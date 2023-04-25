Lords & Company Worldwide Holdings Inc. Subsidiary Lords of Gastown Motorcycle Company had a Huge Success at Motorcycle Beach Party Mazatlan, Mexico Entering Into a Distribution Collaberation with Paulo Orozco for All of Mexico

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / Lords & Company Worldwide Holdings Inc. ("LRDS" or the "Company") LRDSLRDSF(FSE:4XM) is pleased to announce Lords of Gastown Motorcycle MBP - Motorcycle Beach Party event in Mazatlán, Mexico was a huge success, with a turnout of over 16,000 motorcycle enthusiasts from all over North America and Mexico. Attendance for the 27th annual Mazatlán International Motorcycle Week (Legendaria Semana De La Moto) was over 60,000 over the four-day weekend.

Lords of Gastown shared moments from MBP on Instagram's live broadcast, post and stories which can be viewed at https://www.instagram.com/lordsofgastown/?hl=en and on our Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/lordsofgastown/. The Motorcycle Beach Party hosted DJ Sonido, Factor Zimple, Grupo Aliado, La Reta, Smoking Kills, Group de Alcurnia, La Rezaka, Acixion and Alejandro Marcovich El Animal (Tribute to Caifanes)

We are also pleased to announce we have formed a distribution collaboration with Motoclub Mazatlan's, Paulo Orozco to further expand our initial line of Lords of Sinaloa sleeveless t, t-shirts and hoodies. Lords growing popularity in Mexico and the USA has shown demand for Lords branded products is achieving strong brand recognition. Lord's will be attending the Mexico Motorcycle Expo in Mexico City, Mexico in November 2023. We look forward to another opportunity to continue to strengthen the Lord's brand identity in the Mexican market.

Tyler Haywood, Design Director said, "Lords was well represented at this year's event, we had a great time meeting old and new friends of the Lords brand, and participated in hosting several events including the bikini contest, the Lords team is looking forward to working with Paulo Orozco and his team.

About Lords

Lords brand develops, produces, markets lifestyle apparel and natural health products through our eCommerce platform to B2B and B2C consumers in North America, South America and Europe utilizing its proprietary platform. Strong partnerships with fulfilment centres in Canada, US and Nicaragua allows Lords to increase its strong footprint in apparel, hemp and health & wellness product markets. Strategically positioned to capitalize on high-growth sectors of an engaged and loyal following with a trusted brand.

