Learn About Maximazing Business Value From Data at WWDVC 2023

Kim Worsham to Speak at WWDVC 2023

DataVaultAlliance Announces New Session at World Wide Data Vault Consortium 2023

ST. ALBANS, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DataVaultAlliance is excited to announce yet another session at the upcoming World Wide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC) 2023 conference. This annual event, which will take place during the first week of May in Stowe, Vermont, USA, brings together data professionals from around the world to share knowledge, exchange ideas, and network with like-minded individuals.

At WWDVC 2023, attendees will have access to a range of informative sessions and networking opportunities. One of the highly anticipated sessions is "From Data to Business Value: Let's Get This Right" presented by Kim Worsham, a seasoned data strategy consultant and certified Data Vault 2.0 practitioner. According to a spokesperson for WWDVC, attendees of this session can expect to:

1. Learn how to extract meaningful insights from data and generate business value.

2. Gain practical insights and techniques for data modeling and visualization.

3. Hear real-life examples of how other organizations have derived business value from data.

4. Get tips for effectively communicating data insights to stakeholders.

5. Learn from a seasoned data strategy consultant and certified Data Vault 2.0 practitioner.

WWDVC 2023 will also feature presentations on data vault modeling, data quality, data governance, machine learning, and other topics. Attendees will have ample opportunities to network with fellow data professionals, consultants, and vendors, and gain a better understanding of the latest trends and technologies in the field. This event, held annually, has become a place to meet and network with the "who's who" of Data Analytics, and many regular attendees look forward to it every year.

"Attending WWDVC 2023 is a fantastic opportunity for analytics professionals to stay up-to-date with the latest trends and technologies, and to connect with others who share their passion," said Sanjay Pande, Co-Founder at DVA. "We're excited to have such a great lineup in this event and look forward to learning from others as well as sharing our insights."

DataVaultAlliance is an organization focused on creating and upholding standards for the Data Vault 2.0 Methodology. They exist to ensure Data Vaults Done Right, Everywhere, Every Time™. To learn more about DataVaultAlliance, visit their website: http://datavaultalliance.com/.

Seats are limited and registration closes soon for WWDVC 2023. To learn more and to get your ticket, vist: www.wwdvc.com.