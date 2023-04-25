Updated College Scorecard Will Help Students Find High Value Postsecondary Programs

There were 2,464 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,101 in the last 365 days.
By: Roberto J. Rodríguez, Assistant Secretary, Office of Planning, Evaluation and Policy Development
We need a system that’s inclusive, that delivers value, and that produces equitable outcomes. We need transparency in data more now than ever before.– Secretary Miguel Cardona
The U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard is a free online tool to help students of all ages, families, educators, counselors, and other college access professionals make data-informed decisions when choosing a college or university to attend. Through an open and easy-to-use website, the Scorecard supports students on their pathway to college and future careers by increasing the transparency of information that will help them understand the benefits of a higher education, such as college costs, student debt, graduation rates, admissions test scores and acceptance rates, student body diversity, post-college earnings, and much more.
Under Secretary Cardona’s leadership, the Department of Education is working to Raise the Bar in education by reimagining pathways to college and careers and by building a more inclusive, accessible higher education system that delivers value and upward mobility to students. The College Scorecard advances these goals by leveraging open data and technology to help young people and adults, families, and those in the workforce better navigate their options for college and career-readiness, steer clear of programs that fall short of delivering a strong return on investment, and choose a path that will prepare them for well-paying jobs and rewarding careers in today’s globally competitive world.
With this update, we are pleased to announce several new features on the College Scorecard, including recent data on student debt and earnings from the National Student Loan Data System and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), and the ability for users to explore information on campus and faculty diversity, graduate school outcomes, and longer-term earnings by college. This year’s enhancements include the following:
Beyond expanding our College Scorecard’s data sets, users now benefit from a new, more user-friendly field of study interface that makes it easier for students and families to navigate the data, discover programs, and compare information on fields of study across multiple institutions.
Today’s updates are reflective of the Department’s commitment to continuously improve the College Scorecard so that it works for prospective students and families; to maintaining open and accessible postsecondary education data; and to promoting greater engagement in and awareness of postsecondary outcomes, including through a user-friendly web tool; downloadable files; and an application program interface (API) for web developers to integrate the data into their own tools.
Last year alone, customers accessed the College Scorecard over two million times. The Department will continue to raise the bar for transparency in postsecondary education through open and accessible data. Students deserve to know which colleges deliver education at a great value, reflect a diverse student population, and equip their graduates for success in the workforce. With the tools and resources announced today, prospective students are better positioned than ever to make informed choices about their path to college, careers, and a successful future.