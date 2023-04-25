Submit Release
GitLab To Hold AI Fireside Chat with Sid Sijbrandij

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  All Remote - GitLab Inc., (NASDAQ: GTLB), The DevSecOps Platform, today announced that management will host a Zoom video conference to discuss GitLab’s strategy regarding AI, its role in solving customer pain points, and the company’s product roadmap.

No financial information will be discussed during the event.

Date: Wednesday May 3rd, 2023 Time: 08:00am PT / 11:00am ET

Speaker:

Sid Sijbrandij, Co-Founder and CEO of GitLab Inc.

Interested parties may register for the Zoom video conference < https://gitlab.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_54bxEPsnTsSwe8vYu0ACqQ > or at ir.gitlab.com.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the GitLab Investor Relations’ website at ir.gitlab.com.

GitLab uses its Investor Relations website (ir.gitlab.com) and its Twitter feed (@gitlab), among other channels, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About GitLab Inc.

GitLab is the most comprehensive, scalable enterprise DevSecOps platform for software innovation. GitLab enables organizations to increase developer productivity, improve operational efficiency, reduce security and compliance risk, and accelerate digital transformation. More than 30 million registered users and more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab to ship better, more secure software faster.

Media Contact:

Lisa Boughner

VP, Corporate Communications

GitLab Inc.

press@gitlab.com

Investor Contact:

Jack Andrews

VP, Investor Relations

GitLab Inc.

ir@gitlab.com


Primary Logo

