 %
Residential           3,698,113 14 %             3,253,580 11 %             2,421,694 10 %
Total real estate construction                 
and land           4,608,440 18 %             4,152,172 14 %             3,223,716 13 %
Total real estate          20,016,051 78 %           19,882,496 69 %           15,732,780 65 %
Commercial:                
Asset-based           2,068,327 8 %             5,140,209 18 %             4,739,220 19 %
Venture capital           2,058,237 8 %             2,033,302 7 %             2,077,339 9 %
Other commercial           1,102,543 4 %             1,108,451 4 %             1,298,136 5 %
Total commercial           5,229,107 20 %             8,281,962 29 %             8,114,695 33 %
Consumer              427,223 2 %                444,671 2 %                504,597 2 %
Total loans and leases held for                 
investment, net of deferred fees $     25,672,381 100 %   $     28,609,129 100 %   $     24,352,072 100 %
                             
Total unfunded loan commitments $ 9,776,789       $ 11,110,264       $ 9,899,345    
                             

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS AND LEASES

The following tables present roll forwards of the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases for the periods indicated:

  Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
Allowance for Credit  Allowance for   Reserve for    Total
Losses on Loans and  Loan and    Unfunded Loan   Allowance for
Leases Rollforward Lease Losses   Commitments   Credit Losses
  (In thousands)
Beginning balance $               200,732     $                 91,071     $               291,803  
Charge-offs                   (10,397 )                                -                       (10,397 )
Recoveries                       1,220                                  -                           1,220  
Net charge-offs                     (9,177 )                                -                         (9,177 )
Provision                      18,500                       (15,500 )                         3,000  
Ending balance $               210,055     $                 75,571     $               285,626  


  Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
Allowance for Credit  Allowance for   Reserve for    Total
Losses on Loans and  Loan and    Unfunded Loan   Allowance for
Leases Rollforward Lease Losses   Commitments   Credit Losses
  (In thousands)
Beginning balance $               189,327     $                 95,071     $               284,398  
Charge-offs                     (3,352 )                                -                         (3,352 )
Recoveries                          757                                  -                              757  
Net charge-offs                     (2,595 )                                -                         (2,595 )
Provision                      14,000                         (4,000 )                       10,000  
Ending balance $               200,732     $                 91,071     $               291,803  
                       

The following table presents allowance for credit losses information on loans and leases as of and for the dates and periods indicated:

Allowance for Credit Losses March 31,   December 31,   Increase
on Loans and Leases   2023       2022     (Decrease)
  (Dollars in thousands)
Allowance for loan and lease losses $               210,055     $               200,732     $                   9,323  
Reserve for unfunded loan commitments                     75,571                         91,071                       (15,500 )
Allowance for credit losses $               285,626     $               291,803     $                 (6,177 )
           
Provision for credit losses (for the quarter) $                   3,000     $                 10,000     $                 (7,000 )
Net charge-offs (for the quarter) $                   9,177     $                   2,595     $                   6,582  
Net charge-offs to average loans           
and leases (for the quarter)   0.13 %     0.04 %    
Allowance for loan and lease losses to loans           
and leases held for investment   0.82 %     0.70 %    
Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases          
held for investment   1.11 %     1.02 %    

The allowance for credit losses decreased by $6.2 million in the first quarter of 2023 to $285.6 million at March 31, 2023. This decrease was attributable mainly to the decrease in loans and leases held for investment and unfunded loan commitments and $9.2 million in net charge-offs, offset partially by an increase in qualitative reserves for loans secured by commercial real estate.

Net charge-offs over the trailing twelve months were $12.8 million, which resulted in net charge-offs to average loans and leases over the trailing twelve months of 0.5%.

