Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi Celebrates Earth Day with Comprehensive Sustainability Efforts

Earth Day, a day dedicated to environmental action takes place on Saturday, April 22 this year. It is celebrated to encourage individuals and organisations across the globe to reflect on the care of the planet and shed light on pollution, animals, plants, and the natural environment.

Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi is recognised as one of the most eco-friendly resorts in the Indian Ocean, with a deep commitment to sustainable practices. The resort is constantly expanding its efforts to reduce its environmental footprint while educating guests, team members, and local communities on the importance of sustainability.

Water Desalination and Bottling Plant: Most drinking water is obtained from the resort’s own desalination plant. This water, which comes in reusable glass bottles, is complimentary for guests and constitutes an essential reduction of plastic waste.

Reusable Fairmont Bottles: The resort has introduced another addition to its sustainability efforts with the launch of reusable water bottles to keep guests hydrated and eliminate the need for single-use plastic. Further, water dispensing machines are conveniently placed at different locations around the island where guests can refill their reusable bottles.

Chef’s Garden: The passionate Gardening team successfully grows lemongrass, aubergine, mint, chilli, curry leaves, onions, spinach, basil, sweet potatoes, bananas, and pineapples, among others.

Compost System: The resort converts food waste into organic compost for garden soil via its state-of-the-art compost machine, which allows for the reduction of waste disposal.

Guided Snorkelling Tours of the Coralarium: The Marine Biology team guides guests in exploring the world’s first semi-submerged art gallery and the Maldives’ first coral restoration project in the form of an art installation by British eco-artist, Jason deCaires Taylor.

Turtle Ranger Programme: In collaboration with the Olive Ridley Project, the resort helps collect ID data for research and protect sea turtles and their natural habitat.

Recycling Workshops at the Sustainability Lab: The team repurposes plastic waste and ghost nets into bespoke souvenirs, creative furniture, and essential products for local schools. In 2007, the resort recycled about 3,400 kg of plastic waste.

Participation in Global Environmental Campaigns, such as Earth Hour, Earth Day, Oceans Day, and Wildlife Day.

Polestar Collaboration: The resort has partnered with the design-focused electric car brand, Polestar, to provide sustainable airport transfers for guests.

Solar Panels: The resort has installed solar panels to harness energy from the sun, which results in a massive reduction in carbon emissions. Solar energy covers about 15% of the property’s daily power requirements.

Marine Life Presentations: All guests are welcome to join and learn more about the archipelago’s pristine yet fragile environment and some interesting facts on turtles, dolphins, manta rays, sharks, coral reefs, and the resort’s sustainability practices through a fun and educational session led by the Marine Biology team.

Green Globe Certification: Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi is the first Fairmont property in the world to achieve the coveted Green Globe Certification for its various noteworthy sustainability endeavours.

