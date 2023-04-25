Sam's Club Debuts MAP Partners Club to Connect Advertisers With Approved Agencies and Technology Partners

New partners include CommerceIQ, Flywheel, Pacvue, Skai and Stackline

Sam's Club®, a division of Walmart Inc. and a leading membership warehouse club, announces the launch of its new partner program for Sam's Club Member Access Platform (MAP). MAP Partners Club connects advertisers with a certified network of agencies and technology providers to maximize campaign performance. MAP Partners Club launches with three technology partners — CommerceIQ, Pacvue and Skai — and two managed service partners — Flywheel and Stackline — with more to come.

MAP Partners Club makes it easy for advertisers to identify authorized partners who can help them plan, buy, optimize and scale their advertising campaigns. Through partners, advertisers can enhance their campaigns with bidding and budget optimization, day-parting, advanced analytics and insights and more.

"One of the pillars of our mission here at MAP is to make it 'Easy to Buy' for our advertisers," said Austin Leonard, Head of Sales, Sam's Club Member Access Platform. "We know that our advertisers often work with multiple partners for media planning and execution across multiple networks and ad tech providers. Through MAP Partners Club, they can leverage world-class partners to integrate Sam's Club advertising, providing one place to buy and assess performance of sponsored product campaigns — all while driving growth."

Advertisers and agencies who work with Sam's Club MAP can immediately buy sponsored products ads along with campaign-enhancing technologies provided by Commerce IQ, Pacvue and Skai, using a self-service interface. Additionally, for advertisers who prefer to work with a full-service agency for ad buys, they can immediately begin buying Sam's Club MAP ads via Flywheel and Stackline. Additional partners and functionalities will be added to the program in the near future.

For partners, MAP Partners Club provides direct access to thousands of potential customers across the Sam's Club spectrum of suppliers and advertisers. Once approved, partners in the program will be identified with easy-to-understand, color-coded badges — tech, agency and more — making it easy for advertisers to connect with and implement the partners they need.

MAP Partners Club adds new capabilities to the already powerful Sam's Club MAP product suite, enhancing it for advertisers and partners — but most importantly, this will help deliver an improved ad experience for members, making the Sam's Club shopping experience better than ever.

About Sam's Club

Sam's Club®️, a division of Walmart Inc. WMT, is a leading membership warehouse club offering superior products, savings and services to millions of members in nearly 600 clubs in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Now in its 40th year, Sam's Club continues to redefine warehouse shopping with its highly curated assortment of high-quality fresh food and Member's Mark® items, in addition to market leading technologies and services like Scan & Go™️, Curbside Pickup and home delivery service in select markets. To learn more about Sam's Club, visit the Sam's Club Newsroom, shop at SamsClub.com and interact with Sam's Club on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and TikTok.

About Sam's Club Member Access Platform At Sam's Club, we are member obsessed. We lead with this obsession by offering a curated assortment of high-quality products at an incredible value. We lead with this obsession by providing our members with a multi-touchpoint experience, whether they are shopping our Clubs, on SamsClub.com, in-app or with Curbside Pickup and Delivery. We lead with this obsession every day.

We know our members want a shopping experience that is easy, convenient and personalized. And we know that our agencies, ad tech platforms, suppliers and marketers want to reach our members efficiently and effectively. With Sam's Club Member Access Platform (MAP), our journey starts with our members. Next, we create and give partners experiences, tools and opportunities that help members discover new products at the time they need and want them.

MAP's mission is to provide the most valuable and additive ads experience to our members. It's our member-first approach that differentiates us, along with the combination of our platform, our products, our people, our processes and our first-party data.