CREDIT QUALITY

The following table presents loan and lease credit quality metrics as of the dates indicated:

    March 31,   December 31,   Increase
Credit Quality Metrics   2023   2022   (Decrease)
    (Dollars in thousands)
Nonperforming Assets:                        
Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment (1)   $ 87,124     $ 103,778     $ (16,654 )
Accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more     -       -       -  
Foreclosed assets, net     2,135       5,022       (2,887 )
Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs")   $ 89,259     $ 108,800     $ (19,541 )
                         
Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment                        
to loans and leases held for investment     0.34 %     0.36 %        
Nonperforming assets to loans and leases                        
held for investment and foreclosed assets     0.35 %     0.38 %        
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans                        
and leases held for investment     327.8 %     281.2 %        
                         
Loan and Lease Credit Risk Ratings:                        
Pass   $ 24,959,805     $ 27,924,599     $ (2,964,794 )
Special mention     580,153       566,259       13,894  
Classified     132,423       118,271       14,152  
Total loans and leases held for investment,                        
net of deferred fees   $ 25,672,381     $ 28,609,129     $ (2,936,748 )
                         
Special mention loans and leases held for investment                        
to loans and leases held for investment     2.26 %     1.98 %        
Classified loans and leases held for investment                        
to loans and leases held for investment     0.52 %     0.41 %        
                         
(1) Nonaccrual loans include SBA guaranteed amounts of $11.8 million at March 31, 2023 and $14.3 million at December 31, 2022.             

Nonaccrual loans and leases decreased by $16.7 million to $87.1 million in the first quarter of 2023 due primarily to a decrease in nonaccrual commercial real estate loans and, to a lesser extent, Civic loans.

The following table presents nonaccrual loans and leases and accruing loans and leases past due between 30 and 89 days by loan portfolio segment and class as of the dates indicated:

    March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   Increase (Decrease)
        Accruing       Accruing       Accruing
        and 30-89       and 30-89       and 30-89
        Days Past       Days Past       Days Past
    Nonaccrual   Due   Nonaccrual   Due   Nonaccrual   Due
    (In thousands)
Real estate mortgage:                                                
Commercial   $ 32,996     $ 1,650     $ 42,509     $ 1,047     $ (9,513 )   $ 603  
Multi-family     -       -       -       -       -       -  
Other residential     50,060       125,458       55,893       95,654       (5,833 )     29,804  
Total real estate mortgage     83,056       127,108       98,402       96,701       (15,346 )     30,407  
Real estate construction and land:                                                
Commercial     -       -       -       -       -       -  
Residential     -       -       -       -       -       -  
Total real estate                                                
construction and land     -       -       -       -       -       -  
Commercial:                                                
Asset-based     420       -       865       -       (445 )     -  
Venture capital     -       -       -       -       -       -  
Other commercial     3,123       618       4,345       385       (1,222 )     233  
Total commercial     3,543       618       5,210       385       (1,667 )     233  
Consumer     525       1,593       166       1,935       359       (342 )
Total held for investment   $ 87,124     $ 129,319     $ 103,778     $ 99,021     $ (16,654 )   $ 30,298  

Loans and leases accruing and 30-89 days past due generally fluctuate from period to period. The $30.3 million increase to $129.3 million in the first quarter of 2023 was due mainly to an increase in Civic delinquent loans of $22.7 million.

CAPITAL

The following table presents capital ratios as of the dates indicated:

  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
    2023       2022       2022  
PacWest Bancorp Consolidated:          
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (1)   9.22 %     8.70 %     8.64 %
Tier 1 capital ratio (1)   11.16 %     10.61 %     9.07 %
Total capital ratio (1)   14.22 %     13.61 %     12.27 %
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (1)   8.33 %     8.61 %     7.11 %
Risk-weighted assets (1) (in thousands) $       32,488,956     $       33,030,960     $        30,297,312  
Tangible common equity ratio (2)   5.07 %     5.13 %     5.83 %
Tangible common equity ratio excluding           
the impact of AOCI for securities (2)   6.73 %     7.12 %     6.82 %
           
(1) Capital information for March 31, 2023 is preliminary.
(2) Non-GAAP measure. 
 

CONFERENCE CALL

PacWest Bancorp (“PacWest”) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM PT/ 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, to discuss the Company’s performance for the first quarter of 2023.

