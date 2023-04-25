Axiom Exhibiting at Clinical Operations in Oncology Trials West Coast 2023

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics ("Axiom"), a premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services focused on small-to-medium life science organizations, will be exhibiting at Clinical Operations in Oncology Trials West Coast 2023, April 25-26 in Burlingame, CA.



The 10th annual conference brings together leading pharma and biotech professionals from across the West Coast to explore new processes and technologies to optimize their clinical and outsourcing operations in the oncology space. This year’s program allows delegates to attend two different streams: “Clinical Operations in Oncology Trials” and “Technology and Innovation.”

“Axiom is delighted to be back at the Clinical Operations in Oncology Trials event this year. Supporting clinical studies in oncology has been a cornerstone of Axiom’s work throughout our 22 year history. That experience has given us an industry leading perspective on how to manage the unique complexity and specifics that oncology studies present. Key to our success is the application of our Fusion eClinical Suite.



The integrated nature of Fusion provides real time access to a variety of data sources like EDC, imaging, pharmacovigilance, and product inventory. Having a single log-in point of access to review these key study components saves time and increases quality of important study related decisions,” says Brian Dempster, VP Global Clinical Management.

Axiom invites attendees to come visit the team at Booth 20 for a chat over coffee to discuss upcoming study strategy needs and how Fusion eClinical Suite can help accelerate your next study.

To register for this event, please visit: https://www.arena-international.com/event/oncologywestcoast/



Learn more about Axiom’s Fusion eClinical Suite: https://www.axiommetrics.com/fusion-eclinical-suite/

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Axiom is celebrating 22 years of delivering hundreds of studies in dozens of countries. Since its founding in 2001, Axiom has delivered data-driven, powerful, and cost-effective eClinical Solutions and Services dedicated to small-to-medium life science companies. Axiom Fusion eClinical Suite is the most adaptable, Unified Platform that serves as the Connected Hub for all your Clinical Trial and operational data and reporting. Choose from 15+ unified modules on a single platform: EDC, DM, RTSM/IRT, CTMS, Inventory Management, ePRO, eConsent, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central/Local Lab, Imaging Management, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. We are an embedded partner dedicated to the success of your study, offering managed services such as: Data Management, On-Demand Data Analytics, Biostatistics, Clinical Management, eTMF Management and Pharmacovigilance.



For more information, please visit https://www.axiommetrics.com

PR Contact

Nidhi Patel

pr@axiom.cc

+1 437.225.7676