H-Town Vibes Take Over the Music Scene with Paul Bangz's New Single
EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston, TX native rapper and hip hop artist Paul Bangz is quickly making a name for himself in the music industry. After gaining some buzz in the underground music scene with his debut mixtape, The Trill Mixtape, he has decided to take it to the next level by entering the mainstream music world. His latest single “Came Down” was released last week to rave reviews and has become an instant hit.
Paul Bangz is no stranger to the rap and hip hop scene. His unique style of freestyling rather than writing lyrics on paper gives him an edge over other artists in his genre. He combines this classic Houston-style vibe with pop culture references and witty bars that everyone can relate to, making for a truly remarkable listening experience.
The new single “Came Down” is set to be one of Paul Bangz's biggest hits yet. With its catchy beats and entertaining rhymes, it has already climbed up the charts and earned over 50K streams across multiple platforms worldwide. Fans are excited about what else will come from this talented artist, who many feel is on track to becoming one of Houston's greatest musical talents ever.
Paul Bangz is sure to be around for some time as he continues to grow musically and build on his already strong fan base. His unique style of combining elements from both modern rap/hip hop culture as well as traditional Houston sounds makes him stand out amongst his peers and will continue winning hearts all over the country if not internationally sooner rather than later.
Follow Paul on IG @RealPaulJr to get all his new updates.
Gerard Tipps
Paul Jr Bangz
pauljrsbusiness@gmail.com