Participants may access the conference call/webcast at:
Participant Dial-in: (888) 256-1007
Participant Webcast Link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1606712&tp_key=2960dca832 
Confirmation Code: 9773012

The call will be recorded and made available for replay on April 26, 2023, after 12:00 PM PT. The recording may be accessed through the link above or at https://www.pacwestbancorp.com/news-market-data/presentations/default.aspx.

ABOUT PACWEST BANCORP

PacWest is a bank holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with an executive office in Denver, Colorado, with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the “Bank”). Pacific Western Bank is a relationship-based community bank focused on providing business banking and treasury management services to small, middle-market, and venture-backed businesses. The Bank offers a broad range of loan and lease and deposit products and services through full-service branches throughout California and in Durham, North Carolina and Denver, Colorado, and loan production offices around the country. For more information about PacWest Bancorp or Pacific Western Bank, visit www.pacwest.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains certain forward-looking information about PacWest that is intended to be covered by the safe harbor for “forward-looking statements” provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical or current facts, including statements about future financial and operational results, expectations, or intentions are forward-looking statements. Such statements often use words such as “anticipates,” “targets,” “expects,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “continue” and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “may,” “might,” “should,” “would” and “could.” Such statements are based on information available at the time of the communication and are based on current beliefs and expectations of PacWest’s management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in them. Continued deterioration in general business, economic, and political conditions, geopolitical tensions, uncertainty in U.S. fiscal monetary policy, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, and volatility and disruptions in credit and capital markets could lead to a tightening of credit and an increase of credit losses, adversely affect PacWest’s revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, increase stock price volatility, and adversely impact our ability to raise capital. In addition, PacWest and its results could be adversely affected by changes in interest rates, continued high inflation, and unemployment rates, our ability to attract and retain deposits and other sources of funding and liquidity particularly in a rising or high interest rate environment, the impact of bank failures or other adverse developments at other banks on general investor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks, the safety of deposits, and depositor behavior, the quality and composition of our deposits, deterioration in the credit quality of our loan portfolio or in the value of the collateral securing those loans, especially the risks associated with concentrations in real estate related loans, deterioration in the value of our investment securities as a result of rising interest rates or otherwise, our ability to successfully execute on our planned asset sales, strategic plan, and digital and innovation initiatives, the effectiveness of our risk management framework and quantitative models, and legal and regulatory developments. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including the risk factors described in documents filed by PacWest with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

All forward-looking statements in this communication are based on information available at the time the statement is made. We are under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
             
    March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
    2023   2022   2022
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
ASSETS:            
Cash and due from banks   $ 218,830     $ 212,273     $ 205,446  
Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions     6,461,306       2,027,949       1,865,235  
Total cash and cash equivalents     6,680,136       2,240,222       2,070,681  
                         
Securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value     4,848,607       4,843,487       9,975,109  
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost,                        
net of allowance for credit losses     2,273,650       2,269,135       -  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost     147,150       34,290       17,250  
Total investment securities     7,269,407       7,146,912       9,992,359  
                         
Loans held for sale     2,796,208       65,076       -  
                         
Gross loans and leases held for investment     25,770,912       28,726,016       24,439,749  
Deferred fees, net     (98,531 )     (116,887 )     (87,677 )
Total loans and leases held for investment,                        
net of deferred fees     25,672,381       28,609,129       24,352,072  
Allowance for loan and lease losses     (210,055 )     (200,732 )     (197,398 )
Total loans and leases held for investment, net     25,462,326       28,408,397       24,154,674  
                         
Equipment leased to others under operating leases     399,972       404,245       325,305  
Premises and equipment, net     60,358       54,315       51,011  
Foreclosed assets, net     2,135       5,022       304  
Goodwill     -       1,376,736       1,405,736  
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net     28,970       31,381       41,308  
Other assets     1,603,469       1,496,630       1,208,261  
Total assets   $ 44,302,981     $ 41,228,936     $ 39,249,639  
                         
