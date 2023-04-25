Milestone Defines Value-Creation Approach to Sustainability in 2022 Report

Announces significant increase in MT of CO 2 e sequestered compared to 2021

Milestone Environmental Services, LLC ("Milestone"), a leading provider of energy waste management services and a developer of carbon sequestration infrastructure in the U.S., today announced the release of its third annual Sustainability Report, Delivering Sustainable Value. The Report outlines the company's strong Sustainability performance and upgrades to its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) program. Also highlighted is the total amount of carbon sequestered in 2022 by the company—416,732 MT CO 2 e—up from 328,959 MT CO 2 e in 2021.

"Milestone has always been a leader in energy waste sequestration, but we've also challenged ourselves to be thought leaders in the ESG and Sustainability conversation," said Milestone Vice President of Sustainability Carolina Ortega. "We believe that Sustainability efforts must be measured on their ability to create or protect value, and we are proud to present the results of our innovative approach to stakeholders and the industry in our 2022 Sustainability Report."

Highlights from FY22 Sustainability Report:

Through its energy waste sequestration operations, the Company sequestered 416,732 MT CO 2 e

Through its value-creation approach, Milestone demonstrates how Sustainability drives financial performance

Milestone President and CEO Gabriel Rio added, "Our mission to Clean Up Energy℠ is far from complete. In the coming years, you can expect to see continued development of our energy waste infrastructure, so we can enable our customers to move away from polluting onsite disposal methods. We are also making tremendous progress in Milestone Carbon™, our subsidiary devoted to developing carbon sequestration infrastructure to decarbonize other industrial activities."

This 2022 Sustainability Report demonstrates how a company like Milestone can be sustainable and profitable at its core, if designed with value-creation objectives in mind. Milestone's Sustainability Report, Delivering Sustainable Value, can be accessed online here.

About Milestone Environmental Services

Milestone is a Net Negative energy waste management company with assets throughout the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, and Haynesville Shale, and a leading developer of carbon sequestration infrastructure. We are one of the largest independent energy waste management companies in the United States, and a key business partner to energy companies looking to reduce their carbon footprint through cost-efficient waste management solutions, and to industrial emitters for proven CCS solutions. Our network of slurry injection sites and best-in-class E&P landfills provides a new avenue for management and sequestration of hydrocarbon-rich energy waste streams and CO 2 disposal. We are committed to protecting the environment and our communities by offering a better way to manage waste and play a key role in a forward-looking carbon agenda. Milestone is a partner in the transition to a sustainable energy future. For more information, please visit milestone-es.com.

