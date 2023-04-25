Vistazo Media Group (VMG) Platform Received $8.5 Million in Financing to Build a User-Friendly Media Platform

March 20, after a period of evaluation and investigation, Vistazo Media Group (VMG) received $8.5 million in joint investment from globally renowned capital, with the aim of building a global industry-leading media platform to help digital transformation and upgrade of media in local markets, boosting the whole media industry towards deeper development and creating a user-friendly media platform.

The entire investment is entering the compliance approval process, requiring regulatory and operational approval, and the overall is expected to be completed in one month. VMG, with the capital funding support, will be used to enhance its business and attract more talent to join, as well as optimize advanced technologies such as big data, cloud computing, AI intelligent algorithms, smart auditing and smart monitoring, to better capture user demand pain points and use them to carry out better quality services.

VMG will also combine its own characteristics to launch quality services for global users, create a consumer experience that is closer to the public, and establish a reliable and trustworthy media platform that caters specifically to the mass market. VMG will also use its platform to enhance the connection and interaction with its customers, to achieve customer demand insight, marketing placement decision optimization and other needs, and to provide diversified and in-depth services.

VMG's main projects are based on the film review market and actively respond to global film market demand. It brings new employment and investment models to the US, France, UK, Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Asia region, etc. and provides public employment opportunities in all regions. After several years of practice and operation, it has achieved good results and public recognition in various countries.

VMG has partnerships with brands, agencies, media groups, and cable and satellite providers, and is endorsed by leading national and international organizations. It supports global languages and has a 30-40% market share in the UK, France, Korea, Australia, Southeast Asia and Asian countries. VMG's growth has profoundly impacted and changed the way millions of media users around the world work and live.

VMG says it will continue to follow the business philosophy of "cooperation, service and win-win", learning to think in a user-oriented way, finding the topics that users really care about, providing services in a quality way, and making content that users are really interested in and like.

