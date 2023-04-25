China’s Representative Enterprise of Collaborative Robots - Han’s Robot Unveiled at the Hannover Messe in Germany

/EIN News/ -- SHENZHEN, China, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From April 17th to 21st, the Hannover Messe was successfully held in Hannover, Germany. Han’s Robot achieved an excellent performance and showcased new products and applications for the global market. These included the heavy payload S-series collaborative robots, Elfin-Ex explosion-proof collaborative robots certified by China National Explosion-proof Certification, automated welding workstations, and health physiotherapy cobots.



Han’s Robot’s booth was fascinating during the exhibition and attracted many visitors. Han’s massage robot, in particular, attracted significant attention from attendees. It collaborates with three major physical therapy technologies and can use end massage tools to press, push and knead, which not only highly simulates manual massage but also ensures service quality. Like other Han’s Robot products, this highly intelligent massage robot exemplifies how technology can serve the healthcare industry. Furthermore, the products of Han’s Robot are widely used in industrial production lines for various tasks, including loading and unloading, stacking, grinding, spraying, welding, handling, and sorting.

As a model high-tech enterprise committed to going global, Han’s Robot has gained recognition from numerous media outlets, including Morgan Stanley, China News Network, and China Global Television Network (CGTN). CGTN has praised the company: “Seeing a rise in European robotic sales is Shenzhen-based company Han’s Robots. They specialize in robots and cobots, a robot that can work safely alongside humans for use in industrial environments requiring grabbing, welding, and other repetitive tasks.”

Overall, the successful debut of Han’s Robot at the Hannover Messe demonstrated the company’s dedication to innovation and growth in the global market.

Media Contact

Company Name: Shenzhen Han’s Robot Co., Ltd.

Address: Han’s Laser Global Intelligent Manufacturing Industry Base,

Bao’an District, Shenzhen City, Guangdong, China

Telephone: 400-852-9898

Email: hansrobot_international@hanslaser.com





