Capital Product Partners L.P. Announces Cash Distribution

/EIN News/ -- ATHENS, Greece, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) today announced that its board of directors has declared a cash distribution of $0.15 per common unit for the first quarter of 2023 ended March 31, 2023.

The first quarter common unit cash distribution will be paid on May 12, 2023 to common unit holders of record on May 8, 2023.

About Capital Product Partners L.P.
Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CPLP), a Marshall Islands master limited partnership, is an international owner of ocean-going vessels. CPLP currently owns 22 vessels, including seven latest generation LNG carriers, 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels and one Capesize bulk carrier. This excludes one 13,312 TEU container vessel that CPLP has agreed to acquire and is expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2023.

For more information about the Partnership, please visit: www.capitalpplp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the stated or forecasted results to be materially different from those anticipated. Unless required by law, we expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in our views or expectations, to conform them to actual results or otherwise. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. We make no prediction or statement about the performance of our common units.

CPLP-F
Contact Details:

Capital GP L.L.C.
Jerry Kalogiratos
CEO
Tel. +30 (210) 4584 950
E-mail: j.kalogiratos@capitalpplp.com 

Capital GP L.L.C.
Nikos Kalapotharakos
CFO
Tel. +30 (210) 4584 950
E-mail: n.kalapotharakos@capitalmaritime.com 

Investor Relations / Media
Nicolas Bornozis
Capital Link, Inc. (New York)
Tel. +1-212-661-7566
E-mail: cplp@capitallink.com 
Source: Capital Product Partners L.P.


Primary Logo

