Industrious Rocks West Seattle Market with Second Franchise Sale
The second franchise sale comes just weeks after the announcement of the first franchise, marking a strong sales surge for the fitness franchise.
We are so excited to see Industrious on such a prominent stage in Seattle, and it feels so wonderful to see us making progress towards our purpose of improving communities, by improving lives.”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Washington state is on track to become synonymous with Industrious, a fitness company known for its industry-disrupting HALO fitness system, thanks to its second franchise announcement just weeks after its first. This time, Industrious has landed a new franchise in West Seattle.
— Stephen Hitt, CEO and founder of Industrious
For the second franchise, a power couple is taking the reins — Bret and his wife, Cayla Rodia. The duo first met at Industrious and now have a 4 month old baby together. Currently the team is on track to close on a space in May of 2023.
“Bret started with Industrious in 2019 as a coach on our staff at our South Lake Union location,” said Stephen Hitt, founder and CEO of industrious. “His leadership capacity, business acumen and work ethic quickly distinguished him, and he was promoted to the Gym Manager in the Spring of 2021.”
The announcement comes on the heels of an announcement for the company’s first franchise in the Bellevue, Washington market, owned by Jeremy Donner, COO of Industrious. The brand is excited to see the first movement for the franchise surge in strong from the corporate team.
“We are thrilled that our first two franchisees are from within the Industrious Corporate Leadership team, and we are so excited to let them spread their wings and be the owners of their very own gym(s),” said Hitt. “It is so exciting to see Industrious’ footprint double in size in just 3 short months, and I am so grateful and proud of all the hard work that Bret, Jeremy, and the entire team have put in laying the foundation for such rapid expansion.”
The company is on track to meet expansion goals for the year, already boasting two new franchises just months after its sales launch.
“We are so excited to see Industrious on such a prominent stage in Seattle, and it feels so wonderful to see us making progress towards our purpose of improving communities, by improving lives,” stated Hitt.
Industrious continues to seek new franchise partners to join the team and are offering a huge opportunity for 2023. Hitt and his team have opted to discount the initial franchise fee to help more entrepreneurial-hopefuls reach their dreams this year.
“We decided to help franchisees by reducing the initial franchise fee, to offset the costs of their lease deposit and first month's rent,” said Hitt. “ This opportunity makes securing the franchise agreement, territory, and lease much more feasible.”
The Industrious team provides unparalleled support for its franchise partners, allowing up to 24 months to open, well beyond the industry standard. The company gives its franchise partners a comprehensive training program, lead generation funnels, its proven fitness franchise model, one-on-one owner consultations, and the Industrious 365 Marketing Program. The company welcomes passions of all levels, including owner-operators, semi-absentee owners, and multi-unit owners.
The time is now to get on board with Industrious. Find out more information by visiting www.workhardlivefit.com/franchise and check out the team’s podcast The Industrious Radio Show.
ABOUT Industrious
Industry-disrupting fitness concept Industrious is one a mission to show people how amazing their lives can be when enriched through hard work and improved fitness. The company offers nutrition coaching, body scans, personal training, group workouts, and HALO™, a 13 x 13 ft dedicated workout station. It was voted as one of the Top Brands in 2021 by the Franchise Journal. Visit www.workhardlivefit.com to learn more about current and upcoming locations and to find out first steps to franchise ownership.
Stephen Hitt
Industrious
stephen@workhardlivefit.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube