Alberta Hospitality Entrepreneur Recognized as One of Top 20 Entrepreneurs Disrupting Their Industries

Amir Hassan is disrupting the Canadian hospitality industry through innovative experiential learning programs and teaching hotels.

Hinton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2023) - Amir Hassan, CEO of the Centre for Hospitality Studies and Research (CHSR), has been recognized as one of the Top 20 Entrepreneurs Disrupting Their Industries by The NYC Journal. Hassan has been recognized for his work with the Centre for Hospitality Studies and Research, a revolutionary integrated learning solution for Canadian hospitality students based in Hinton, AB.

"I'm honored to receive this recognition from The NYC Journal," said Hassan. "Throughout my career, my goal has been to deliver innovative and exceptional experiences within the hospitality industry. I'm look forward to continuing this disruptive work through CHSR, and delivering results for the industry and the communities we work within."

Hassan is a hospitality industry leader with over 25 years of international experience in concept development, management and openings. His background spans the entirety of the hospitality sector, with a proven track record in successfully managing an extensive geographically decentralized portfolio with major global brands prior to establishing CHSR. In addition to his role at CHSR, Hassan is also the CEO of Bliss Hotels & Resorts and a Partner at PAR999, a hospitality development group.

Based on a teaching hotel model originating in Switzerland, CHSR aims to develop high-quality hospitality-focused research and quality human capital for the hospitality industry. This mission will support the diversification of labour and solidify Alberta's position as a hub for human capital development within the hospitality sector. CHSR fills an important gap in the market, as Canada does not currently have a sustainable academic model that produces quality and innovative hospitality practitioners through integrated and hands-on learning activities.

Through CHSR, Hassan hopes to impact not only the student body but also the community it works within. Through partnerships with local businesses, non-profit organizations, and public entities, CHSR will create numerous job opportunities that invigorate the local economy and solidify Hinton's reputation as a sought-after destination for tourists and industry professionals alike.

"CHSR will continue to play a pivotal role in shaping Hinton's tourism industry for years to come," continued Hassan. "With our dedicated and skilled workforce, advanced research capabilities, and strong community ties, my hope is to propel Hinton to a destination of global renown."

Amir Hassan, CEO of the Centre for Hospitality Studies and Research (CHSR)

About the Centre for Hospitality Studies and Research

Established in Hinton, the Centre for Hospitality Studies and Research is a pioneering institute dedicated to providing top-notch education and research in hospitality and tourism, aimed at grooming the next generation of industry professionals. The Center's mission is underpinned by a strong commitment to upholding the highest standards of excellence, innovation, and sustainability in its teachings, thereby shaping an economically resilient and thriving local tourism industry.

Through a blend of classroom learning, work placements, and internships, the students of CHSR are given ample opportunity to apply their acquired knowledge in practice and develop a comprehensive skill set that prepares them for a successful career in the sector.

