First Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- TERRE HAUTE, Ind., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) today announced results for the first quarter of 2023.

  • Net income was $16.0 million compared to the $20.9 million reported for the same period of 2022, which included the proceeds of a legal settlement and pandemic related reserve releases, both of which were non-recurring events;
  • Diluted net income per common share of $1.33 compared to $1.67 for the same period of 2022;
  • Return on average assets was 1.32% compared to 1.63% for the three months ended March 31, 2022;
  • Credit loss provision was $1.8 million compared to negative provision of $6.6 million for the first quarter 2022; and
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $21.4 million compared to $19.7 million for the same period in 2022.1

1 Non-GAAP financial measure that Management believes is useful for investors and management to understand pre-tax profitability before giving effect to credit loss expense and to provide additional perspective on the Corporation’s performance over time as well as comparison to the Corporation’s peers and evaluating the financial results of the Corporation – please refer to the Non GAAP reconciliations contained in this release.

Average Total Loans

Average total loans for the first quarter of 2023 were $3.07 billion versus $2.78 billion for the comparable period in 2022, an increase of $292 million or 10.5%. On a linked quarter basis, average loans increased $53 million or 1.76% from $3.02 billion as of December 31, 2022.

Total Loans Outstanding

Total loans outstanding as of March 31, 2023, were $3.08 billion compared to $2.80 billion as of March 31, 2022, an increase of $275 million or 9.82%, primarily driven by increases in Commercial Construction and Development, Commercial Real Estate, and Consumer Auto loans. On a linked quarter basis, total loans increased $12.6 million or 0.41% from $3.07 billion as of December 31, 2022.

“We are pleased with our first quarter results, as we experienced another quarter of loan growth and expansion of our net interest margin, contributing to our eighth consecutive quarter of net interest income growth. Our pre-tax, pre-provision net income was at near record levels and expenses were well controlled,” said Norman L. Lowery, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “With the turbulent environment that arose in the financial services industry towards the end of the quarter, our balance sheet remains strong, our liquidity is stable, and our capital levels remain strong.”

Average Total Deposits

Average total deposits for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, were $4.25 billion versus $4.43 billion as of March 31, 2022.

Total Deposits

Total deposits were $4.17 billion as of March 31, 2023, compared to $4.40 billion as of March 31, 2022. On a linked quarter basis, total deposits decreased $203.5 million, or 4.66% from $4.37 billion.

Shareholder Equity

Shareholder equity at March 31, 2023, was $505.5 million compared to $525.4 million on March 31, 2022. The decrease resulted in part from the return of $18.0 million of capital to shareholders through the repurchase of 413,311 shares of the Corporation’s common stock, as well as a $0.54 semi-annual dividend and a $0.20 special dividend paid in the first quarter of 2023. The possible repurchase of an additional 830,220 shares remain under the current authorization. The decrease in equity is also reflective of higher interest rates which affected the accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) on investments available for sale. AOCI decreased $55 million in comparison to March 31, 2022, but increased $14 million in comparison to December 31, 2022.

Book Value Per Share

Book Value per share was $41.89 at March 31, 2023, compared to $42.25 at March 31, 2022, partially driven by the aforementioned return of capital to our shareholders. On a linked quarter basis, the March 31, 2023 book value per share is a 6.21% increase over the December 31, 2022 book value per share of $39.44.

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Asset Ratio

The Corporation’s tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 8.63% at March 31, 2023, compared to 8.65% at March 31, 2022, partially driven by the aforementioned share repurchases.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 was $44.3 million, compared to $37.8 million reported for the same period of 2022, an increase of $6.5 million or 17.25%. Notwithstanding increased funding costs and two fewer days in the quarter, on a linked quarter basis net interest income increased $677 thousand or 1.55% from the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, was 3.96% compared to the 3.16% reported at March 31, 2022, an increase of 80 basis points or 25.32%. On a linked quarter basis, the net interest margin increased 15 basis points from 3.81% as of December 31, 2022. Loan yield increased 29 basis points quarter over quarter, while the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 21 basis points.

Nonperforming Loans

Nonperforming loans as of March 31, 2023, were $12.1 million versus $8.4 million as of March 31, 2022. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.39% as of March 31, 2023, versus 0.30% as of March 31, 2022.

Credit Loss Provision

The provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was $1.8 million, compared to negative provision of $6.6 million for the first quarter 2022, which took into account revised assumptions resulting in reserve releases following pandemic period increases.

