Charge Ahead: REPOWER Orange Offers Free EV Chargers to Help Businesses Keep Up with the Rise of Electric Vehicles
Leading Orange County commercial solar panel installer, REPOWER Orange, also provides cutting-edge free commercial EV charger installationORANGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- REPOWER Orange, a leading commercial solar panel installer in Orange County, is making it easier for businesses to go green with their free EV charger installs. The company is led by Eddie McLaughlin, providing commercial businesses with comprehensive solar panel installations and free EV chargers. The latter is courtesy of Southern California Edison (SCE) as part of an initiative aimed at phasing out gas-powered vehicles over the next few years.
With the number of electric vehicles on the road increasing rapidly, it has become essential for businesses to offer convenient charging options for their customers. REPOWER Orange's free EV chargers are an excellent solution for companies looking to stay ahead of the curve.
"We believe that businesses that offer EV charging are more likely to attract and retain customers who drive electric vehicles," said Eddie McLaughlin, founder of REPOWER Orange.
"Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for businesses to install EV chargers and support the transition to a cleaner, more sustainable transportation system."
Convenience, Sustainability, And Economic Growth
The convenience of having an EV charger at a business cannot be overstated. Customers no longer have to worry about finding a charging station or waiting in line to use one. Instead, they can charge their vehicles while they shop, dine, or do business, which can lead to increased customer loyalty and revenue for businesses. "Having an EV charger at a business is a game-changer," said McLaughlin. "Customers who drive electric vehicles appreciate the convenience and are more likely to come back. It's a win-win for everyone."
The economic impact of offering EV chargers to customers is also significant. By installing EV chargers, businesses can attract new customers and retain existing ones, which can lead to increased revenue. Additionally, companies can save money on electricity bills by using commercial solar panels to power the chargers.
In addition to the economic benefits, EV chargers are also environmentally sustainable. By using solar power to charge electric vehicles, businesses can reduce their carbon footprint and help combat climate change.
"At REPOWER Orange, we are committed to creating a cleaner, more sustainable future," said Eddie McLaughlin. "By providing businesses with free EV chargers, we are helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote the transition to a low-carbon economy."
With the rise of electric vehicles, offering EV charging options has become essential for businesses looking to stay competitive. Thanks to REPOWER Orange's free EV chargers, businesses in Orange County can now take advantage of this trend without incurring any costs. "Our goal is to make EV charging as easy and accessible as possible for businesses in Orange County," said Eddie McLaughlin. "We believe that by working together, we can create a cleaner, more sustainable future for all."
About REPOWER Orange
REPOWER Orange’s mission is to provide our customers with affordable, clean, and attractive solar power solutions they can trust. As a locally-owned and operated business, every team member is proud to be a part of the Orange County community. They live, work, and send our kids to school there; its customers are their neighbors.
The team of solar professionals has a comprehensive background in all aspects of designing and installing solar systems. They manage every aspect of a project, from the initial design and sale through installation, to ensure the experience is fast, efficient, and worry-free. They keep customers informed of progress every step of the way and are always available to answer any questions customers may have.
Since they are a local business, their reputation is on the line with every installation. That's why they’re committed to providing exceptional service and ensuring every solar system provides a lifetime of benefits.
For more information, visit www.repowerorange.com.
Eddie McLaughlin
REPOWER OC
+1 714-464-7721
info@repoweroc.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Twitter