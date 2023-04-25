Game Commission to meet April 28

Submit Release
New Mexico Department of Game and Fish
Public contact, Information Center: 888-248-6866
Media contact, Darren Vaughan: 505-476-8027
darren.vaughan@dgf.nm.gov

 

The New Mexico State Game Commission will hold a meeting at 9 a.m., Friday, April 28, 2023, at the NMDGF Southeast Area Office; 1615 West College Blvd.; Roswell, New Mexico 88201. The full agenda, location details, attendee information and general information will be available on the Department of Game and Fish website.

If you are interested in participating and providing comments, but cannot attend the meeting in person, you are encouraged to pre-register to attend the meeting on the Zoom Webinar platform. In addition, there will be a live webcast on the Department’s website. Webcast participants can listen to the meeting using a desktop computer or mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets.

If you are an individual with a disability who needs a reader, amplifier, qualified sign language interpreter or any other form of auxiliary aid or service to attend or participate in the meeting, please contact Ryan Darr at 505-476-8027 or ryan.darr@dgf.nm.gov. Public documents, including the agenda and minutes, can be provided in various accessible forms.

