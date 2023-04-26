Trails Carolina Wilderness Therapy Program Granted 3-Year CARF Accreditation Renewal
CARF accreditation is an internationally recognized standard of excellence for organizations that provide behavioral health services.
This accreditation is not just a mark of our program's quality, it is a recognition of the passion and hard work that our staff invest in their work with our students every day.”LAKE TOXAWAY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Trails Carolina, a therapeutic wilderness program for struggling adolescents and teens, has announced that it has been granted a three-year CARF (Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities) accreditation renewal. The CARF accreditation is an internationally recognized standard of excellence for organizations that provide behavioral health services.
— Jeremy Whitworth, Trails Carolina Executive Director
Trails Carolina's wilderness therapy programs are designed to help youth between the ages of 10 and 17 struggling with mental health, emotional, and behavioral challenges, such as depression, anxiety, defiant behavior, family conflict, and trauma. The program's unique approach to experiential therapy combines evidence-based therapeutic techniques with outdoor adventure in a wilderness setting, providing participants with a safe and supportive environment for personal growth and healing.
To achieve CARF accreditation, Trails Carolina underwent a rigorous evaluation process that included an on-site survey by CARF surveyors. The surveyors assessed Trails Carolina's program facilities and services, management practices, and overall commitment to quality care and continuous improvement. The CARF surveyors praised Trails Carolina's highly trained staff, comprehensive assessment process, and commitment to the safety and well-being of program participants.
"We’re thrilled to have achieved CARF accreditation for another three years," said Trails Carolina's Executive Director, Jeremy Whitworth. "This accreditation is a testament to our commitment to providing the highest quality wilderness therapy program to our participants and their families."
The Trails Carolina team, including masters-level therapists, trained wilderness instructors, and dedicated support staff, work tirelessly to ensure the program meets the highest standards for quality care.
According to Jeremy Whitworth, "This accreditation is not just a mark of our program's quality, it is a recognition of the passion and hard work that our staff invests in their work with our students every day."
Trails Carolina's CARF accreditation renewal is a significant achievement that required the program to undergo a rigorous evaluation process and meet high safety standards. The certification is a testament to the program's commitment to providing exceptional care to young people in need. The team at Trails Carolina will continue to work hard to maintain these high standards and provide a safe and supportive environment for youth and their parents to reap the benefits of long-lasting success.
For additional information about Trails Carolina's wilderness therapy program and CARF accreditation, please visit https://trailscarolina.com.
About Trails Carolina: Located among the Blue Ridge Mountains of Western North Carolina, Trails Carolina offers a safe and supportive environment for young people to find long-term healing and personal growth. The wilderness setting enhances the child's process of building resilience as compassionate and responsible expert therapists help them develop these skills. Families benefit from intentional family involvement programming to promote lasting change for kids and families alike. Hear what our alumni families are saying: Trails Carolina reviews from parents.
Julia Andrick
Trails Carolina
+1 208-255-6920
jandrick@trailscarolina.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Trails Carolina - Program Overview