Net Charge-Offs

In the first quarter of 2023 net charge-offs were $2.0 million compared to $1.2 million in the same period of 2022.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The Corporation’s allowance for credit losses as of March 31, 2023, was $39.6 million compared to $40.5 million as of March 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.29% as of March 31, 2023, compared to 1.44% as of March 31, 2022. On a linked quarter basis, the allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans decreased 1 basis point from 1.30% as of December 31, 2022.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 was $9.4 million and $13.7 million, respectively. Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2022 included the aforementioned legal settlement of $4.0 million.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was $32.3 million compared to $31.3 million in 2022, reflecting strong expense control. This increase is inclusive of an 83.88% increase in FDIC assessments from $428 thousand in the first quarter of 2022 to $787 thousand for the same period in 2023. Salaries increased $118 thousand or 0.91% to $13.1 million in the first quarter of 2023 versus the same period in 2022 and includes a $15 minimum hourly wage adopted in September 2022 as well as a 4.2% merit increase for 2023.

Efficiency Ratio

The Corporation’s efficiency ratio was 58.73% for the quarter ending March 31, 2023, versus 59.54% for the same period in 2022.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was $3.6 million versus $5.8 million for the same period in 2022. The effective tax rate for 2023 was 18.42% compared to 21.79% for 2022. Pretax income for the first quarter 2022 was significantly higher than pretax income for first quarter 2023. Since our permanent differences remained similar, income was the driving factor for the decrease in effective tax rate.

About First Financial Corporation

First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A. First Financial Bank N.A., the fifth oldest national bank in the United States, operates 71 banking centers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee. Additional information is available at www.first-online.bank.

Investor Contact:
Rodger A. McHargue
Chief Financial Officer
P: 812-238-6334
E: rmchargue@first-online.com


    Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
    2023   2022   2022
END OF PERIOD BALANCES                      
Assets   $ 4,866,821     $ 4,989,281     $ 5,081,794  
Deposits   $ 4,165,398     $ 4,368,871     $ 4,395,190  
Loans, including net deferred loan costs   $ 3,080,044     $ 3,067,438     $ 2,804,650  
Allowance for Credit Losses   $ 39,620     $ 39,779     $ 40,516  
Total Equity   $ 505,499     $ 475,284     $ 525,444  
Tangible Common Equity(a)   $ 412,118     $ 381,585     $ 431,629  
                       
AVERAGE BALANCES                      
Total Assets   $ 4,851,484     $ 4,930,611     $ 5,149,642  
Earning Assets   $ 4,613,126     $ 4,690,594     $ 4,927,680  
Investments   $ 1,407,944     $ 1,393,753     $ 1,468,471  
Loans   $ 3,068,716     $ 3,015,903     $ 2,777,168  
Total Deposits   $ 4,252,161     $ 4,383,505     $ 4,427,806  
Interest-Bearing Deposits   $ 3,407,590     $ 3,509,416     $ 3,525,766  
Interest-Bearing Liabilities   $ 96,160     $ 84,210     $ 106,005  
Total Equity   $ 487,834     $ 438,767     $ 565,123  
                       
INCOME STATEMENT DATA                      
Net Interest Income   $ 44,335     $ 43,658     $ 37,811  
Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent(b)   $ 45,654     $ 44,724     $ 38,908  
Provision for Credit Losses   $ 1,800     $ 2,725     $ (6,550 )
Non-interest Income   $ 9,375     $ 10,568     $ 13,738  
Non-interest Expense   $ 32,321     $ 32,501     $ 31,344  
Net Income   $ 15,980     $ 16,521     $ 20,924  
                       
PER SHARE DATA                      
Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share   $ 1.33     $ 1.37     $ 1.67  
Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share   $     $ 0.74     $  
Book Value Per Common Share   $ 41.89     $ 39.44     $ 42.25  
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share(c)   $ 34.16     $ 28.67     $ 34.71  
Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding     12,058       12,037       12,538  

_______________________________
(a) Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible common equity by excluding goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholder’s equity.
(b) Net interest income fully tax equivalent is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate net interest income fully tax equivalent by adding back the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income to net interest income. We calculate the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income by dividing tax exempt income by the net of tax rate of 75%.
(c) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate the factor by dividing average tangible common equity by average shares outstanding. We calculate average tangible common equity by excluding average intangible assets from average shareholder’s equity.


Key Ratios   Three Months Ended  
    March 31,     December 31,     March 31,  
    2023     2022     2022  
Return on average assets   1.32 %   1.34 %   1.63 %
Return on average common shareholder's equity   13.10 %   15.06 %   14.81 %
Efficiency ratio   58.73 %   58.78 %   59.54 %
Average equity to average assets   10.06 %   8.90 %   10.97 %
Net interest margin(a)   3.96 %   3.81 %   3.16 %
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases   0.26 %   0.32 %   0.18 %
Credit loss reserve to loans and leases   1.29 %   1.30 %   1.44 %
Credit loss reserve to nonperforming loans   328.06 %   414.36 %   481.24 %
Nonperforming loans to loans and leases   0.39 %   0.31 %   0.30 %
Tier 1 leverage   11.30 %   10.78 %   9.94 %
Risk-based capital - Tier 1   14.27 %   13.58 %   14.46 %

