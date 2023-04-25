AlarisPro Secures Growth Funding From DiamondStream Partners

/EIN News/ -- BALTIMORE, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlarisPro, the leader in Uncrewed Aircraft System (UAS) fleet management, announced that it has secured additional funding from DiamondStream Partners, an aerial mobility venture capital firm, with participation from JSP Ventures and NY Technology Capital Partners. AlarisPro will use the funding to support growth initiatives including accelerated product development in support of their global customer base.



AlarisPro is a comprehensive fleet management software that empowers UAS operators and manufacturers with an advanced platform that simplifies operations and maintenance documentation and data collection. AlarisPro, and the data it produces, serve as critical safety assurance tools supporting routine expanded operations, and ultimately fully autonomous flights. The company’s background in airworthiness coupled with their systems-of-systems approach to analyzing component-level reliability data is unmatched in the industry.

“We are very excited to announce DiamondStream as an AlarisPro investor,” said AlarisPro Founder and CEO Anthony Pucciarella. “DiamondStream brings a tremendous bench of top-notch aviation, aerospace, and financial minds to the AlarisPro team. DiamondStream’s extensive network spans all verticals in the industry, and I am proud to have them supporting AlarisPro’s core mission of providing a single source of truth to support safe and reliable UAS operations.”

“We are excited to work with Tony and his team,” said Brian Flynn, Managing Director of DiamondStream Partners. “Given the massive growth the uncrewed sector will see over the course of the decade, uncrewed flight needs a platform that meets the needs of both fleet operations and maintenance. We see AlarisPro as one of the winners in this space and a critical piece of infrastructure to help the industry reach its potential.”

The AlarisPro SaaS platform is currently suited for UAS Operators and Manufacturers pursuing expanded UAS operations including Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS), Type Certification, and Part 135 Operations. The AlarisPro Safety Ecosystem® (ASE®) provides rapid communication of service bulletins, airworthiness directives, maintenance inspection changes and procedural changes to operators, pilots, and maintenance personnel. As a cloud-based system, all users are instantly connected with the latest information on any device that has an internet browser.

AlarisPro will be exhibiting at the upcoming XPONENTIAL conference from May 8-11th in Denver, CO.

About AlarisPro

Designed by military aviators and civilian UAS experts, the AlarisPro SaaS platform equips UAS operators, maintenance professionals, and manufacturers with the critical safety and reliability data needed to manage and optimize their systems and subsystems. Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, AlarisPro is proud to serve UAS manufacturers and operators across the globe. Learn more about AlarisPro at www.alarispro.com

About DiamondStream Partners

DiamondStream Partners focuses on mobility transformation with aerial mobility at the center. Its fund DiamondStream Partners Fund II invests in companies with the potential for accelerated, technology-driven growth; solid growth prospects in existing markets; and attractive valuations. Through this vertical thematic fund, DiamondStream Partners facilitates collaboration among entrepreneurs to accelerate their momentum, move the mobility ecosystem forward, and stimulate demand. The team brings operational leadership experience at British Airways, Seabury Consulting, Bain and Company, and various technology companies. Learn more at www.diamondstream.com

Contact:

1703 S. Clinton St

Baltimore, MD 21224

410.390.0500

AlarisPro.com

