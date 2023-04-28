Trails Carolina Staff Speaks Out About The Wilderness Therapy Program
Four members of the Trails Carolina team share their experience and the program's success with students in the therapeutic wilderness program.
I think Trails works because it's experiential, and it's also a challenge by choice. We help students to challenge themselves to do something that they might have doubted that they're capable of.”LAKE TOXAWAY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Trails Carolina, a wilderness therapy program for youth and adolescents located in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Western North Carolina, is proud to have a team of dedicated staff members and therapists who are passionate about the program and the positive impact it has on its participants. Recently, four members of the Trails Carolina team spoke out about their experience working at the therapeutic wilderness program and the success they have seen in the students they work with.
Alec Rothchild, Clinical Assistant at Trails Carolina, shares his passion for working with students on a personal level. He finds the challenging process of problem-solving and tailoring solutions to each individual in a wilderness setting highly rewarding. To him, this human element is what makes his work at Trails Carolina so fulfilling.
“Something that keeps me coming back — I’m working with people on a deep and personal level. And every person is different, so being able to problem-solve and work with the students is so rewarding. I think that’s what I like most about the work [at Trails Carolina], just how human it is,” shares Alec Rothchild.
Rothchild continues, “The biggest change I’ve seen in students is how their whole being shows up when they begin breaking some of those unhelpful patterns. And it takes time, but then you really see these kids come to life. It warms my heart to see that change. It’s extremely powerful.”
Trails Carolina's team also includes licensed therapists, such as Amanda Mojave, LCMHC, who has seen first-hand how entire families benefit from the family-centered programming at Trails. Mojave cites the positive impact that family coaching and family involvement play in the child's process, “I have seen students more likely to engage in the process when they believe their parents are right alongside them. The kids feel so supported and so safe that they are more likely to engage in a deeper and more meaningful way.”
Sarah James, MA, LCMHC, LCAS, another primary therapist at Trails Carolina, shares her perspective on the program's effectiveness, “I think Trails works because it's experiential, and it's also a challenge by choice.” She believes that the program's balance of challenge and support, coupled with its experiential nature, contributes to its success. Sarah James shares, “We help and support students to challenge themselves to do something that they might have doubted that they're capable of.” By encouraging students to push past their doubts and limitations, Trails Carolina helps them achieve their full potential and lasting change.
Trails Carolina takes a holistic approach to treatment. In addition to getting families involved in the child's process, Trails intentionally incorporates wilderness therapy transitions. This process in which students move from the base camp setting to the wilderness setting enhances the retention of lessons learned and increases the potential for building resilience. This also prepares students to transition back to everyday situations with success.
Executive Director at Trails Carolina, Jeremy Whitworth, emphasizes the program's individualized approach as a key factor in its success. "Our approach is not a one-size-fits-all model. We tailor our approach to meet the needs of each individual, which helps them to build a stronger sense of self and develop the skills they need to succeed in life. It's amazing to see the transformation in our students and to know that we played a part in their journey."
By tailoring their methods to meet the unique needs of each student, Trails Carolina helps them develop a stronger sense of self and the skills necessary for success. Witnessing the transformation in their students is a source of amazement and fulfillment for the Trails Carolina team.
Trails Carolina is proud to have a team of dedicated staff members who are committed to making a positive difference in the lives of their students. Trails' wilderness therapy program provides a unique and effective approach that combines evidence-based therapeutic techniques with nature to help young people overcome challenges and reach their full potential.
For additional information about Trails Carolina and its wilderness therapy programs, visit their website at https://trailscarolina.com/.
