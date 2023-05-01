Trails Carolina Celebrates 15 Years of Transformative Wilderness Therapy for Youth & Families
For more than a decade and a half, Trails Carolina has provided evidence-backed, life-changing therapeutic wilderness experiences for youth ages 10-17.
— Graham Shannonhouse, Founder of Trails Carolina
Trails Carolina, a leader in wilderness therapy programs for youth and families and located among the Blue Ridge Mountains of western North Carolina, is proud to announce its 15th anniversary of serving families in need.
For more than a decade and a half, Trails Carolina has provided evidence-backed, life-changing therapeutic wilderness experiences for youth and adolescents ages 10 to 17 who are struggling with mental health, low self-esteem, and behavioral challenges.
The program's mission is to help students develop the confidence, coping mechanisms, and communication skills that will help them with building resilience, self-efficacy, and a more constructive mindset. The wilderness program also focuses on family involvement in the child's process, which involves educating parents and facilitating family healing. Trails Carolina continues to deliver on its promise: that wilderness therapy combined with proven clinical methodology produces lasting, positive change for students and their families.
Founded in 2008 by Graham Shannonhouse, Trails Carolina has consistently operated with the intention of providing real help to struggling youth, teens, and their families. Over the years, Trails Carolina has developed into a true leader in wilderness therapy and a trusted partner for parents who are seeking innovative treatment options to help their children overcome challenges.
Jeremy Whitworth, Executive Director at Trails Carolina, reflects on Trails Carolina’s evolution, “When we started in 2008, we were pioneers in a different way of doing wilderness therapy. Fast-forward to today, you can see the positive impact that our wilderness therapy program has on families, not only through data but also anecdotally.”
Since its founding, Trails Carolina has served thousands of young people and their families. The program has been consistently recognized for its excellence and commitment to quality care.
Trails Carolina has earned numerous accreditations and certifications, including the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) certification, the Outdoor Behavioral Healthcare Council's (OBH) Research Designation, and the Wilderness Risk Management Conference's (WRMC) Risk Management Accreditation. These certifications and recognitions are a badge of honor and a show of Trails Carolina’s commitment to excellence in wilderness therapy.
"We are so proud to be celebrating our 15th anniversary,” shares Executive Director Jeremy Whitworth. “It has been an incredible journey, and we are grateful for the opportunity to have helped so many young people and their families over the years. Our vision for Trails has evolved over time, but our commitment to providing the best possible care for our participants has remained constant."
Looking ahead, Trails Carolina plans to continue providing exceptional care to adolescents and families in need.
According to Graham Shannonhouse, Founder of Trails Carolina, "Our focus has always been on engaging the entire family in the process of healing. As we move forward, we will continue to innovate and evolve our program to best serve the needs of the entire family."
Trails Carolina's 15th anniversary is a significant milestone, and the program is proud to have provided much-needed therapeutic support services to so many young people and their families over the years. For anyone seeking support for a child who is struggling, Trails Carolina offers unique and effective wilderness programs for youth, complete with parallel family programming and accredited academics, that are proven to produce lasting change and help children and families heal.
For additional information about Trails Carolina and its therapeutic wilderness programs, visit www.trailscarolina.com.
Trails Carolina - Program Overview