________________________________
(a) Net interest margin is calculated on a tax equivalent basis.


Asset Quality   Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
    2023   2022   2022
Accruing loans and leases past due 30-89 days   $ 18,934     $ 28,875     $ 13,698  
Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more   $ 1,157     $ 1,119     $ 707  
Nonaccrual loans and leases   $ 10,920     $ 8,481     $ 7,712  
Other real estate owned   $ 336     $ 337     $ 236  
Nonperforming loans and other real estate owned   $ 12,413     $ 9,937     $ 13,197  
Total nonperforming assets   $ 15,327     $ 12,923     $ 16,728  
Gross charge-offs   $ 4,376     $ 4,388     $ 3,254  
Recoveries   $ 2,417     $ 1,947     $ 2,015  
Net charge-offs/(recoveries)   $ 1,959     $ 2,441     $ 1,239  


Non-GAAP Reconciliations   Three Months Ended March 31,
    2023   2022
($in thousands, except EPS)              
Income before Income Taxes   $ 19,589     $ 26,755  
Provision for credit losses     1,800       (6,550 )
Provision for unfunded commitments           (500 )
Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income   $ 21,389     $ 19,705  
                 


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)
             
    March 31,   December 31,
    2023
   2022
    (unaudited)
ASSETS            
Cash and due from banks   $ 82,621     $ 222,517  
Federal funds sold     12,931       9,374  
Securities available-for-sale     1,340,781       1,330,481  
Loans:            
Commercial     1,798,240       1,798,260  
Residential     675,978       673,464  
Consumer     598,299       588,539  
      3,072,517       3,060,263  
(Less) plus:            
Net deferred loan costs     7,527       7,175  
Allowance for credit losses     (39,620 )     (39,779 )
      3,040,424       3,027,659  
Restricted stock     15,384       15,378  
Accrued interest receivable     20,402       21,288  
Premises and equipment, net     68,158       66,147  
Bank-owned life insurance     116,117       115,704  
Goodwill     86,985       86,985  
Other intangible assets     6,396       6,714  
Other real estate owned     336       337  
Other assets     76,286       86,697  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 4,866,821     $ 4,989,281  
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Deposits:            
Non-interest-bearing   $ 830,233     $ 857,920  
Interest-bearing:            
Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits     58,476       50,608  
Other interest-bearing deposits     3,276,689       3,460,343  
      4,165,398       4,368,871  
Short-term borrowings     108,584       70,875  
FHLB advances     34,585       9,589  
Other liabilities     52,755       64,653  
TOTAL LIABILITIES     4,361,322       4,513,988  
             
Shareholders’ equity            
Common stock, $.125 stated value per share;            
Authorized shares-40,000,000            
Issued shares-16,137,220 in 2023 and 16,114,992 in 2022            
Outstanding shares-12,065,888 in 2023 and 12,051,964 in 2022     2,012       2,012  
Additional paid-in capital     143,408       143,185  
Retained earnings     630,809       614,829  
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)     (125,589 )     (139,974 )
Less: Treasury shares at cost-4,071,332 in 2023 and 4,063,028 in 2022     (145,141 )     (144,759 )
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY     505,499       475,293  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 4,866,821     $ 4,989,281  
                 


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)
               
    Three Months Ended
    March 31,
    2023   2022
               
INTEREST INCOME:              
Loans, including related fees   $ 44,595     $ 32,357  
Securities:              
Taxable     6,236       4,583  
Tax-exempt     2,598       2,348  
Other     1,271       365  
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME     54,700       39,653  
INTEREST EXPENSE:              
Deposits     9,527       1,676  
Short-term borrowings     808       82  
Other borrowings     30       84  
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE     10,365       1,842  
NET INTEREST INCOME     44,335       37,811  
Provision for credit losses     1,800       (6,550 )
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION              
FOR LOAN LOSSES     42,535       44,361  
NON-INTEREST INCOME:              
Trust and financial services     1,317       1,372  
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts     6,818       6,654  
Other service charges and fees     204       106  
Securities gains (losses), net           5  
Interchange income     47       118  
Loan servicing fees     285       359  
Gain on sales of mortgage loans     180       662  
Other     524       4,462  
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME     9,375       13,738  
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:              
Salaries and employee benefits     17,158       17,342  
Occupancy expense     2,599       2,522  
Equipment expense     3,299       2,907  
FDIC Expense     787       428  
Other     8,478       8,145  
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE     32,321       31,344  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES     19,589       26,755  
Provision for income taxes     3,609       5,831  
NET INCOME     15,980       20,924  
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)              
Change in unrealized gains/(losses) on securities, net of reclassifications and taxes     14,238       (68,914 )
Change in funded status of post retirement benefits, net of taxes     147       315  
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)   $ 30,365     $ (47,675 )
PER SHARE DATA              
Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share   $ 1.33     $ 1.67  
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)     12,058       12,538  

