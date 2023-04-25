EDTA to Convene in Sacramento June 11–14 for 36th Electric Vehicle Symposium and Exposition (EVS36)

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Electric Drive Transportation Association (EDTA) will host the 36th Electric Vehicle Symposium and Exposition (EVS36) on June 11-14 in the City of Sacramento, California. EDTA, the association representing the electric drive industries advancing e-mobility, invites journalists to apply for media credentials to enjoy complimentary event registration by visiting https://evs36.com/media-credentials/.

EVS36 is the premier showcase for industry innovation and the longest-running international conference devoted to electric transportation and technologies. The EVS series is recognized as the foremost event for academic, government and industry professionals who are advancing e-mobility.

“We are excited, along with our local sponsors and supporters, including Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) and Visit Sacramento, to gather the electric drive community from around the world in one of the nation’s most vibrant communities committed to electrification,” said EDTA President Genevieve Cullen.

Sacramento has long been a leader in transportation electrification, making the city an exceptional fit for EVS36. The city’s EV Parking Program was established in 1994 and the community has been at the forefront of electric drive adoption ever since. Today, Sacramento is a municipal leader in its commitment to providing public EV charging, reducing fleet emissions, and advancing electric vehicle adoption across the community.

E-mobility is at an inflection point in the nation and the world. EDTA looks forward to welcoming global EV leaders in mapping the crucial next steps for electric transportation. Visit www.EVS36.com to learn more about the event.

About the Electric Vehicle Symposium (EVS)

The Electric Vehicles Symposium (EVS) series began in 1969 as an academic forum for global networking and the exchange of technical information. As electric drive technologies progressed from classrooms and laboratories into the marketplace, EVS expanded to include academic and business audiences. Today, the EVS series is recognized as the global electric transportation industry's premier and largest forum, showcasing all forms of technologies in the market place and on the drawing boards. The event alternates annually between North America, Europe and Asia. EVS attracts academic, government and industry leaders from around the world who are interested in exploring the technical, policy and market advances for a paradigm shift to electric transportation technologies.

About EDTA

The Electric Drive Transportation Association (EDTA) is the trade association promoting battery, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fuel cell electric drive technologies and infrastructure. EDTA conducts public policy advocacy, provides education and awareness, and enables industry networking and collaboration. Our membership includes vehicle and equipment manufacturers, energy companies, technology developers, component suppliers, government agencies and others.

