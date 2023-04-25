Arthroscopy Product Market Size to Reach USD 10.21 Billion by 2032 Driven by Rising Prevalence of Joint-related Diseases

Reports And Data

Arthroscopy Product Market size was USD 5.6 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 10.21 Billion in 2032, CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arthroscopy Product Market Size globally was USD 5.6 Billion in 2022 and is expected to increase to USD 10.21 Billion in 2032, with a projected revenue compound annual growth rate of 6.9% during the forecast period. Factors contributing to this growth include the rising incidence of joint-related ailments like osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, as well as an aging population. Technological advancements in arthroscopic procedures and a growing preference for less invasive surgeries also contribute to market growth.

There is also an increasing demand for arthroscopy goods with high-definition imaging and improved visualization systems, driven by the growing use of arthroscopic procedures in orthopedic and sports medicine applications. These procedures have a shorter recovery time and fewer complications than traditional open surgeries.

Patients are increasingly aware of the benefits of arthroscopic procedures and prefer them because of their minimally invasive nature and reduced postoperative discomfort, further driving market growth. The market is expanding due to increased demand for outpatient operations and the need for cost-effective healthcare solutions.

Market growth is further expected to be driven by the introduction of innovative materials and technologies, such as biodegradable implants and 3D printing, which allow for customized implants and reduce the need for revision surgeries.

However, the high cost of arthroscopy treatments and a shortage of qualified physicians in certain areas may limit market growth. To meet the demand for minimally invasive procedures and advanced imaging and visualization technologies, companies are heavily investing in research and development activities.

The global market for arthroscopy products can be categorized by product type and application outlook.

In terms of product type, the market includes arthroscopes, visualization systems, RF ablation systems, fluid management systems, and other products. Arthroscopes are used to visualize and diagnose joint conditions, while visualization systems provide high-quality images during arthroscopic procedures. RF ablation systems are used to remove damaged tissue, while fluid management systems provide irrigation and suction during procedures. Other products include various tools and instruments used in arthroscopic surgeries.

In terms of application outlook, the market includes knee, shoulder, hip, and other joints. Arthroscopy procedures are most commonly used in the knee joint, but they are also used in the shoulder and hip joints. Other joints such as the ankle, wrist, and elbow can also benefit from arthroscopic procedures.

Overall, the global market for arthroscopy products is expected to experience growth due to factors such as the rising prevalence of joint-related diseases, an aging population, and technological advancements in arthroscopic procedures. As demand for minimally invasive surgeries and advanced imaging and visualization technologies continues to increase, companies are investing in research and development to create new and innovative products to meet these needs. However, the high cost of arthroscopy treatments and a shortage of qualified physicians in certain areas may limit market growth.

Stryker Corporation made an announcement on November 11, 2020 regarding their acquisition of Wright Medical Group N.V., a global medical device company focused on extremities and biologics. The purpose of this acquisition was to broaden Stryker's product portfolio in the orthopedic market, including the arthroscopy product market.

Similarly, on November 16, 2020, Medtronic plc announced the acquisition of Medicrea, a French company specializing in personalized spinal surgery solutions. The goal of this acquisition was to expand Medtronic's product offerings in the orthopedic market, which includes the arthroscopy product market.

The global arthroscopy product market is highly competitive, with several major players operating in the industry. These companies are constantly striving to innovate and improve their products to meet the growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures and advanced imaging technologies.

Some of the key players in the market include Stryker Corporation, Arthrex Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, DePuy Synthes, Conmed Corporation, Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, ArthroCare Corporation, and Olympus Corporation.

Stryker Corporation is one of the leading companies in the arthroscopy product market, with a wide range of products including visualization systems, arthroscopes, fluid management systems, and RF ablation systems. Arthrex Inc. is another major player, specializing in products such as arthroscopic instruments, implants, and orthobiologics.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and Smith & Nephew plc also have a significant presence in the market, with offerings such as arthroscopic implants, visualization systems, and RF ablation systems. DePuy Synthes is another well-known company, offering a range of arthroscopic products including fluid management systems, visualization systems, and arthroscopes.

Other notable players in the market include Conmed Corporation, Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, ArthroCare Corporation, and Olympus Corporation. These companies offer a variety of products such as arthroscopic instruments, visualization systems, and implants.

Overall, the competition in the global arthroscopy product market is intense, with companies constantly striving to develop new and innovative products to meet the growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures and advanced imaging technologies.