LIABILITIES:                        
Noninterest-bearing deposits   $ 7,030,759     $ 11,212,357     $ 14,057,051  
Interest-bearing deposits     21,156,802       22,723,977       19,167,844  
Total deposits     28,187,561       33,936,334       33,224,895  
Borrowings     11,881,712       1,764,030       991,000  
Subordinated debt     868,815       867,087       863,880  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     593,416       710,954       519,269  
Total liabilities     41,531,504       37,278,405       35,599,044  
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (1)     2,771,477       3,950,531       3,650,595  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 44,302,981     $ 41,228,936     $ 39,249,639  
                         
Book value per common share   $ 18.90     $ 28.71     $ 30.52  
Tangible book value per common share (2)   $ 18.66     $ 17.00     $ 18.42  
Common shares outstanding     120,244,214       120,222,057       119,601,766  
                         
(1) Includes net unrealized loss on:                        
Securities available-for-sale, net   $ (537,307 )   $ (586,450 )   $ (376,475 )
Securities held to maturity     (198,753 )     (204,453 )     -  
Total   $ (736,060 )   $ (790,903 )   $ (376,475 )
(2) Non-GAAP measure.                        


PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS (LOSS)
           
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
    2023       2022       2022  
  (In thousands, except per share amounts)
Interest income:          
Loans and leases $          430,685     $          404,985     $          267,759  
Investment securities                44,237                    50,292                    53,422  
Deposits in financial institutions                42,866                    17,746                      1,723  
Total interest income              517,788                  473,023                  322,904  
           
Interest expense:          
Deposits              155,892                  117,591                      6,208  
Borrowings                69,122                    19,962                         161  
Subordinated debt                13,502                    12,531                      7,818  
Total interest expense              238,516                  150,084                    14,187  
           
Net interest income              279,272                  322,939                  308,717  
Provision for credit losses                  3,000                    10,000                              -  
Net interest income after provision           
for credit losses              276,272                  312,939                  308,717  
           
Noninterest income:          
Service charges on deposit accounts                  3,573                      3,178                      3,571  
Other commissions and fees                10,344                    11,208                    11,580  
Leased equipment income                13,857                    12,322                    13,094  
Gain on sale of loans and leases                  2,962                         388                           60  
Gain (loss) on sale of securities                          -                  (49,302 )                       104  
Dividends and gains (losses) on equity investments                  1,098                         661                  (11,375 )
Warrant (loss) income                   (333 )                       (46 )                       629  
Other income                  4,890                      2,635                      3,155  
Total noninterest income (loss)                36,391                  (18,956 )                  20,818  
           
Noninterest expense:          
Compensation                 88,476                  106,124                    92,240  
Occupancy                15,067                    14,922                    15,200  
Data processing                10,938                      9,722                      9,629  
Other professional services                  6,073                      6,924                      5,954  
Insurance and assessments                11,717                      7,205                      5,490  
Intangible asset amortization                  2,411                      2,629                      3,649  
Leased equipment depreciation                  9,375                      8,627                      9,189  
Foreclosed assets expense (income), net                     363                       (108 )                  (3,353 )
Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs                  8,514                      5,703                              -  
Customer related expense                24,005                    18,197                    12,655  
Loan expense                  6,524                      6,150                      5,157  
Goodwill impairment           1,376,736                    29,000                              -  
Other expense                12,804                    11,737                    11,616  
Total noninterest expense           1,573,003                  226,832                  167,426  
           
(Loss) earnings before income taxes         (1,260,340 )                  67,151                  162,109  
Income tax (benefit) expense               (64,916 )                  17,642                    41,981  
Net (loss) earnings          (1,195,424 )                  49,509                  120,128  
Preferred stock dividends                  9,947                      9,947                              -  
Net (loss) earnings available to           
common stockholders $     (1,205,371 )   $            39,562     $          120,128  
           
Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per           
common share $            (10.22 )   $                0.33     $                1.01  
Dividends declared and paid per common share $                0.25     $                0.25     $                0.25  


PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS
                       
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   March 31, 2022
    Interest Average     Interest Average     Interest Average
  Average  Income/ Yield/   Average  Income/ Yield/   Average  Income/ Yield/
  Balance Expense Cost   Balance Expense Cost   Balance Expense Cost
  (Dollars in thousands)
Assets:                      
Loans and                       
leases (1)(2)(3) $   28,583,265 $   433,029 6.14 %   $   28,192,953 $   407,135 5.73 %   $   23,433,019 $   269,521 4.66 %
Investment securities (3)         7,191,362         44,246 2.50 %           7,824,915         50,697 2.57 %         10,397,709         55,594 2.17 %
Deposits in financial                       
institutions         3,682,228         42,866 4.72 %           1,881,950         17,746 3.74 %           3,083,159           1,723 0.23 %
Total interest-earning                       
assets (1)       39,456,855       520,141 5.35 %         37,899,818       475,578 4.98 %         36,913,887       326,838 3.59 %
Other assets         3,311,859               3,252,145               2,969,417    
Total assets $   42,768,714       $   41,151,963       $   39,883,304    
                       
Liabilities and                       
Stockholders' Equity:                    
Interest checking $     7,089,102         55,957 3.20 %   $     7,146,333         41,427 2.30 %   $     7,094,623           1,776 0.10 %
Money market         8,932,059         56,224 2.55 %         10,088,641         51,687 2.03 %         10,852,454           3,461 0.13 %
Savings            597,287              599 0.41 %              616,298                66 0.04 %              642,709                39 0.02 %
Time         5,123,955         43,112 3.41 %           3,909,130         24,411 2.48 %           1,278,609              932 0.30 %
Total interest-bearing                       
deposits       21,742,403       155,892 2.91 %         21,760,402       117,591 2.14 %         19,868,395           6,208 0.13 %
Borrowings         5,289,429         69,122 5.30 %           1,675,738         19,962 4.73 %              298,444              161 0.22 %
Subordinated debt            867,637         13,502 6.31 %              864,581         12,531 5.75 %              863,572           7,818 3.67 %
Total interest-bearing                       
liabilities       27,899,469       238,516 3.47 %         24,300,721       150,084 2.45 %         21,030,411         14,187 0.27 %
Noninterest-bearing                       
demand deposits       10,233,434             12,325,902             14,463,667    
Other liabilities            637,124                  626,540                  541,745    
Total liabilities       38,770,027             37,253,163             36,035,823    
Stockholders' equity         3,998,687               3,898,800               3,847,481    
Total liabilities and                       
stockholders' equity $   42,768,714       $   41,151,963       $   39,883,304    
Net interest income (1)   $   281,625       $   325,494       $   312,651  
Net interest spread (1)     1.88 %       2.53 %       3.32 %
Net interest margin (1)     2.89 %       3.41 %       3.43 %
                       
Total deposits (4) $   31,975,837 $   155,892 1.98 %   $   34,086,304 $   117,591 1.37 %   $   34,332,062 $       6,208 0.07 %
                       
(1) Tax equivalent.                      
(2) Includes net loan premium amortization of $2.8 million, $2.5 million, and $5.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023,
      December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.
(3) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments of $2.3 million, $2.2 million, and $1.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023,
      December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022 related to tax-exempt income on loans.
Includes tax-equivalent adjustments of $9,000, $0.4 million, and $2.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023,
December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022 related to tax-exempt income on investment securities. 
The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(4) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing demand deposits.  
      The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on total deposits divided by average total deposits. 


PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FIVE QUARTER BALANCE SHEET
                   
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2023       2022       2022       2022       2022  
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
ASSETS:                  
Cash and due from banks $          218,830     $          212,273     $          216,436     $          197,027     $          205,446  
Interest-earning deposits in financial                   
institutions           6,461,306               2,027,949               2,244,272               2,192,877               1,865,235  
Total cash and cash equivalents            6,680,136               2,240,222               2,460,708               2,389,904               2,070,681  
                   
Securities available-for-sale           4,848,607               4,843,487               5,891,328               6,780,648               9,975,109  
Securities held-to-maturity           2,273,650               2,269,135               2,264,601               2,260,367                              -  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock              147,150                    34,290                    36,990                    33,210                    17,250  
Total investment securities           7,269,407               7,146,912               8,192,919               9,074,225               9,992,359  
                   
Loans held for sale           2,796,208                    65,076                    15,534                              -                              -  
                   
Gross loans and leases held for investment         25,770,912             28,726,016             27,775,962             26,608,541             24,439,749  
Deferred fees, net              (98,531 )              (116,887 )              (115,921 )              (107,404 )                (87,677 )
Total loans and leases held for                  
investment, net of deferred fees         25,672,381             28,609,129             27,660,041             26,501,137             24,352,072  
Allowance for loan and lease losses            (210,055 )              (200,732 )              (189,327 )              (188,705 )              (197,398 )
Total loans and leases held for                  
investment, net         25,462,326             28,408,397             27,470,714             26,312,432             24,154,674  
                   
Equipment leased to others under                   
operating leases              399,972                  404,245                  338,691                  324,233                  325,305  
Premises and equipment, net                60,358                    54,315                    50,781                    51,083                    51,011  
Foreclosed assets, net                  2,135                      5,022                      2,967                              -                         304  
Goodwill                          -               1,376,736               1,405,736               1,405,736               1,405,736  
Core deposit and customer relationship                  
intangibles, net                28,970                    31,381                    34,010                    37,659                    41,308  
Other assets           1,603,469               1,496,630               1,432,532               1,355,451               1,208,261  
Total assets $     44,302,981     $     41,228,936     $     41,404,592     $     40,950,723     $     39,249,639  
                   
LIABILITIES:                  
Noninterest-bearing deposits $       7,030,759     $     11,212,357     $     12,775,756     $     13,338,029     $     14,057,051  
Interest-bearing deposits         21,156,802             22,723,977             21,420,116             20,630,123             19,167,844  
Total deposits         28,187,561             33,936,334             34,195,872             33,968,152             33,224,895  
Borrowings         11,881,712               1,764,030               1,864,815               1,592,000                  991,000  
Subordinated debt              868,815                  867,087                  863,379                  863,756                  863,880  
Accrued interest payable and other                  
liabilities              593,416                  710,954                  604,581                  548,412                  519,269  
Total liabilities         41,531,504             37,278,405             37,528,647             36,972,320             35,599,044  
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (1)           2,771,477               3,950,531               3,875,945               3,978,403               3,650,595  
Total liabilities and stockholders’                   
equity $     44,302,981     $     41,228,936     $     41,404,592     $     40,950,723     $     39,249,639  
                   
Book value per common share $              18.90     $              28.71     $              28.07     $              28.93     $              30.52  
Tangible book value per common share (2) $              18.66     $              17.00     $              16.11     $              16.93     $              18.42  
Common shares outstanding       120,244,214           120,222,057           120,314,023           120,288,024           119,601,766  
                   
(1) Includes net unrealized loss on:                   
Securities available-for-sale, net $        (537,307 )   $        (586,450 )   $        (637,346 )   $        (428,242 )   $        (376,475 )
Securities held to maturity            (198,753 )              (204,453 )              (210,868 )              (216,508 )                            -  
Total  $        (736,060 )   $        (790,903 )   $        (848,214 )   $        (644,750 )   $        (376,475 )
(2) Non-GAAP measure.                  


PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FIVE QUARTER STATEMENT OF EARNINGS (LOSS)
                   
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2023       2022       2022       2022       2022  
  (In thousands, except per share amounts)
Interest income:                  
Loans and leases $          430,685     $          404,985     $          346,550     $          293,286     $          267,759  
Investment securities                44,237                    50,292                    53,135                    52,902                    53,422  
Deposits in financial institutions                42,866                    17,746                    10,359                      4,330                      1,723  
Total interest income              517,788                  473,023                  410,044                  350,518                  322,904  
                   
Interest expense:                  
Deposits              155,892                  117,591                    61,288                    15,362                      6,208  
Borrowings                69,122                    19,962                      3,081                      2,441                         161  
Subordinated debt                13,502                    12,531                    10,494                      8,790                      7,818  
Total interest expense              238,516                  150,084                    74,863                    26,593                    14,187  
                   
Net interest income              279,272                  322,939                  335,181                  323,925                  308,717  
Provision for credit losses                  3,000                    10,000                      3,000                    11,500                              -  
Net interest income after provision                  
for credit losses              276,272                  312,939                  332,181                  312,425                  308,717  
                   
Noninterest income:                  
Service charges on deposit accounts                  3,573                      3,178                      3,608                      3,634                      3,571  
Other commissions and fees                10,344                    11,208                    10,034                    10,813                    11,580  
Leased equipment income                13,857                    12,322                    12,835                    12,335                    13,094  
Gain on sale of loans and leases                  2,962                         388                           58                           12                           60  
Gain (loss) on sale of securities                          -                  (49,302 )                         86                    (1,209 )                       104  
Dividends and gains (losses) on equity investments                  1,098                         661                      3,228                      4,097                  (11,375 )
Warrant (loss) income                   (333 )                       (46 )                       292                      1,615                         629  
Other income                  4,890                      2,635                      8,478                      3,049                      3,155  
Total noninterest income (loss)                 36,391                  (18,956 )                  38,619                    34,346                    20,818  
                   
Noninterest expense:                  
Compensation                 88,476                  106,124                  105,933                  102,542                    92,240  
Occupancy                15,067                    14,922                    15,574                    15,268                    15,200  
Data processing                10,938                      9,722                      9,568                      9,258                      9,629  
Other professional services                  6,073                      6,924                    10,674                      6,726                      5,954  
Insurance and assessments                11,717                      7,205                      7,159                      5,632                      5,490  
Intangible asset amortization                  2,411                      2,629                      3,649                      3,649                      3,649  
Leased equipment depreciation                  9,375                      8,627                      8,908                      8,934                      9,189  
Foreclosed assets expense (income), net                     363                       (108 )                     (248 )                       (28 )                  (3,353 )
Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs                  8,514                      5,703                              -                              -                              -  
Customer related expense                24,005                    18,197                    12,673                    11,748                    12,655  
Loan expense                  6,524                      6,150                      6,228                      7,037                      5,157  
Goodwill impairment           1,376,736                    29,000                              -                              -                              -  
Other expense                12,804                    11,737                    15,500                    12,879                    11,616  
Total noninterest expense           1,573,003                  226,832                  195,618                  183,645                  167,426  
                   
(Loss) earnings before income taxes         (1,260,340 )                  67,151                  175,182                  163,126                  162,109  
Income tax (benefit) expense               (64,916 )                  17,642                    43,566                    40,766                    41,981  
Net (loss) earnings          (1,195,424 )                  49,509                  131,616                  122,360                  120,128  
Preferred stock dividends                  9,947                      9,947                      9,392                              -                              -  
Net (loss) earnings available to                   
common stockholders $     (1,205,371 )   $            39,562     $          122,224     $          122,360     $          120,128  
                   
Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per                   
common share $            (10.22 )   $                0.33     $                1.02     $                1.02     $                1.01  
Dividends declared and paid per common share $                0.25     $                0.25     $                0.25     $                0.25     $                0.25  


PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FIVE QUARTER SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
                   
  At or For the Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2023       2022       2022       2022       2022  
  (Dollars in thousands)
Performance Ratios:                  
Return on average assets (1)   (11.34 )%     0.48 %     1.28 %     1.23 %     1.22 %
Pre-provision, pre-goodwill impairment,                   
pre-tax net revenue ("PPNR") return                   
on average assets (1)(2)   1.13 %     1.02 %     1.73 %     1.75 %     1.65 %
Return on average equity (1)   (121.24 )%     5.04 %     13.02 %     13.44 %     12.66 %
Return on average tangible common                   
equity (1)(2)   14.45 %     12.71 %     23.93 %     24.24 %     20.77 %
Efficiency ratio   58.2 %     53.3 %     51.0 %     49.5 %     50.1 %
Noninterest expense as a percentage                  
of average assets (1)   14.92 %     2.19 %     1.90 %     1.84 %     1.70 %
                   
