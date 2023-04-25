Goodwill, mutual respect, understanding crucial for effective multilateralism: Ambassador

VIETNAM, April 25 - HÀ NỘI – Multilateralism is only effective if there is goodwill, mutual respect and understanding in a spirit of openness, inclusiveness and equality, Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Việt Nam's Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) has stated.

The ambassador made the statement at the UN Security Council (UNSC)’s ministerial-level discussion themed “Effective Multilateralism through the Defence of the Principles of the United Nations Charter and the 1970 Declaration on Principles of International Law” in New York on Monday.

"To promote effective multilateralism, all countries have a responsibility to observe the UN Charter and international law, especially the principle of respecting the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, not using and threatening to use forces, peacefully solving all disputes based on legal and diplomatic processes," he said.

The Vietnamese representative underlined the need to fully use all resources and opportunities to prevent conflicts and reach solutions to peace and security.

Ambassador Giang stated that constructive dialogue and respect for the legitimate rights of all parties based on international law also play an important role in resolving differences and reducing tensions.

Regarding the role of the UN, he stressed that the UN and the main agencies in the system should continue to play the central role in strengthening cooperation, dialogue and solidarity.

Việt Nam supports the role of the UNSC in ensuring respect for the UN Charter and the rule of law, as affirmed in the January 2020 Security Council Presidential Statement proposed by Việt Nam.

Ambassador Giang highlighted efforts and contributions made by Việt Nam and ASEAN in promoting solutions to global and regional challenges, contributing to maintaining peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world.

At the discussion, which drew representatives from 50 UNSC member states, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the international community should consider the principles of the UN Charter and international law, including respecting sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of all countries, not interfering in internal affairs, preventing conflicts, peaceful settling conflicts and disputes, and eliminating all forms of discrimination as the solid foundation to effectively respond to the complicated fluctuations and challenges of the international situation.

The same day Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang attended a meeting in New York to celebrate International Mother Earth Day, as Vice President of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 77).

Addressing the event, President of the UNGA 77 Csaba Kőrösi expressed concern about the impact of unsustainable economic development, production and consumption on the earth.

He also emphasised the need to reduce environmental impacts, respect biological limits, recognise the interdependence between humans and ecosystems, and look for new solutions to environmental issues.

Representatives from countries reaffirmed their interest in and commitment to promoting the protection of the earth, responding to climate change, protecting global biological systems and biodiversity, and promoting harmony with nature and the earth, thus realising sustainable development goals (SDGs) and moving towards a more sustainable world.

They stressed that these goals must be achieved through various measures such as enhancing global cooperation and multilateralism, securing resources and scientific knowledge, transferring technology, building capacity and promoting joint global efforts to address existing challenges.

In 2009, the UNGA decided to designate April 22 as International Mother Earth Day to increase public awareness and global efforts in protecting the earth and biodiversity and ensuring harmonisation between humans, other creatures and the earth. – VNS