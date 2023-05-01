The man who taught birds to fly, an upcoming movie by producer Oscar Generale

The only man to have flown over Everest by hang glider

New film project for Oscar Generale, a well-known film producer of Italian origin who has been living and working in the United States for years. Generale is known for producing the movie "The Poison Rose" by director George Gallo, starring John Travolta, Morgan Freeman, Brendan Fraser and "The Music Of Silence" dedicated Andrea Bocelli, starring Antonio Banderas, Jordì Mollà and Toby Sebastian to name a few.

Oscar Generale is now working on a very inspiring story based on the book Giusy D'Arrigo wrote about her brother, Angelo D'Arrigo. Captivated by the events of this extraordinary man and his life, Generale bought the rights to Giusy's book to produce a film about her brother Angelo D'Arrigo's incredible life. A sportsman, nature lover and world record holder in the field of hang gliding and paragliding, Angelo D'Arrigo, put his talents to use to expand research on one of the most ancestral human desires: flying.

Half Sicilian, half French, Angelo D'Arrigo was a daredevil. He was a free flight teacher, mountain guide and ski instructor among his many talents. D'Arrigo became known throughout International Free Flight Competitions by winning World and European Championships. Always trying to go further, he then left the competitive circuit and dedicated himself to “Metamorphosis”, his multi-year project aimed at becoming more and more symbiotic with the instinctive flight of migratory birds. And doing so without the aid of an engine.

In 1991 he flew for three days from Sicily and landed near Cairo, where he was arrested and held for a month in a maximum-security Libyan prison due to being mistaken for an Israeli spy. In 2001 he flew over the Sahara and the Mediterranean Sea, following the route of migratory hawks. In 2002 he guided a flock of Siberian cranes (which were born in captivity) , an endangered species, for 5300 km and returned them to their natural habitat. He was the only person with such a unique skill and expertise to be able to pull off such a feat.

In 2004 he achieved his most glamorous adventure, a free-flight overflight, for the first time in history, of the world's highest peak, Everest. After flying nearly ten kilometers in the air with only carbon tubes and kevlar wings, Angelo D'Arrigo tragically died that same year in a plane crash in Sicily. The crash occurred during preparations for what would have been another striking achievement: combining yoga breathing techniques with those of the Andes Condors to fly nine thousand meters above sea level without the support of oxygen tanks. Unfortunately, D'Arrigo's life tragically ended in such an unexpected way.

Generale is always looking for true stories related to his homeland of Italy. It is his way of paying homage to his country and sharing with the world untold stories that have impacted history, people and cultures. Angelo D'Arrigo lived an inspiring life, one that pushed the envelope for what is humanly possible and such dedication and courage has ignited Oscar Generale to share his unknown story through cinemas world-wide.