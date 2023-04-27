New Jersey Injury Lawyers at Clark Law Firm P.C. Launch Jersey Justice Podcast: A Civil Law Podcast about Law & Policy
New Jersey Injury Lawyers Gerald H. Clark and Mark W. Morris at Clark Law Firm P.C. Launch Jersey Justice Podcast: A Civil Law Podcast about Law and Policy
Our goal is to raise public awareness and offer a behind-the-scenes look at civil law matters and civil justice and help other attorneys better help their clients”BELMAR, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Clark Law Firm P.C., a well-respected personal injury and commercial contingency litigation law firm with locations in Monmouth, Bergen, and Essex Counties, is excited to announce the launch of their new podcast, “Jersey Justice: A Civil Law Podcast
The podcast delivers insightful and engaging discussions on a range of civil law and policy matters in New Jersey, including workplace and construction site injuries, automobile crashes, commercial litigation, and other related legal matters. Jersey Justice is designed to keep listeners informed and educated about the complexities of civil law and policy in America.
The Jersey Justice podcast is hosted by esteemed attorneys Gerald H. Clark and Mark W. Morris and delivers captivating and informative content through an interview-driven format, enriched with panel discussions that showcase the expertise of distinguished guest speakers from the legal field. The podcast is produced by Dimple Dang, Podcaster and Legal Marketing Expert.
About Gerald H. Clark, Esq.
Gerald H. Clark, Esq. is certified by the New Jersey Supreme Court as a Civil Trial Attorney and holds a distinction shared by less than 3% of New Jersey attorneys.
Gerald H. Clark, an accomplished and influential attorney in New Jersey civil law, has made significant strides in the legal field and was a long-time member of the Board of Governors of the New Jersey Association for Justice. He has served as counsel on numerous state and national class action matters, including a landmark consumer fraud lawsuit against Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, which resulted in a settlement valued at $1-3 billion.
Throughout his career, Gerald has successfully handled catastrophic loss and wrongful death cases, passionately representing deserving clients on a contingency basis to ensure access to justice. His appeals in cases like Costa v. Gaccione and Fernandes v. DAR Development Corp. (case number ESX-L-7138-06). have influenced New Jersey's construction injury law for the benefit of workers.
Gerald has been recognized in the New Jersey Law Journal's "40 Under 40" and named a "Rising Stars Super Lawyer" from 2006-2012. Since 2013, he has consistently been named a "Super Lawyer" by Thompson Reuters, a "Top 100 Trial Lawyer" by the National Trial Lawyers Association, and a "Top 100 Litigation Lawyer in the State of New Jersey" by the American Society of Legal Advocates.
About Mark W. Morris, Esq.
Mark W. Morris, Esq., a senior trial attorney, has been recognized on the Super Lawyers Rising Stars List each year since 2019 and has been named a “Top 40 Under 40 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyer” by the National Trial Lawyers Organization since 2019 as well.
Throughout his career, Mark has obtained remarkable settlements and verdicts for his clients, such as a $2 million settlement for a concert patron injured by a stage diver, a $1.325 million settlement for a motorist struck by an intoxicated driver, a $1 million settlement in a negligent security case and a $975,000 settlement in a worksite products liability case. Additionally, he has played a vital role in helping Clark Law Firm P.C. achieve numerous multi-million-dollar settlements and jury verdicts including a jury verdict of $2,579,000 for a construction worker who was injured when he was backed over by a utility truck.
Leading the firm's Consumer Rights Division, Mark has successfully prosecuted state and nationwide consumer class action claims, representing clients against businesses engaging in misleading or fraudulent practices. Notably, he worked on an obsolete motor oil class action that resulted in a $28.5 million settlement for consumers in 2021. Mark has also secured a $1 million consumer fraud class action settlement involving misleading business practices related to the service of process.
With a commitment to all aspects of litigation, Mark has demonstrated success in handling client intake, depositions, motion practice, arbitrations, mediations, and trial. He has won several cases before the Appellate Division and has litigated in both state and federal courts throughout New Jersey and the Southern District of New York.
Listeners can subscribe to Jersey Justice on Apple Podcasts and access episodes directly on the podcast website at JerseyJusticePodcast.com.
The accomplished hosts have an impressive record of success in the personal injury field. Gerald Clark secured a $2.52 million settlement for a client who fell from a ladder at a trade show and a $3 million jury verdict for a construction worker injured on the job. Mark Morris obtained a $2 million settlement for a concertgoer injured by a stage diver and a $1 million dollar settlement for a premises liability negligent security matter. Gerald and Mark obtained a $3 million jury verdict for a worker who was backed up over by a utility truck while working on the New Jersey Turnpike (case number MID-L-7167-15). These and other trial recoveries are much more than what the insurance companies were offering to settle.
With the launch of Jersey Justice, Clark Law Firm P.C. aims to bring valuable legal insights to attorneys and lay persons while raising awareness about the importance of civil law in protecting the rights of individuals who have suffered injuries.
For more information about Jersey Justice and Clark Law Firm P.C., please visit the podcast website at JerseyJusticePodcast.com or the Clark Law Firm website at ClarkLawNJ.com.
