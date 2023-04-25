PreIPO® Puts Capital Formation Industry on Notice: Global Disruption is Coming

PreIPO® Boca Raton Headquarters Entrance

PreIPO ® announces its plan to underwrite the “creative destruction” of the capital formation industry

The seismic covert coups d’état of SVB and SB that recently rocked the banking industry reads like a Faustian bargain between worthy contenders and a cabal of government favored financial institutions” — David Grzan

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PreIPO®, a Wyoming fintech company headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida is putting the Capital Formation Industry on notice with the following announcement, “PreIPO® is in the midst of raising capital to complete the development of its innovative technology platform as a means to underwrite the global disruption and democratization of the capital formation industry.” In particular, this pertains to the private securities market with an emphasis on primary issuances and secondary offerings, including pre-IPOs: the engine of the capital formation process.

PreIPO® is positioning it’s go-to-market strategy to accomplish two key objectives respecting private market securities, including: 1.) facilitate global grassroots access and distribution for accredited investors; and, 2.) create on-demand liquidity for both investors and issuers alike.

PreIPO® is engineering an innovative AI powered fintech ecosystem composed of an amalgamation of revolutionary organically developed as well as aggregated leading-edge technologies, built on the famed principle of “Creative Destruction”, after the fashion of the celebrated economist, Joseph Schumpeter.

According to the Company’s CEO, David Grzan, “The seismic covert coups d’état of SVB and Signature Bank that recently rocked the banking industry reads like a Faustian bargain between worthy contenders and a cabal of government favored financial institutions, the latter of which demonstrated who ultimately holds the purse strings.” Mr. Grzan went onto say, “These inauspicious events exemplify the need; now more than ever, for PreIPO® to disrupt the status quo by leveraging the full potential of Fintech to achieve its two-pronged aspirational financial objectives; namely, global distribution and on-demand liquidity with respect to private market securities in a manner that will forever upend the means and ways in which the capital formation operates.

PreIPO® shall culminate its AI powered technology stack with PreIPO Exchange®, a globally integrated two-sided exchange designed to transact private market securities, both buy-side and sell-side. PreIPO Exchange® shall be enhanced with both PreIPO Score™ and PreIPO Intelli™; two market-leading firsts for PreIPO®, which are proudly displayed on the PreIPO® website: www.preipo.com. With that said, PreIPO® has embarked on a worldwide search for exchanges, platforms and best-in-class value-added technologies to integrate into the PreIPO® platform as a means to achieve unprecedented disruption and democratization with respect to the private securities markets. In that respect, PreIPO® is in discussions with a number of qualified candidates for inclusion into the PreIPO® ecosystem.

Furthermore, not all applicants vying for integration into the PreIPO® ecosystem shall be adopted for inclusion due to any number of reasons that range from technological incapability to the lack of precise alignment with the PreIPO® mission and vision. Certain companies, like TABs Suite, having applied for adoption and integration turned out not to be a best fit for PreIPO® and vice versa. As such any consideration with respect to M&A potential in that instance has failed to materialize, and will not materialize by choice.

PreIPO® is seeking Accredited Investors and Qualified Purchasers for its own account; and likewise, is seeking strategic alliances to augment its progressive development of its proprietary fintech platform.

For more information, please visit www.preipo.com, write or contact us at info@preipo.com or +1(888)863-1582.

About PreIPO.com: PreIPO.com is a leading financial technology company that provides innovative solutions to businesses and investors, including capital raising services, investor relations tools, and financial analytics. With a commitment to technology-driven financial solutions, PreIPO.com empowers businesses to achieve their growth objectives and helps investors discover investment opportunities with confidence.

Note: This press release is for general announcement purposes and does not contain any material non-public information.