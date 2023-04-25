Submit Release
Reethi Beach Resort Introduces The Ultimate Staycation Offer this Summer

This summer, guests can explore their inner selves with a rejuvenating lagoon swim before lunch or bask in the sun after a scrumptious high tea overlooking the Indian Ocean at Reethi Beach Resort. The possibilities are endless at this tropical paradise, where the swaying of coconut palms and the gentle lapping of waves will lull them into relaxation.

Reethi Beach Resorts offers an Ultimate Staycation package for travelers who seek a much-needed vacation in the Maldives. The package includes exclusive discounts on longer holidays to their tropical paradise. With this offer, guests can enjoy soaking up the sun, swimming in crystal clear waters, exploring stunning reefs, and snorkeling over colorful coral gardens to their liking.

Book the Reethi Ultimate Staycation NOW! And enjoy some of the finest experiences in the Maldives, all under budget, for an affordable luxury holiday just around the corner.

Package includes:

• 45% off for a minimum stay of 15 nights

• 10% Off on Motorized watersports activities

• 15% Off on Non-Motorized watersport activities

• Free laundry service (20 PCS per week)

Validity: 

• Offer Validity: Until 31st Oct 2023

Booking LinkHere 