Average Yields/Costs (1):                  
Yield on:                  
Average loans and leases (3)   6.14 %     5.73 %     5.12 %     4.65 %     4.66 %
Average investment securities (3)   2.50 %     2.57 %     2.45 %     2.32 %     2.17 %
Average interest-earning assets (3)   5.35 %     4.98 %     4.36 %     3.85 %     3.59 %
Cost of:                  
Average interest-bearing deposits    2.91 %     2.14 %     1.15 %     0.31 %     0.13 %
Average total deposits    1.98 %     1.37 %     0.70 %     0.18 %     0.07 %
Average interest-bearing liabilities    3.47 %     2.45 %     1.32 %     0.49 %     0.27 %
Net interest spread (3)   1.88 %     2.53 %     3.04 %     3.36 %     3.32 %
Net interest margin (3)   2.89 %     3.41 %     3.57 %     3.56 %     3.43 %
                   
Average Balances:                  
Assets:                  
Loans and leases, net of deferred fees $     28,583,265     $     28,192,953     $     27,038,873     $     25,499,773     $     23,433,019  
Investment securities           7,191,362               7,824,915               8,803,349               9,488,653             10,397,709  
Deposits in financial institutions           3,682,228               1,881,950               1,809,809               1,984,751               3,083,159  
Interest-earning assets         39,456,855             37,899,818             37,652,031             36,973,177             36,913,887  
Total assets         42,768,714             41,151,963             40,841,272             40,031,891             39,883,304  
Liabilities:                  
Noninterest-bearing deposits         10,233,434             12,325,902             13,653,177             13,987,398             14,463,667  
Interest-bearing deposits         21,742,403             21,760,402             21,214,265             19,661,618             19,868,395  
Total deposits         31,975,837             34,086,304             34,867,442             33,649,016             34,332,062  
Borrowings            5,289,429               1,675,738                  505,482               1,356,616                  298,444  
Subordinated debt              867,637                  864,581                  863,719                  863,653                  863,572  
Interest-bearing liabilities         27,899,469             24,300,721             22,583,466             21,881,887             21,030,411  
Stockholders' equity           3,998,687               3,898,800               4,011,179               3,652,368               3,847,481  
                   
(1) Annualized.
(2) Non-GAAP measure.
(3) Tax equivalent.


PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES
FIVE QUARTER SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
                     
    At or For the Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2023   2022   2022   2022   2022
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Credit Quality Metrics for Loans                                        
and Leases Held for Investment:                                        
Nonaccrual loans and leases   $ 87,124     $ 103,778     $ 89,742     $ 78,527     $ 66,538  
Nonperforming assets     89,259       108,800       92,709       78,527       66,842  
Special mention loans and leases     580,153       566,259       463,994       480,261       377,315  
Classified loans and leases     132,423       118,271       96,685       104,264       82,068  
Allowance for loan and lease losses     210,055       200,732       189,327       188,705       197,398  
Allowance for credit losses     285,626       291,803       284,398       283,776       272,469  
For the quarter:                                        
Provision for credit losses     3,000       10,000       3,000       10,000       -  
Net charge-offs (recoveries)     9,177       2,595       2,378       (1,307 )     1,166  
                                         
Nonaccrual loans and leases to loans                                        
and leases     0.34 %     0.36 %     0.32 %     0.30 %     0.27 %
Nonperforming assets to loans and                                        
leases and foreclosed assets     0.35 %     0.38 %     0.34 %     0.30 %     0.27 %
Special mention loans and leases to                                        
loans and leases     2.26 %     1.98 %     1.68 %     1.81 %     1.55 %
Classified loans and leases to loans                                        
and leases     0.52 %     0.41 %     0.35 %     0.39 %     0.34 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses                            