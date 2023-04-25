Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Treatment Market to Experience Substantial Growth of 6 Billion by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth Rate and Key Players Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the multiple endocrine neoplasia treatment market, which was USD 2.79 billion in 2022, would rise to USD 6 billion by 2030 and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.

The comprehensive industry research on Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Treatment Market published by Data Bridge Market research which includes growth analysis, regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report. The report carefully examines the global Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Treatment Market, with a focus on most of the major players and their business strategies, geographical scope, market segments, product landscape and price, and cost structure.

Multiple endocrine neoplasias are a group of rare, inherited disorders that affect endocrine glands and develop noncancerous or cancerous tumors in at least two endocrine glands. Numerous types of tumors are related to multiple endocrine neoplasias. Many of the tumors associated with MEN type 1 are benign (noncancerous), but few can be cancerous (malignant) and can spread to other areas of your body.

Multiple endocrine neoplasia type 1 affects around 1 in 30,000 people. The onset of multiple endocrine neoplasia (MEN) type 1 can vary greatly. It has been diagnosed in children aged 8 years and adults as old as 80. It has been witnessed that the parathyroid glands are the most commonly affected endocrine glands in multiple endocrine neoplasia type 1. An increase in the huge financial support to the scientists for emerging novel interventions will increase the market growth. Over the years, it has been observed that there is currently no cure for multiple endocrine neoplasias, but it is manageable.

Opportunities

Increasing Treatment Options for Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia

Several treatment options lead to market growth. Therapeutics to treat symptoms and combat excess hormone effects surge the market growth. Surgery is often performed to remove tumors or entire affected glands, such as the thyroid. Chemotherapy and radiation therapy are also performed to improve the patient's condition. Thus, this factor boosts market growth.

Some of the major players operating in the multiple endocrine neoplasia treatment market are:

Pfizer, Inc (U.S.)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Israel)

Ipsen Pharma (France)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S.)

Amgen Inc. (U.S.)

GSK Plc (U.K.)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (U.S.)

Mylan N.V. (U.S.)

Sanofi (France)

Lilly (U.S.)

AbbVie Inc. (U.S.)

Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Treatment Market Segmentation:

Type

Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Type 1

Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Type 2

Therapy Type

Hormonal Therapy

Chemotherapy

Radiation Therapy

Treatment Type

Medication

Surgery

Drugs

Somatostatin Analogues

Thyrosin Kinase Receptors Inhibitor

mTOR Inhibitor

Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

End User

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinic

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Market Drivers: Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Treatment Market

Increasing Incidence of Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia

Multiple endocrine neoplasia type 1 affects around 1 in 30,000 people. Multiple endocrine neoplasia type 2 affects around 1 in 35,000 people. Among the subtypes of type 2, type 2A is the most prevalent form, which FMTC follows. Type 2B is relatively uncommon, resulting in around 5 percent of all cases of type 2. The incidence of multiple endocrine neoplasia type 4 is unknown, though the condition appears rare. This increasing prevalence resulted in the increasing demand for its treatment types. This factor leads to the growth of the market.

Growing Diagnostic Procedures of Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia

There are varied diagnostic procedures that lead to market growth. Procedures such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computerized tomography (C.T.) scans, and genetic testing are used widely for the correct diagnosis of patients. A genetic test must be performed to detect on a molecular level if the child has MEN2. Thus, this factor help in the market growth.

Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The multiple endocrine neoplasia treatment market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by indication, technology, product type, route of administration, end users and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the multiple endocrine neoplasia treatment market report are U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the market in the forecast period because of the increased demand for disease-specific novel treatment. Also, the rise in the incidence of endocrine tumors in this region is boosting the market growth.

Highlights of the Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Treatment Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Treatment market along with an analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D Advancements on the Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Treatment market

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Treatment Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Treatment Market, By Type Global Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Treatment Market, By Therapy Type Global Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Treatment Market, By Treatment Type Global Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Treatment Market, By Drugs Global Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Treatment Market, By Route of Administration Global Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Treatment Market, By End User Global Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel Global Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Treatment Market, By Region Global Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Treatment Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

