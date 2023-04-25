Brandon Hall Group™ to Launch Learning Measurement Study - Think Like a CEO: How Learning Drives Business Impact

Boca Raton, FL, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group™, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, is launching our Think Like a CEO: How Learning Drives Business Impact survey on April 25th to assess what separates those learning organizations who can successfully provide direct measurements into how learning programs impact individual and organizational performance from those which don't.

"Our studies continue to show learning measurement as a perennial challenge for learning and development teams. In this new survey, we are going deeper than ever before to assess why, despite the emergence of more sophisticated learning and business analytics technologies, this challenge continues to persist to the level it does" said Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer and Principal HCM Analyst.

This research effort will look at:

Key drivers of learning measurement

L&D's progress towards learning measurement maturity

What frameworks are used to stand up learning measurement strategies

The consequences related to success and failure in providing data on performance-related learning impact

Roadblocks to effective measurement

What elite organizations do to measure learning impact

Technologies used to measure learning impact

How organizations determine the business impact of specific learning modalities

And much more.

To participate in this study, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LMBHGemail . Participants who complete the survey will receive summary results of the research six to eight weeks after survey launch.

"There continues to be a disconnect between the language of the boardroom and the language of L&D. Without being able to frame learning measurement, and for that matter, L&D budget requests, around actual business or organizational impact, Learning and Development will struggle to position itself as a strategic business partner," said Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke.

This quantitative research will be complemented with qualitative interviews. The data and insights will fuel the development of research reports and tools — such as self-assessment tools, models and frameworks — to help companies benchmark and improve their learning functions.

