Wendy Lyon, "The Financial Lyon", Provides Essential Expertise to Protect Americans' Retirement
Wendy Lyon, CFO, CNC, CBC, aka “The Financial Lyon” guides clients to and through successful retirement.
Life doesn't come with a remote control. You have to get up and change it yourself.”FALLBROOK, CA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wendy Lyon, CFO, CNC, CBC, aka “The Financial Lyon” guides clients on exactly how they can protect themselves from the greatest risk to retirement that all Americans face.
— Wendy Lyon, CFO, CNC, CBC
Wendy often asks “Did you know the number of people who lived to age 100 in America increased by 46% between 2000 and 2010? Actuarial tables now go up to age 121! How long you're going to live in retirement is now the single biggest factor to consider in your retirement planning. There are strategies we can explore to fit your lifestyle and budget to help keep your ‘golden years’ golden. And, the sooner you start, the better. After all, you'll never be younger than you are today.”
“The Financial Lyon” has helped clients avoid retirement and other financial risks during the past two decades. Wendy Lyon has dedicated her career to helping others avoid life’s unexpected pitfalls. As a young wife with daughters aged one and three, she tragically lost her 24-year-old husband in a motorcycle accident. As is the case with most young families, they had not yet secured enough life insurance and other financial protections to help them through this tragedy.
As Wendy says, “There are no ‘do-overs’ in life. Wendy’s career passion is to “inform, educate and empower individuals and businesses” with the lessons that she learned the hard way. “The Financial Lyon” uses that experience to make certain that her clients “First, build wealth on a solid foundation that protects what matters most, YOU.”
In Wendy’s public speeches and presentations, she shares a very personal story as seen through the eyes of her then three-year-old daughter. The story is titled, “My Mom Learned the Hard Way, So You Don’t Have To.” The true story of Wendy’s young family may be found on LinkedIn, Wendy's Story.
Wendy may be heard on KCBQ and ESPN radio. “The Financial Lyon” may also be seen on OANN, The 700 Club, and San Diego’s CW Network, Channel 6. As Wendy says, "Life doesn't come with a remote control. You have to get up and change it yourself."
“The Financial Lyon” may be found at http://www.TheFinancialLyon.com/. Wendy Lyon may be contacted directly at (760) 390-9380 for a no cost, no obligation consultation.
About Robert J. Smith Productions:
Smith Profits has been produced game-changing marketing campaigns since the day its founder Robert J. Smith, began with and advertisement that produced dramatic results while at John Hancock in 1993. Smith Profits
Today, Smith is an award-winning writer and international bestselling author who has set worldwide production records for Fortune Global 500 companies as well as small and medium-sized businesses. Smith is a member of the Forbes Business Council. Featured Forbes Articles.
Robert J. Smith Productions is located in Winter Garden, Florida. The company’s core businesses include Advertising, Branding, and Content; Public Relations and Influence; Books and Comic Books That Sell Your Company’s Products and Services; Television, Commercials and Film. Robert J. Smith Productions
For more information, visit Robert J. Smith, and follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn and IMDb.
Media Contacts: Robert J. Smith, MFA, Forbes Business Council (407) 508-0200. Robert@RobertJSmith.com and Britt Reid Press@RobertJSmith.com.
Britt Reid
Robert J. Smith Productions
+1 407-508-0200
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Interview with Wendy Lyon “The Financial Lyon” Helping Clients Create Their Legacy