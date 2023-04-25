Snappy Partners with Change to Support Earthquake Relief Efforts in Turkey and Syria

Change powers Snappy's wide array of donation gift options

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Snappy , a leading corporate gifting platform, has partnered with Change , a technology platform powering donations and social impact, to support earthquake relief efforts in Turkey and Syria. Change provides the technology that allows Snappy gift recipients to choose charitable donations as one of their gift options, broadening the opportunity to give back. At time of publishing, Snappy customers have raised over $20,000 to organizations that are helping in impacted regions.

Following the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, relief organizations sounded the alarm to support rebuilding efforts. Because Change provides access to over 200,000 accredited charities and vets organizations to support during times of crisis, Snappy was able to quickly add new nonprofit options to their curated gift collections. Over a period of two months, Snappy raised over $20,000 for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the Syrian American Medical Society Foundation, and Project Hope.

Snappy recipients have the ability to donate their gift to theme-based causes. Change manages the regulatory and compliance components associated with donating to multiple nonprofits, providing a consolidated tax receipt and managing nonprofit verification to ensure that donations are directed only to trusted and credible organizations. Due to this relieved burden, Snappy is able to seamlessly integrate charitable giving opportunities into their platform.

"At Snappy, doing good and spreading positivity are at the core of what we're building. This is why we are dedicated to creating experiences across our platforms that make it easy for people to directly impact the lives of others, whether it is through the joy of gifting or extending support through charitable donations," said Rachel Kowarski, Snappy's Head of Strategic Partnerships & Curation. "Partnering with Change allows us to broaden the opportunity to choose the perfect gift by including timely social impact as one of our possible selections."

Charitable giving has been part of Snappy's DNA from the start. This long-standing partnership with Change has enabled Snappy to donate to a multitude of causes, having raised over $1 million for Make-A-Wish and over $50,000 for UNICEF in Ukraine over the past two years.

About Snappy

Snappy is an award-winning gifting company with platforms that combine fun, personal experiences with advanced technology to take the guesswork out of gifting. Snappy has become the trusted partner to over 3,000 enterprise customers and has sent millions of gifts worldwide. Snappy is committed to enhancing the joy of gift-giving and recently expanded its suite of offerings to include consumer-facing and small business platforms.

About Change

Change is the leading donation processing platform that partners with companies like Brex, Blackbaud, and Porsche to engage a new generation of socially conscious consumers. With Change's donations API, organizations have the power to donate to over 200,000 accredited charities, maintain regulatory compliance, simplify tax reporting, and track donation data in real-time.

