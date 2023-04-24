Net-zero commitments: What is needed from non-state entities to reach net-zero emissions?

At COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, the United Nations’ High-Level Expert Group on the Net Zero Emissions Commitments of Non-State Entities (the Group) delivered their report, “Integrity Matters: Net Zero Commitments by Businesses, Financial Institutions, Cities and Regions.” The report presented recommendations to increase robust net-zero commitments by non-state actors and advance their achievement. How have businesses, financial institutions, cities, and regions responded to these commitments? What challenges do non-state actors confront?

On May 1, The Center for Sustainable Development (CSD) at Brookings will host an online public event to explore what measures will be needed in the next year to ensure that a net-zero future remains within reach. The event will begin with opening remarks from John W. McArthur. Catherine McKenna will deliver the keynote, share insights on the Group’s findings, and discuss the challenges and opportunities associated with the transition to a net-zero future.

Following the keynote address, Catherine McKenna will join a panel discussion, alongside Helen Mountford and Carsten Stendevad, moderated by Sanjay Patnaik. The panelists will offer their perspectives on the role of non-state entities and share strategies for achieving net-zero emissions.

After their discussion, speakers will take audience questions. Online viewers can submit questions via Twitter @BrookingsGlobal using #NetZero2050 or email events@brookings.edu.