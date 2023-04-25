THE GOOD SHROOM PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON SALES ACTIVITIES & GRANT OF OPTIONS

MONTREAL, April 25, 2023 /CNW/ - The Good Shroom Co Inc. (the "Company") provides an update on sales of various products and grant of options.

The Corporation announces that it has granted a total of 500,000 share purchase options to its directors and officers, pursuant to the Corporation's 10% rolling stock option plan, each having an exercise price of $0.16 and expiring March 30, 2030. Half of the options vested immediately and the remaining 250,000 will vest March 30, 2024.

Sales Activities

In early April 2023 the Company transitioned Sky Cuddler Kush Bio and Cherry Blossom cannabis flowers from approximately 25% of Quebec cannabis stores to all stores.

Also in April 2023 the Company launched Habibi Kush hash in Quebec.

OG Jerk, THC infused beef jerky, remains the #1 selling Cannabis edible in Quebec in terms of weekly units sold and in total revenue (according to https://quebec.weedcrawler.ca/best_sellers).

The Company expects to launch a variety of its products in Alberta sometime during the summer of 2023 including OG Jerk and a variety of infused joints.

Afghan Gold and "Joints Infusés d'Afghan Gold" maintain their top 10 selling positions in their respective categories (according to https://quebec.weedcrawler.ca/best_sellers).

The company's CEO Mr. Eric Ronsse stated "I encourage shareholders and prospective investors to pay close attention to the results of our third quarter ended April 30 2023 to be disseminated prior to June 30 2023."

About the Company

MUSH operates a portfolio of brands which include traditional cannabis and beverage products. It exists to promote the use of functional ingredients such as probiotics and functional mushrooms in consumer products.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Corporation with respect to future business activities and sales, including the anticipated orders to be placed by the SQDC. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Corporation's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected are the following: market acceptance of the Company's hash and other cannabis products, changes in the vendor's business or strategy, changes in our supplier's operations and pricing, expectations regarding competition and their pricing strategy; maintaining in good standing all necessary regulatory licenses and authorizations for its products; the benefits, safety, efficacy, dosing and social acceptance of cannabis related products and no material changes in the legal environment; changes in applicable laws and regulations compliance with extensive government regulation; operational risks related to and COVID-19 or other pandemic and supply chain disruptions and shortages. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. The Company does not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

