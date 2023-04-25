H&R Block Secures a Spot on Forbes’ List of Best Employers for Diversity for Third Consecutive Year

The annual award evaluates inclusive practices and workplace culture

/EIN News/ -- KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) is celebrating being a Forbes’ “Best Employers for Diversity” honoree for the third consecutive year, announced today. Each year, companies are selected based on survey data collected by research firm, Statista, that evaluates inclusive practices and workplace culture.

“We are excited to be on this Forbes list again as our DEI journey continues, which means remaining focused on action over words as we deliver on our commitment to a more inclusive workplace and Connected Culture,” said Tiffany Monroe, Chief People & Culture Officer at H&R Block, and Executive Sponsor of the Women’s Network. “Some of those steps have been ensuring promotions are made equitably across gender identities and encouraging learning about the unique cultures and backgrounds within Block through our associate-led Belonging groups.”

Additional steps taken by Block to deepen DEI include:



Talent

The company has expanded hiring practices to be more inclusive and result in a more diverse candidate pool for all positions within our company. In May 2022, the IT Accelerate program launched, intending to counter the nationwide trend of increasing competition for tech talent in a field with limited diversity. To date, 35% of IT Accelerate program participants are Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC). Also, this year’s intern program is committed to helping achieve racial equity through intentional outreach and recruitment strategies with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and schools with greater populations of students of color. Associate Support, Benefits and a New Sensory Room

In the last year, H&R Block added to and enhanced its robust associate health and wellbeing offerings to better support LGBTQ+ associates, including gender affirming and gender inclusive medical care, and an LGBTQ+ Inclusive Care program to direct associates to culturally-competent providers, navigate the gender affirmation surgery process and ensure alignment on the appropriate treatment plans. Other recently added benefits include $30,000 to use toward infertility, surrogacy and/or adoption, as well as a healthy pregnancy support program, expanded mental health, neurodiversity and caregiver support services, and more. A sensory room was opened at the company headquarters last week, providing a space for associates to check in and acknowledge their mental health and well-being throughout the workday. Community

Through its Make Every Block Better community impact program, H&R Block is committed to creating vibrant neighborhoods in underserved, urban areas, and generate opportunities for Black business owners to thrive, especially in our hometown of Kansas City where H&R Block’s late co-founder Henry Bloch was heavily involved in the community. Through Make Every Block Better, H&R Block associates, franchisees and franchise employees across the nation have volunteered more than 250,000 hours, impacted 960 communities and supported 732,000 small businesses. Belonging

One of largest efforts to create a Connected Culture at H&R Block is by fostering a sense of belonging, where every voice is heard and associates feel safe, included, and inspired. Associate-led Belonging groups kicked off in 2020, providing resources, conversations and training that support veterans, LGBTQ+, women and more. Most recently, Elevate at H&R Block was established, seeking to elevate, improve and champion the professional development of Black associates while advancing cultural awareness and providing a sense of belonging at H&R Block.



A Fair Shot

H&R Block announced its second year of A Fair Shot in March, building on success to champion gender equity in name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals, and to highlight the tax implications of NIL income. The 2023 program has expanded to celebrate 50 athletes from 13 different sports, including partnerships with Fabletics and Jambys to bring greater awareness of the disparity.



“Through thoughtful work and by actively holding space for each other, we are working to make H&R Block a safe and welcoming place for associates to bring their whole selves to work,” said LeAna Flores, Director of Inclusion and Belonging at H&R Block. “As we continue to level the playing field and celebrate our differences, our plan is to bring representation, benefits, and support to the associates, clients and communities we serve.”

H&R Block has previously been recognized by Forbes for other areas of excellence in the workplace including World’s Best Employers (2021 & 2022), Best Employers for Women (2022), Best Employers for Diversity (2021, 2022 & 2023), America’s Best Large Employers (2022), Canada’s Best Employers (2022), America’s Best Tax and Accounting Firms (2022), America’s Best Employers By State (2021), Best Employers for New Grads (2021), America’s Best Employers (2021) and Best Employers for Women (2019).

To learn more about H&R Block’s Connected Culture and commitment to belonging, click here, or watch the video below to see how our Belonging groups are impacting associates’ lives in relation to diversity.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with year-round bookkeeping, payroll, advisory, and payment processing solutions. For more information, visit H&R Block News.

